Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments, which house intensive care units.
Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas, which erupted after the militant group killed some 1,200 people and seized around 240 captives in a surprise Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel.
The Israeli army claims the militant group uses hospitals as cover for its fighters, and has set up its main command center in and beneath Shifa Hospital, the largest in the besieged territory. Both Hamas and Shifa Hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.
More than 11,200 Palestinians -- two-thirds of them women and minors -- have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
UN REFUGEE AGENCY CONFIRMS FIRST RECEIPT OF FUEL, SAYS IT NEEDS MUCH MORE
CAIRO -- The head of UNRWA, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees, confirmed Wednesday that it has received 23,000 litres (6,000 gallons) of fuel that crossed into Gaza via the Rafah crossing, but called for more to be allowed to enter the besieged territory.
The aid group says Israeli authorities allowed the fuel to enter under the restriction that it can only be used to transport aid into besieged Gaza.
"This fuel cannot be used for the overall humanitarian response, including for medical and water facilities or the work of UNRWA," Philippe Lazzarini said in an online statement.
UNRWA needs 160,000 litres (42,200 gallons) of fuel each day to complete "basic humanitarian operations," he added.
Israel declared war on Hamas and barred fuel shipments after its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, saying the group would divert the supplies for military use.
Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli defence body responsible for Palestinian affairs, announced early Wednesday that it would allow United Nations trucks to refill at the Rafah crossing on Wednesday. It said the decision was in response to a request from the United States,
ISRAELI FORCES ARE STILL OPERATING IN GAZA'S LARGEST HOSPITAL
CAIRO -- A senior official with Gaza's Hamas-controlled Health Ministry says Israeli forces are still operating inside Shifa Hospital, the territory's largest, hours after launching a raid early Wednesday.
Speaking by phone from the hospital, Munir al-Boursh said Israeli soldiers ransacked the basement and other buildings, including those housing the emergency and surgery departments.
"They are still here ... patients, women and children are terrified," he said. He said doctors vowed to stay with their patients "till the end."
Israel says Hamas has a secret command center in and under the hospital but has provided no visual evidence. Hamas and the hospital staff deny the allegations.
The military said it was carrying out a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas" in a specific part of the hospital away from patients and medical staff. It said it also delivered medical supplies.
Al-Boursh called for the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to secure a safe corridor for patients, medical staff and displaced families trapped in the facility to leave.
Al-Boursh said an Israeli official spoke with him by phone early Wednesday and asked him to join the forces searching the facility, but he refused.
COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY WARNS OF BLACKOUT BECAUSE OF FUEL SHORTAGE
JERUSALEM -- The main Palestinian communications company warned Wednesday that Gaza will plunge into a communications blackout in a matter of hours following several short-term outages in recent weeks.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Paltel said dwindling fuel supplies have forced all of its generators in Gaza to shut down and that communications in the territory are now dependent on batteries.
The company warned of a "cessation of all communications services during the next few hours."
Israel allowed the first shipment of fuel to enter the besieged territory on Wednesday, but the UN says the amount allowed in is not enough to aid the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation.
FIRST FUEL TRUCK ENTERS GAZA SINCE OCT. 7, REPORT SAYS
JERUSALEM -- Egypt's state-run al-Qahera television station reported Wednesday that the first fuel truck to enter the Gaza Strip since the war started on Oct. 7 has crossed the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing, the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. The truck reportedly headed to Kerem Shalom crossing for screening.
Israeli defence officials said on Wednesday that they have agreed to allow fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip for humanitarian operations.
Israel declared war and barred fuel shipments after Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, saying the militant group would divert the supplies for military use. But fuel is key to operations at Gaza hospitals, which run on generators, and the shortages hindered the United Nations from delivering humanitarian aid.
Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli defence body responsible for Palestinian affairs, announced early Wednesday that it would allow United Nations trucks to refill at the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border later Wednesday. It said the decision was in response to a request from the United States, but gave no details on when the shipments would be delivered, other than to say it's allowing 24,000 litres (6,340 gallons) of fuel into Gaza.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned late Tuesday that its fuel storage facility in Gaza had run dry and that it would soon be forced to halt operations.
UN OFFICIAL CONDEMNS ISRAELI RAIDS ON HOSPITAL, SAYS HAMAS MUST NOT USE IT AS A 'SHIELD'
GENEVA -- The UN's top emergency relief official on Wednesday condemned reported Israeli military raids on Gaza's embattled Shifa Hospital and insisted Hamas militants must not use it as a "shield" for their activities.
Martin Griffiths underscored growing international concern for the plight of patients in the Gaza City hospital who are too sick or frail to be moved.
"Look, Hamas must not, should not, use a place like a hospital as a shield for their presence," he said in a video statement. He added, "hospitals should not become a place of -- a war zone -- of danger."
Griffiths said earlier on X, previously called Twitter, that he was "appalled" by overnight reports of Israeli raids on Shifa.
The UN World Health Organization says Shifa patients have needs that are "well beyond basic care." Images reportedly from the facility showed medics trying to keep newborns warm in blankets because power for incubators had failed.
"The babies have no incubators," Griffiths said. "Some are dead already. We can't move them out. It's too dangerous."
"I understand the Israelis' concern for trying to find the leadership of Hamas, that's not our problem," he added. "Our problem is protecting the people of Gaza from what's being visited upon them."
TURKIYE'S PRESIDENT INCREASES CRITICISM OF ISRAEL
ANKARA, Turkiye -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan increased his criticism of Israel on Wednesday, calling it a "terrorist state" intent on destroying Gaza along with all of its residents.
In a fiery speech to members of his party, Erdogan also said his country would take steps to ensure that Israel's political and military leaders are brought to trial in international courts.
"Israel is implementing a strategy of total destruction of a city and its people," Erdogan said. "I say openly that Israel is a terrorist state."
The Turkish leader described Hamas militants as "resistance fighters" trying to protect their lands and people.
Turkiye recently normalized relations with Israel but its war with Hamas in Gaza has again strained their ties. Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkiye last month after Erdogan accused Israel of committing war crimes. Turkiye later also recalled its ambassador from Israel.
ISRAELI MILITARY STRESSES IT'S TARGETING HAMAS, NOT CIVILIANS
TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel's military insisted Wednesday its forces in and around the largest hospital in Gaza are specifically targeting Hamas, which it claims set up a command center there. Both Hamas and Shifa Hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.
"Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza," said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces. "The IDF has publicly warned time and again that Hamas's continued military use of Shifa Hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law."
Hagari said Israeli forces in Gaza included medics and Arabic speakers to try and provide assistance in the "complex and sensitive environment."
REFUGEES IN SOUTHERN GAZA FACE CONTINUAL AIRSTRIKES
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip -- A rainbow appeared in the sky over southern Gaza on Wednesday as residents, many of them refugees from the northern part of the strip, struggled for survival amid round-the-clock airstrikes. Residents in cars and on bicycles and makeshift carts pulled by donkeys weaved their way through the city's roads, littered with rubble from the bombardment.
Egyptian Mohammad al-Abdallah has been trying to leave Gaza since the bombing started. "They asked us to come from the north. And when we arrived, we stayed in an apartment here, and we were bombed. Do they want us to die? This is enough," he said.
NORWAY SAYS 51 OF ITS CITIZENS ARE ALLOWED TO LEAVE GAZA
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Norway said 51 of its citizens have been allowed to leave Gaza on Wednesday, with Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide saying that those remaining "are in a very demanding situation."
"The Norwegian authorities continue to work to ensure that Norwegian citizens will be allowed to leave Gaza as soon as possible," Barth Eide said. "We will continue the work to halt the hostilities and ensure humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza."
Norwegian news agency NTB said that there are about 270 people with ties to Norway in Gaza with approximately half of them being children.
GUN PERMIT REQUESTS SKYROCKET AFTER HAMAS INCURSION, ISRAELI MINISTRY SAYS
JERUSALEM -- Requests for gun permits in Israel have skyrocketed since Hamas' bloody Oct. 7 incursion, according to a press release from the Ministry of National Security.
More than 236,000 new requests for permits have been filed since the attack -- a figure equal to the number filed over 20 years, the statement said.
A sense of insecurity gripped Israel following the attack and the army's hours-long delay in responding, leading to a rush to buy guns. At least 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 taken hostage after Hamas militants breached Israel's border fence and fanned out across the country's south.
Armed civilian security squads entered the breach in the army's absence to fight off some of the attackers. Shortly after, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would expand and arm such squads with 10,000 assault rifles that would be distributed particularly in border towns, mixed Jewish-Arab cities and West Bank settlements. Ben-Gvir has a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric, and Palestinians feared these guns would be used against them.
Some 1,700 permits are being issued daily after the Ministry of National Security eased restrictions, the report said. By comparison, an average of 94 were issued daily in November 2022, and an average of 42 a year earlier.
UNICEF DIRECTOR SAYS HER VISIT TO THE GAZA STRIP WAS DEVASTATING AND CALLS FOR UNRESTRICTED AID
JERUSALEM -- The United Nations children's agency says its top official visited the Gaza Strip early Wednesday and met with children and their families in the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the south of the territory.
"What I saw and heard was devastating. They have endured repeated bombardment, loss and displacement," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. "Inside the Strip, there is nowhere safe for Gaza's one million children to turn."
Russell is among the few international officials to have visited the Gaza Strip since the war began following a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.
In the statement she called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and for aid to be allowed unrestricted, saying that "in the hospital's neonatal ward, tiny babies were clinging to life in incubators, as doctors worried how they could keep the machines running without fuel," Russell said in the statement.
She also met UNICEF staff and their families. Over 100 UN staff have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel launched a war aimed at destroying Hamas.
ISRAEL SAYS IT'S CARRYING OUT A 'PRECISE AND TARGETED OPERATION' INSIDE GAZA'S SHIFA HOSPITAL
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff.
The army had surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas, claiming the militant group conceals military operations in the hospital complex. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it had refrained from entering.
Early Wednesday, the army said its forces were carrying out "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" in the hospital. It gave no further details but said it was taking steps to avoid harm to civilians.
In a statement, the Israeli military said it had warned "the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not."
Hamas has denied the Israeli accusations that it uses the hospital for cover.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
Canada's Alert Ready system, which allows government agencies to warn the public about events considered to be a threat to life, is being tested today. Here's when and where this is happening.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday and could face prison time for using marijuana while owning a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.
Trudeau rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach
A giant cassowary was captured swimming in the ocean and emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia.
Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will board a new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco Wednesday.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it from home
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Canada
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
-
Here's when you can expect to get an emergency alert message today
Canada's Alert Ready system, which allows government agencies to warn the public about events considered to be a threat to life, is being tested today. Here's when and where this is happening.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid trial shifts and revise restaurant tipping rules
Ontario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping.
-
Blackstock sees 'imbalance' between $55M lawyers' bill, welfare victims' compensation
Cindy Blackstock, one of the people responsible for bringing forward a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal case that led to a historic settlement agreement, says she is concerned about an "imbalance" between what lawyers and victims will be paid.
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
World
-
U.K. top court says a plan to send migrants to Rwanda is illegal. The government still wants to do it
Britain's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the government's contentious plan to send some migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda is illegal, striking a major blow to a key policy of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government that has drawn international attention and criticism.
-
U.S. extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to buy electricity from Iran
The Biden administration has extended by four months a sanctions waiver that will allow Iraq to continue to purchase electricity from Iran and gives Iran limited access to the proceeds to buy humanitarian goods.
-
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun
The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday and could face prison time for using marijuana while owning a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.
-
Iceland prepares to shield geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
-
France issues arrest warrants for Syrian president, 3 generals alleging involvement in war crimes
French judicial authorities on Wednesday issued international arrest warrants for Syrian President Bashar Assad, his brother and two army generals alleging their involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity including in the chemical attack in 2013 on rebel-held Damascus suburbs, lawyers for Syrian victims said.
-
Colombia begins sterilization of hippos descended from pets of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar
Colombia on Tuesday began the sterilization of hippopotamuses, descendants of animals illegally brought to the country by late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the 1980s.
Politics
-
Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will board a new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco Wednesday.
-
Justin Trudeau to attend APEC summit with Joe Biden, Xi Jinping in San Francisco
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to California for three days of meetings at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.
-
Canada's former Afghan envoy suggests Ottawa send diplomats to Taliban-held country
One of Canada's former ambassadors to Afghanistan says it's time to establish a diplomatic presence in Kabul, arguing Ottawa lacks a firsthand understanding of the Taliban-held country where Canadian troops fought for more than 12 years.
Health
-
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend flavoured nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
-
Struggling to meet the need: Hundreds of schools on the waiting list for a school meal program
Across the country, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table. Breakfast clubs are doing their best to fill the growing need and make sure children have access to what's often called the most important meal of the day.
-
Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program
A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it from home
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
Matt LeBlanc bids Matthew Perry goodbye 'with a heavy heart'
Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his friend Matthew Perry on Tuesday, writing, 'The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.'
-
3 people charged in protest that interrupted Giller Prize ceremony
Toronto police say three people are facing charges after a surprise protest which hijacked a gala for the Scotiabank Giller Prize – one of the biggest nights in Canadian literature.
-
John Oliver's campaign for a 'puking bird' pays off in New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest
Comedian John Oliver has succeeded in his campaign to have what he describes as a weird, puking bird with a colorful mullet win New Zealand's Bird of the Century contest.
Business
-
Loblaw reports $621M Q3 profit, up from $556M a year ago, revenue up 5 per cent
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.
-
Judge's ruling advances plan to restructure US$10 billion debt of Puerto Rico's power company
A federal judge on Tuesday tentatively approved a portion of the newest plan to restructure US$10 billion of debt owed by Puerto Rico's power company amid heated negotiations between creditors and the U.S. territory's government.
-
'A noisy rock 'n' roll': How growing interest in Formula One is felt across the music world
Beyond the engineering, the athleticism, the speed, the luxury -- fans love the sound of Formula One.
Lifestyle
-
UK experts recommend chickenpox shot for kids for the first time, decades after other countries
An expert scientific committee advising the British government recommended for the first time Tuesday that children should be immunized with the chickenpox vaccine -- decades after the shots were made widely available in other countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia.
-
How a pair of Taylor Swift tickets are raking in the cash for a St. John's charity
A generous donation of Taylor Swift concert tickets and kindness from a total stranger are bringing in thousands of dollars for a charity in St. John's, N.L.
-
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
Sports
-
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
-
Watched by Beckham, Kohli hits record 50th ton as India makes 397-4 vs NZ in Cricket World Cup semis
Virat Kohli hit a record-breaking 117 to thrill a packed Mumbai crowd containing soccer great David Beckham and help India post a daunting 397-4 against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.
-
Matt Chapman declines Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer, remains a free agent
Third baseman Matt Chapman has declined the Toronto Blue Jays' qualifying offer and remains a free agent.
Autos
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.