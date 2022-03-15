Here are the latest updates on the war in Ukraine:

LVIV, Ukraine -- Russian troops seized a hospital in Mariupol and took about 500 people hostage during another assault on the southern port city late Tuesday, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russians troops drove 400 people from neighbouring houses into Regional Intensive Care Hospital, Kyrylenko said on the messaging app Telegram. About 100 doctors and patients also are believed to be inside, he said.

The troops are using those inside the hospital as human shields and are not allowing anyone to leave, he said.

"It's impossible to leave the hospital, they are shooting hard," Kyrylenko said.

Kyrylenko said the main building of the hospital has been heavily damaged by shelling, but medical staff are continuing to treat patients in makeshift wards set up in the basement.

He called on the world to respond to these "gross violations of the norms and customs of war, these egregious crimes against humanity."

The Ukrainian army's General Staff says Russian troops are trying to block off the city from the western and eastern outskirts of the city. "There are significant losses," it said in a Facebook post.

------

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the U.S. is delivering a new round of military assistance to Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Biden is expected to detail the assistance during a speech on the situation in Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is also scheduled to deliver video remarks to Congress Wednesday morning.

While officials are anticipating that Zelensky could once again call on the U.S. and West to send Ukraine fighter jets or help establish a "no-fly" zone, the Biden administration is looking to send Ukraine "more of what's been working well," including anti-armor and air defense weapons, according to the person familiar with the decision. The individual was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Since taking office, Biden has committed US$1.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including $550 million in just the last two weeks, according to the White House.

---

Associated Press Writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

---

LYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian forces on Tuesday evening repelled an attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, who tried to storm the city from their positions in Piatykhatky, a suburb 15 kilometres to the north, the head of the Kharkiv region said.

The Ukrainian army was able "to push the enemy back beyond its previous position," Oleh Synehubov said on the messaging app Telegram. He called it a "shameful defeat."

There was no information about casualties on either side.

After dark, Russian forces increased their shelling of the eastern city, Ukraine's second largest. On Tuesday morning, Synehubov had said Russian troops the previous night had fired more than 60 missiles at the historical center of the city.

------

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a resolution seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine.

Senators late Tuesday passed the resolution, which says the Senate strongly condemns the "violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity" being carried out Russian military forces. The measure does not carry the force of law, but encourages international criminal court investigations of Putin, his security council and military leaders.

"These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

-----

LVIV -- A funeral service was held Tuesday in Lviv for four Ukrainian soldiers killed in a Russian attack on a training base in Yavoriv in western Ukraine. The attack on Sunday killed at least 35 people.

Ukrainian soldiers shouldered the caskets into the sanctuary of Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul and placed them on bases.

Burials were held Tuesday for three soldiers, Oleg Yaschyshyn, Serhiy Melnyk and Rostyslav Romanchuk.

The fourth soldier, Kyrylo Vyshyvanyi, was previously buried in his hometown of Duliby in the Lviv region. Vyshyvanyi's family buried his younger brother, Vasyl, on March 4.

------

KYIV, Ukraine - A senior Ukrainian official says about 20,000 people have managed to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of office of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the evacuees left Mariupol in private vehicles via a humanitarian corridor on Tuesday.

He said that 570 of some 4,000 vehicles that left the city have reached the city of Zaporizhzhia some 260 kilometres northwest while others will spend the night in various towns along the way.

Mariupol, a strategic port city of 430,000 on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops for more than 10 days, facing heavy shelling that has killed more than 2,300 people and left residents struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.

------

WASHINGTON -- Russian ground troops have made limited progress over the last 24 hours in their effort to seize major cities in Ukraine, a senior defence official said Tuesday.

And as deadly airstrikes continue, the U.S. has seen indications that Russia may believe it needs more troops and supplies than it has on hand in the country, and is considering ways to get resources brought in, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. military assessments.

The official did not elaborate on the indications, and said that as of Tuesday, however, there has been no actual movement of reinforcement troops currently in Russia going into Ukraine.

According to the official, Russian ground forces are still about 15-20 kilometres (9-12 miles) northwest of Kyiv and 20-30 kilometres (12-19 miles) east of the city, which is being increasingly hit by long-range strikes. The official said Ukrainian troops continue to put up stiff resistance in Kharkiv and other areas.

Russia has launched more than 950 missiles so far in the war, and both Russia and Ukraine still retain about 90% of their combat power, the official said.

------

MEDYKA, Poland -- Refugees continued to pour into Poland on Tuesday at a border crossing connecting Ukraine to the Polish village of Medyka.

Ludmila Deslichenko, 41, traveled from Cherkasy in central Ukraine.

"We would like to go back home as soon as the war ends and when there's peace," Deslichenko said. "It was very terrifying. There were bombs during the day, also rockets, everywhere in Ukraine. There were a lot of explosions. As soon as it calms down and the war is over, we will go back."

Oksana Voloshen, 59, said she crossed the border to buy groceries to bring back to Mostyska in far western Ukraine.

"We have nothing in the shops," she said.

Nicolas Kusiak, who leads NGOs and volunteers at the Medyka border crossing, said that while they're seeing mostly refugees entering Poland, some are headed the other way.

"We have a lot of military, ex-military from all over the world, the (United) States, U.K., Germany, Denmark, even Poland, joining the international legion," Kusiak said.

------

KYIV, Ukraine -- A senior aide to Ukraine's president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement.

Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become "more constructive" and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender -- something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.

Three rounds of talks in Belarus earlier this month have been followed by video calls between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, including the one on Tuesday.

Zhovkva said that Ukrainian representatives feel "moderately optimistic" after the talks, adding that it would be necessary for Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet to make major progress.

------

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's foreign minister is traveling to Moscow as part of efforts to secure a cease-fire.

Mevlut Cavusoglu would hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday before traveling to Ukraine for talks on Thursday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the Polish President Andrzej Duda would be visiting Turkey on Wednesday for talks expected to focus on the crisis.

Last week the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum organized by Turkey, although their talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

------

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Slovakia's Parliament has approved a NATO plan to deploy up to 2,100 troops on Slovak territory following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The plan is part of the NATO initiative to reassure member countries on the alliance's eastern flank by sending forces to help protect them.

Germany is supposed to contribute the biggest number of soldiers, up to 700, to the multinational battlegroup. The Czech Republic follows with 600 and the U.S. will send up to 400. The Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia will also contribute troops.

Their deployment together with the Patriot air defence system will increase the defensive capabilities of Slovakia's armed forces.

The alliance stationed troops in the Baltic countries -- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- and Poland after the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula by Russia. After Russia attacked Ukraine, NATO decided to boost its presence along the entire eastern flank by deploying forces in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

------

MILAN -- Italian museums said Tuesday that they had gotten a reprieve from a Russian request to immediately repatriate artworks on loan from the State Hermitage Museum of St. Petersburg.

The director of the State Hermitage Museum of St. Petersburg said in a message relayed Monday by the Hermitage Italia collection that an agreement had been reached with Russian cultural officials so that "the paintings of Titian and Picasso can continue to remain on the walls of museums," at Palazzo Reale in Milan and the Fondazione Alda Fendi in Rome. The same goes for works on loan to the Gallerie d'Italia, owned by bank Intesa Sanpaolo, in Milan.

Russian cultural officials had requested the immediate repatriation of the works last week as cultural ties frayed along with the diplomatic tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Hermitage director general, Michail Piotrovsky, expressed regret "that cultural relations between our countries have collapsed into such `darkness.' It can recover only if we conserve an atmosphere of good will and benevolence. We always repeat that the bridges of culture are the last to blow up. It is time to protect them."

----

BRUSSELS -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he's convened a summit for next week of the military organization's 30 leaders to discuss Russia's war on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg says the March 24 summit will be led by U.S. President Joe Biden and "will address the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense in response to a new reality for our security."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden will travel to Brussels for the face-to-face talks with European leaders.

The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration's support for NATO allies.

Stoltenberg said in a statement Tuesday that "at this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together in NATO." NATO has been bolstering its eastern flank with troops and equipment to deter Russia from invading any of its members. NATO refuses to deploy troops to Ukraine as it is concerned about sparking a wider war in Europe.

------

An employee of Russian state television who interrupted a live news program by protesting the war in Ukraine was ordered to pay a fine by a Russian court Tuesday.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the Russian Channel 1, walked into the studio during Monday's evening news show with a poster saying "no war" and "Russians against the war."

In a video recorded before her action, Ovsyannikova said that her father is Ukrainian and her mother Russian. She urged Russians to join anti-war protests and said that "Russia is the aggressor country and one person, Vlaidmir Putin, solely bears responsibility for that aggression."

Ovsyannikova spent the night in police custody, and Moscow's Ostankino District Court on Tuesday ordered Ovsyannikova to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (about US$270) on charges of organizing unsanctioned actions for her call to take part in demonstrations against the war.

------

BRUSSELS - The European Union has slapped sanctions on Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia.

The EU included the Russian oligarch in its updated list of individuals facing assets freeze and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old Abramovich had already been punished in Britain by Boris Johnson's administration last week. The aluminum magnate was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen under British sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has also been suspended as director of the Premier League club.

The EU said Abramovich "has had privileged access to the president, and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth."

------

The Russian Foreign Ministry says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Defense Minister Anita Anand and other Canadian officials have been put on a sanctions list.

The ministry said in Tuesday's statement that they have been barred from entering Russia in retaliation to Canadian sanctions against the Russian leadership. The Russian sanctions also targeted Canadian lawmakers.

The ministry said the decision was a forced move taken in response to "hostile actions by the current Canadian regime that has long tested our patience." The decision followed the announcement of Russian sanctions against U.S. President Joe Biden and senior members of his administration.

------

The Russian Foreign Ministry says Moscow is withdrawing from the Council of Europe.

The ministry said it handed a formal notice about Russia's decision to leave the continent's leading human rights organization to the Council of Europe's Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić on Tuesday.

It said the move followed the Council of Europe's decision to suspend Russia's membership that was taken on Feb. 25.

The ministry charged that the Council of Europe has become an instrument of exerting pressure on Russia and alleged that it has been heavily influenced by NATO and the European Union. It said in a statement that its withdrawal from the Council of Europe wouldn't impact human rights and freedoms in the country, which officials said are safeguarded by the Russian constitution.

Russia's invasion has sparked widespread allegations of war crimes, as hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been killed and numerous residential areas have been targeted by Russian troops.

----

The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Ukraine with European Council President Charles Michel.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin informed Michel about the Russian view of the talks with Ukraine in Tuesday's call, adding that Ukrainian officials haven't yet "demonstrated a serious intention to search for mutually acceptable solutions."

Michel said on Twitter that he told Putin about the "urgent need to stop Russia's fratricidal war against Ukraine" and emphasized that "indiscriminate shelling by Russian forces of Ukraine civilians must stop." He added that "Russia must urgently enable humanitarian access and safe passage.

Called for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russia’s military.



Discussed ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.



Protection of civilian lives is an absolute priority. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 15, 2022

------

WARSAW -- During a news conference with foreign journalists on Monday in Warsaw, Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said that while solidarity for Ukrainian refugees remains strong, steps must be taken to avoid a backlash.

More than 1.8 million refugees have fled to Poland. Around 390,000 people have traveled to Warsaw, where 300,000 displaced Ukrainians remain. Warsaw has become a major transfer point for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Its central train station has become a hub for people awaiting transport further West.

"I need to take care of the normal functioning of the city, because the more problems we have, the more our attention is diverted to other issues for longer, then we will start having problems in schools and hospitals and elsewhere," he told reporters.

------

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Another flight from Belgrade to Moscow has received a bomb threat that turned out to be false, Serbia's police said Tuesday.

Unlike two other threats since Friday, this time it came before the plane took off. On Friday and Monday, the aircraft had to turn back shortly after takeoff for inspection.

The police said Tuesday they are investigating the third false claim in five days.

Serbian state media say the threatening emails came from Ukraine.

Besides Turkish carriers, Serbia's national airline AirSerbia is the only airline in Europe still flying to and from Russia.

Serbia, which formally seeks European Union membership but has maintained close relations with ally Russia, has refused to join an international flight ban against Moscow in response to the war in Ukraine.

------

UNITED NATIONS -- Russia has circulated a proposed UN Security Council resolution demanding protection for civilians "in vulnerable situations" in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the country -- but it makes no mention of Russia's responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbour.

The draft resolution released Tuesday expresses "grave concern" at the deteriorating humanitarian situation and reports of civilian casualties in and around Ukraine. It endorses UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for dialogue and negotiations and calls for a negotiated cease-fire to rapidly evacuate "all civilians," and underscores "the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end."

The draft, which never identifies "the parties concerned," could be put to a vote as early as Wednesday, according to a Russian diplomat who was not authorized to speak publicly because discussions have been private.

The Russian measure was circulated a day after France and Mexico announced that a humanitarian resolution on Ukraine they co-sponsored, which had been discussed for two weeks in the Security Council, was being moved to the 193-member General Assembly for discussion and a vote.

That draft resolution called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and deplored the dire humanitarian consequences of the hostilities in Ukraine, provisions which are not in the proposed Russian resolution. The France-Mexico resolution would almost certainly have led to a Russian veto in the Security Council, but there are no vetoes in the General Assembly.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters that his country is prepared to support a humanitarian resolution and after Monday's announcement by the French and Mexican ambassadors Russia thinks "the chances are still there," so he was putting forward its "roadmap" and will see whether the council adopts it.

------

TORONTO -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Canadians to imagine bombs landing in their communities as he told the Canadian Parliament that his people want to live.

Zelensky urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian lawmakers to help enact a no-fly zone over the Ukraine and called for greater economic pressure on Russia.

"Justin, can you imagine you and your children hearing all these severe explosions, the bombing of the airport, the bombing of the Ottawa airport," Zelensky said. "Cruise missiles are falling down and your children are asking you, `What happened?"'

Speaking by video from Ukraine to a packed Canadian House of Commons chamber, Zelensky said the Russian war is designed to annihilate Ukraine and subjugate its people.

Zelensky evoked British wartime leader Winston Churchill as he told the U.K. Parliament last week that his country would fight Russia's invasion to the end. Zelensky will also speak Wednesday to members of the U.S. House and Senate, an event that will be livestreamed for the public.

------

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine -- In Mykolaiv, a southern Ukraine city bordering the Black Sea, walls of sandbags with mannequins for decoys are placed at checkpoints. A high sandbag wall protects the front of a building serving as a support center for the military.

Rodyin Lavrushin is a volunteer at the center. He lifted a tarp covering plastic crates filled with Molotov cocktails.

"Here we collect everything from food to clothes and military specifics and help our military because the Russian occupiers came here to our home and we will protect it to the end." Lavrushin said Monday.

Mykolaiv resident Svetlana Gryshchenko said her son was killed Feb. 26 in the Donetsk region.

"He went there to the military command," Gryshchenko said. "He was a soldier and he'd just turned 24. He went there to work (with the military), not to fight."

"What is happening now in Mykolaiv cannot be described through words," Gryshchenko said. "We are bombed during the day and during the night. We are peaceful citizens, and I cannot put it into words. It is impossible to put into words. It's a nightmare what Russia is doing on the territory of Ukraine."

Outside the Mykolaiv city morgue, bodies placed in plastic bags lie on the ground because the building had no room for more of the dead.

------

NEW YORK -- Fox News says one of its video journalists was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck by incoming fire.

The network said Tuesday that videographer Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in an incident that also injured reporter Benjamin Hall, who remains hospitalized. Their injuries occurred Monday in Horenka, outside of Kyiv.

Zakrzewski was a veteran journalists who had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox. Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in a memo to staff members on Tuesday that "his passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

He won an internal award at Fox for helping to get freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal last year.

He was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days, following the death of documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud.

------

BRUSSELS -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the 30-nation military alliance is set to radically change its security posture in Europe in the future in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and its military integration with Belarus, create a new security reality on the European continent," Stoltenberg said Tuesday, on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

"We need to reset our military posture for this new reality," he told reporters. Stoltenberg said the ministers, led by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, would discuss possible changes on Wednesday.

"On land, this could include substantially more forces in the eastern part of the alliance, at higher readiness, and with more prepositioned equipment," Stoltenberg said.

In recent years, NATO has deployed a relatively small force of around 5,000 troops to the Baltic countries -- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- and Poland on a rotating basis to deter Russia from invading.

Stoltenberg says he expects the ministers will task NATO military commanders to come up with options for boosting security in eastern Europe for the alliance's leaders to choose among at their June summit.

------

NEW YORK -- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says the country aims to spend around 1 trillion rubles ($9 billion) on measures to support an economy hit by international sanctions.

Mishustin said the government would work with other ex-Soviet countries to reshape their trade relationships with a focus on helping Russia to get the imports it needs.

Mishustin said the measures aim to "ensure the maximum flexibility for the economy, remove internal restrictions on business and give more freedom to entrepreneurs."

Russia's economy has been disrupted after foreign companies in a wide range of industries suspended their operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The government's responses so far have included programs to support lending to businesses, suspending some regulatory processes and restricting exports of grain and sugar.

------

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis is praying for the people of Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital.

The Vatican said Tuesday that Francis had received a letter from the Kyiv mayor, inviting him to visit the city as a messenger of peace. The Vatican didn't say if Francis had responded or was considering a visit.

Such a trip would be highly unlikely given security concerns, Francis' efforts to maintain relations with the Russian Orthodox Church and the Vatican's tradition of quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

In a statement responding to the Kyiv city invitation, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Francis was spiritually close "to the suffering of the city, its people, to those who were forced to flee and those who are called to run it. He prays to the Lord that they are protected from violence."

The March 8 letter invited Francis to visit Kyiv or to participate in a virtual conference of religious leaders. "We appeal to you, as a spiritual leader, to show your compassion, to stand with the Ukrainian people by jointly spreading the call for peace," the letter read.

------

BRUSSELS -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is concerned that Russia might be trying to create a pretext to use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said Tuesday that Russia's "absurd claims" about biological labs and chemical weapons in Ukraine are "an absolute lie."

"This is just another lie. And we are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation, possibly including chemical weapons," he told reporters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg says that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a violation of international law but he refused to say whether it would be a red line that might draw a military response from NATO.

------

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's foreign minister says an operation to evacuate the country's consul general from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway.

The consul general, Manolis Androulakis, was being evacuated along with staff from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and their families, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said. Androulakis had been sheltering in the OSCE building in the city.

Greece had been trying for days to evacuate its consul general from the city, where the siege has left residents desperately short of food, water, medicine and heat. Earlier this month, Greek diplomats arranged an evacuation convoy from the city of more than 20 vehicles and more than 80 people, mostly members of the local Greek community in Mariupol. That convoy reached Moldova after three days.

------

PRZEMSYL, Poland -- Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, collected food and snacks on Tuesday from volunteers after arriving at the train station in Przemsyl, Poland.

Marina Solonenko, 35, arrived with her children from the eastern city of Kharkiv. She said they are headed to Germany but want to eventually return home "only when it gets quiet."

"It is very scary in Kharkiv," she said, struggling to maintain her composure. "Everything is bombed. The city is destroyed. There are no buildings or houses. The center of the city has been destroyed. They hit the residential districts. Everything has disappeared. Many people are leaving. In Kharkiv, only quarter of the population remains."

Natalia Zhelazna, a refugee from Ternopil in western Ukraine, said, "We live near the airport and it is a little bit scary. Nobody knows when something will happen. That's why we decided to leave, some people will find shelter for us. Children need good sleep and normal education."

------

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says the country realizes that it can't join NATO.

Speaking Tuesday to representatives of the U.K.-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), Zelensky said that "we heard for years about the allegedly open doors" of NATO, but "we have already heard that we won't be able to join." He added that "it's the truth we must recognize, and I'm glad that our people are starting to realize that and count on themselves and our partners who are helping us."

The JEF may consist of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Zelensky again urged Western allies to provide Ukraine with warplanes.

------

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's parliament has voted to extend martial law for another month.

Acting on President Volodymyr Zelensky's request, Ukrainian lawmakers voted Tuesday to extend the martial law for another 30 days starting March 26.

Under the measure, men between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country so they can be called up to fight in the war against Russia. Lawmakers approved a draft bill Zelensky sent to parliament prolonging the measure, which was set to expire March 26.

------

KYIV, Ukraine -- An adviser to the Ukrainian president says that the Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are discussing a ceasefire and Russian troops' withdrawal during their talks.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is taking part in Tuesday's talks via video link, said on Twitter that "the talks are continuing," adding that "general issues related to a settlement, a ceasefire and troops withdrawal from the country's territory" are on the table.

Earlier Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was pressing its demands for Ukraine to drop its bid to join NATO, take a neutral status and "demilitarize."

The 20th day of ���� heroism. True freedom always comes at a cost. The rest is unchanged. Russia fights only with peaceful cities, destroying them at night with missiles. Our army beats Russians in all directions. Partners still stand aside, afraid of becoming global leaders. pic.twitter.com/VzwlVNHIPX — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 15, 2022

------

BERLIN -- Activists from the environmental group Greenpeace have blocked access to a Russian-owned oil refinery in Germany in protest at the war in Ukraine.

Dozens of activists attached themselves to railroad tracks at the PCK refinery Schwedt, northeast of Berlin, early Tuesday to stop the transport of oil they said originates from western Siberia.

The activists carried banners reading "Peace Not Oil" -- a reference to Germany's continued import of fossil fuels from Russia despite the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The refinery is estimated to account for 90% of the gasoline consumed in Berlin and the surrounding region of Brandenburg.

PCK is majority-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft.

The German government has pledged to wean itself off Russian coal and oil by the end of the year.

------

STOCKHOLM -- The Swedish government wants to reintroduce identity checks at borders because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to Europe's "biggest and fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II."

"The situation may become so serious that immediate measures need to be taken to maintain law and order and protect national security," Infrastructure Minister Tomas Eneroth said Tuesday.

Officials have therefore supported a proposal for a new temporary law that would enable authorities to check identities when travelling by bus, train and passenger ship to Sweden.

Sweden is haunted by a 2015 migration crisis and wants to avoid another large-scale influx of migrants. The Scandinavian nation then took in a record 163,000 people -- the highest per capita of any European country.

------

PARIS -- President Emmanuel Macron said France is offering protection from the French embassy and asylum to the anti-war activist who interrupted a news program on Russia's state television, holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova. The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

Macron said he will "propose this solution in a direct and very concrete manner" to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their next phone call.

He condemned any detention of journalists and hoped that Ovsyannikova's situation will be clarified "as soon as possible."

Macron spoke Tuesday after visiting a facility housing Ukrainians fleeing war in western France. The country is getting ready to welcome "at least" 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war, he said.

Government officials said about 15,000 Ukrainians have arrived in France so far.

------

MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- The city council of Mariupol says 2,000 civilian cars have managed to leave the besieged Ukrainian port city via a humanitarian corridor leading west.

The council said another 2,000 cars are in the city but waiting to leave along the route, which runs for more than 260 kilometres (160 miles) to the Ukraine-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media the corridor would be open from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

The council advised drivers to spend the night somewhere along the route rather than drive straight through, unless they are already close to Zaporizhzhia by evening.

It was not immediately clear if the total number of cars which had left was for Tuesday only, or if it included 160 cars which left the day before. The city council said nearly 300 people had arrived in Zaporizhzhia as of Tuesday morning, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

------

BERLIN -- Germany's IT security agency is warning people not to use antivirus software made by the Russian company Kaspersky.

The agency said Tuesday that the current activities by Russian military and intelligence agencies due to the war in Ukraine pose a "considerable threat" to cybersecurity in the European Union and NATO member states.

The Federal Office for Information Security said that IT companies could carry out attacks, be forced to do so by state authorities or become victims of hacking operations themselves.

The agency urged individuals, companies and organizations to switch to alternative software.

------

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is urging the public to bring candles or lights to a Tuesday ceremony where he is scheduled to sign into law a bill that will donate nearly US$645,000 in humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Scott and other top state officials are scheduled to hold the event at the Statehouse.

When he asked the Legislature to appropriate the money, Scott said there is nothing a small state like Vermont can do to change the outcome of the Russian war on Ukraine, but he wanted to show support for the country and its people.

------

LONDON -- Britain has announced new sanctions against 350 Russian individuals and entities, hours after Parliament approved legislation allowing the government to take action against people already sanctioned by the U.S., European Union and Canada.

Those sanctioned include a number of Russian oligarchs, including Alfa Group co-founders Mikhail Fridman and German Khan, as well as former Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, and some of the top governmental spokespeople who have been instrumental in spreading President Vladimir Putin's propaganda.

Parliament met into the early hours of Tuesday morning to pass a new economic crime bill that made it easier for the government to impose sanctions on those linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

------

ROME -- The Italian premier and U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser have agreed on the need to continue "a decisive and unified response" to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Premier Mario Draghi's office said he met with U.S. adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday, a day after Sullivan met with a top Chinese official in Rome and warned him about China's support for Russia in the war.

Draghi's office said the premier and Sullivan both condemned the "unjustified aggression by Russia and the need to continue pursuing a decisive and unified response to Moscow." Both men also agreed to intensify bilateral contacts, the statement said.

NATO member Italy has backed sanctions against Moscow after initially seeking to avoid targeting the energy sector. Italy imports some 43% of its natural gas needs from Russia, up from 27% a decade ago.

------

LONDON -- Ukraine's president has told northern European leaders that they could "help yourself by helping us," as he appealed for more weapons to counter Russia's invasion of his country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force via videolink Tuesday, said the Ukrainian military is rapidly using up weapons and other hardware that western nations have shipped to his country.

He also appealed for a full trade embargo on Russia, saying sanctions have not been enough to counter the Russian advance.

"We have to acknowledge Russia as a rogue state and there has to be a trade embargo with Russia," Zelensky said. "This is something that we need and you need as well, just like the rest of the world, to make sure there is peace in Europe and Ukraine."

Zelensky also repeated his frustration with NATO over its refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine as he addressed JEF leaders meeting Tuesday in London.

The United Kingdom-led JEF is a grouping of 10 north Atlantic countries designed to react quickly to international crises. It includes NATO members such as Britain and the Baltic states, as well as non-NATO countries such as Sweden and Finland.

------

CHISINAU, Moldova -- Italy has signed an agreement worth 10 million euros (US$11 million) to help Moldova, Europe's poorest country, cope with an influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio signed the cooperation agreement with his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, during a visit to the capital Chisinau on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Di Maio is to formally deliver a preliminary eight metric tons of humanitarian aid, including generators, water, thermal blankets, stoves and sanitary kits, to support Moldovan centres housing people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At a press conference, Di Maio said the project, being undertaken in collaboration with the UN refugee agency, is focusing on "the needs of women and children and the protection of the most vulnerable refugees."

Popescu said Moldova, with a population of 2.5 million, has received around 300,000 refugees so far, a third of whom have remained in the country.

------

LONDON -- The British government says it will raise import duties on vodka and other Russian products and ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.

The measures announced Tuesday are the latest round of economic sanctions designed to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.K. Department for International Trade said in a statement the measures are designed to hamper Putin's war machine by depriving Russia of the preferential tariff treatment it receives from membership in the World Trade Organization.

Russian and Belarusian products ranging from vodka and white fish to iron, oil seeds and grain will face additional import tariffs of 35%.

"Our new tariffs will further isolate the Russian economy from global trade, ensuring it does not benefit from the rules-based international system it does not respect," U.K. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said.

In addition, the U.K. said it would join with other Group of Seven industrialized countries to ban the export of luxury goods, including luxury vehicles, high-end fashion and works of art, to Russia. The ban will ensure that members of the elite who have profited under Putin are "deprived of access" to such products, the department said.

------

LONDON -- Britain's government says almost 89,000 households have signed up to a program to provide a home for Ukrainian refugees, with so much interest that the registration website crashed within the first few minutes of its launch.

Britain launched its "Homes for Ukraine" program Tuesday. It allows Britons to host a named person from Ukraine for a minimum of six months in their own homes or in rent-free separate housing. In exchange, the government will pay each sponsor 350 pounds (US$456) a month.

Officials said there will be no limit on how many Ukrainians can enter the U.K. under the program.

Britain's government had come under heavy criticism for responding too slowly to the Ukraine refugee crisis, with many of those trying to flee to the U.K. saying they were held up or turned away because of cumbersome paperwork.

------

GENEVA -- The International Organization for Migration says more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded last month.

The new milestone also indicated that some 157,000 third-country nationals -- people who aren't Ukrainian -- were part of the outflow in what UN officials have called the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said at a UN news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that the totals were compiled from figures provided by national authorities.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR, which provides a more detailed count than the IOM though based on similar data, has reported that more than 1.8 million of the refugees were in Poland.

UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said some 300,000 had moved on from there to Western Europe and noted that the vast majority of those fleeing have been women and children.

------

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Turkey is talking with both Moscow and Kyiv to secure the evacuation of around 100 Turkish citizens trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Dozens of Turkish nationals and others have been sheltering inside a mosque in Mariupol, seeking refuge from the Russian attack on the encircled port on the Sea of Azov.

Turkish defence ministry officials also said Tuesday they hoped the evacuations from Mariupol would begin soon, following a "security evaluation" by Russian authorities.

The officials said roads in the area had been cleared of mines and that work was underway to open humanitarian corridors and for buses to enter Mariupol. The officials provided the information on condition of anonymity in line with the ministry's rule.

Cavusoglu said Turkey has so far evacuated 14,800 of its citizens from Ukraine.

------

BEIJING -- China insists that its stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "impartial and constructive."

The Chinese government is also repeating its accusations that the U.S. is spreading misinformation over reports Beijing has responded positively to a Russian request for military supplies.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused the U.S. of "immoral and irresponsible" conduct by spreading misinformation.

"What the U.S. should do is to deeply reflect on the role it has played in the development and evolving of the Ukraine crisis and do something practical to ease the tension in Ukraine," he said, in a nod to China's contention that Russia was provoked by NATO's expansion and threats to its security.

The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that China is using the Ukraine war to advance Beijing's long-term interests in its global competition for influence with the United States.

China has refused to criticize Russia over its invasion and the ensuing war, or even to refer to the conflict as such. In keeping with Russian preferences, Zhao referred to the war as the "Ukraine issue." Beijing also opposes sanctions on the Russian economy.

------

NEW YORK -- Russian soccer player Artem Dzyuba has declined a call-up to the national team because he has family in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russian forces.

The 33-year-old forward is the joint top scorer of the Russian men's national team and is its former captain.

Russian coach Valery Karpin said in a statement on the Russian Football Union website Tuesday that "in connection with the difficult situation in Ukraine, where many of his relatives live," Dzyuba had asked him to be excused from the national team for family reasons.

Russia called up 27 players Tuesday for a national team training camp as it challenges a ruling by FIFA, the sport's world governing body, barring it from playing international games.

Russia was set to host Poland on March 24 for a World Cup qualifying playoff semifinal. Poland cited the war in refusing to play against Russia, with FIFA and European soccer authority UEFA later banning Russian national and club teams from their international competitions.

------

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Cyprus's finance minister says the impact of sanctions against Russia on the Cypriot economy is expected to be limited because the east Mediterranean island has significantly reduced its exposure to the Russian economy and suspicious oligarch dealings.

Keen to shake its reputation as a money-laundering haven where Russian oligarchs could park their money, Cyprus instituted a string of measures to safeguard its economy following a 2013 financial crisis.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides told The Associated Press Tuesday that the main impact from the ongoing war in Ukraine would be on Russian tourist arrivals and inflationary pressures.

Russian deposits in Cypriot banks have been slashed, while Cypriot banks have closed up to 80,000 accounts deemed suspicious.

Among the recently introduced measures to shield Cyprus from illicit activities such as money-laundering is legislation prohibiting any transaction with known shell companies.

------

LVIV, Ukraine -- Local authorities say the number of people killed in a Russian rocket attack on a TV tower in western Ukraine has risen to 19.

The Rivne regional government posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that 19 people were killed and nine were injured in the strike on the TV tower in Antopol, a village outside the city of Rivne.

The village is only about 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the border of NATO member Poland and comes as Russia presses its invasion of Ukraine.

Initial casualty reports had put the death toll from Monday's TV tower attack at nine.

------

KYIV, Ukraine -- Outside a Kyiv apartment block hit by overnight Russian shelling, a young firefighter took a moment to rest Tuesday. He sat on the ground, tears falling.

He described rescuing a woman and her daughter and fighting through a flaming corridor before facing a problem with his equipment that forced him to leave.

"It's very difficult. Yesterday we extinguished one fire, today another, it is very difficult," said the firefighter, who would give only his first name, Andriy.

"People are dying, and the worst thing is that children are dying," he told The Associated Press at the scene. "They haven't lived their lives and they have already seen this. This is the worst."

After a brief pause, he went back into the fiery building.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government announced new aid and evacuation efforts amid Russia's invasion, starting Tuesday morning along nine corridors around the country including the Kyiv region.

------

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday underscored his drive for energy independence, saying the West's failure to wean itself from Russian oil and natural gas after the annexation of Crimea paved the way for the invasion of Ukraine.

Western countries made a "terrible mistake" in returning to normal economic relations with Russia after the Crimean incursion and becoming even more dependent on Russian energy exports, Johnson wrote in a front page article in The Telegraph newspaper.

"And so when (Vladimir Putin) finally came to launch his vicious war in Ukraine, he knew the world would find it very hard to punish him. He knew that he had created an addiction," he said. "That is why he feels able to bomb maternity hospitals. That is why he is emboldened enough to launch indiscriminate assaults on fleeing families."

Ending the world's dependence on Russian energy will starve Putin of cash, Johnson said as he made the case for the U.K. government's plan to phase out imports of oil and gas from Russia by the end of this year.

To replace Russian energy and cut carbon emissions, the U.K. must expand production of wind power, and invest in other forms of renewable energy including solar, tidal, geothermal and hydroelectric power plants, Johnson said. The U.K. must also reverse the "historic mistake" of moving away from nuclear energy, he said.

------

LONDON -- Britain's defence ministry says Russia may be planning to install a pro-Moscow government in Kherson, a Ukrainian city it has occupied, as it attempts to assert "political control" over areas of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence says Russia "may seek to stage a `referendum' in Kherson in an attempt to legitimize the area as a `breakaway republic' similar to Donetsk and Luhansk and Crimea."

U.K. Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly said any attempt at local referendums would "be another attempt to put a veneer of credibility on what is an unacceptable, unjustified illegal invasion."

In an intelligence update, the defence ministry says protests have been held against occupying Russian forces in the cities of Melitopol, Berdyansk and Kherson, where troops fired warning shots at demonstrators on Monday.

It says Russia has reportedly installed its own mayor in the southern city Melitopol following the alleged abduction of his predecessor on Friday, and the mayor of another city, Dniprorudne, has also reportedly been abducted by Russian forces.

------

WARSAW, Poland -- The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are traveling on Tuesday to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital which is currently under fire, on a European Union mission to show support for Ukraine as Russia's invasion intensifies.

Czech Prime Minister said in a tweet: "The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence."

He will be joined by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Polish the deputy prime minister for security but also the conservative ruling party leader.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighbourhood in the capital as the two countries planned a second day of talks.

This item has been corrected to show that Janez Jansa is the Prime Minister of Slovenia, not Slovakia.

------

KYIV, Ukraine -- A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood of Ukraine's capital on Tuesday, igniting a huge fire and frantic rescue effort in a 15-story Kyiv apartment building. At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement that the strikes were artillery strikes. They hit the Svyatoshynskyi district of western Kyiv, adjacent to the suburb of Irpin that has seen some of the worst battles of the war.

Flames shot out of the apartment building as firefighters rescued people from ladders. Smoke choked the air.

A firefighter at the scene confirmed one person died and that several have been rescued alive but others are still inside as rescuers try to reach them.

Russian forces also stepped up strikes overnight on the northwest suburbs of Irpin, Hostomel and Bucha, the head of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

Russian forces also renewed efforts Tuesday to capture the important port city of Mariupol in the south, and unleashed new artillery strikes on downtown Kharkiv in the east, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Facebook.

------

TOKYO -- Japan's government is freezing the assets of 17 more Russian politicians tycoons and their relatives to step up sanctions and pressure Moscow to end its invasion of Ukraine.

The list of sanction targets include 11 members of the Russian parliamentary chamber of Duma, banker Yuri Kovalchuk and his relatives, as well as billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, chairman of Renova Group, according to a statement jointly issued by the foreign, finance and trade ministries.

The move brings the number of Russians targeted by Japan's asset freezes to 61.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Tuesday the additional steps were taken "in order to stop Russia's invasion (of Ukraine) as soon as possible."

Matsuno said Japan will cooperate with other Group of Seven nations and other international community to respond appropriately in case of further sanctions.

Japan has previously imposed sanctions against Russian central bank, seven private banks, and Russian and Belarusian individuals and groups. Tokyo also imposed an export ban to Russia of items including high technology equipment that may be used for military purposes.

------

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will continue Tuesday.

Speaking in a video address, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday's talks. He didn't provide further details.

He said he spoke Monday to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of efforts to "quickly end the war" and achieve "honest peace." Bennett, who has sought to mediate a peaceful settlement, also spoke Monday to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky hailed a Russian state TV employee who interrupted the main evening news program on Russian Channel 1 by running into a studio with a poster against the war in Ukraine. The employee was later arrested by police.

The Ukrainian president again addressed the Russian soldiers, urging them to stop fighting and saying: "I'm offering you a chance to survive."

In a bid to shore up the economy badly battered by the war, Zelensky announced a plan to sharply reduce taxes for business.

