Live updates: Israel will allow 'very minimal' fuel into Gaza, as UN warns of possible starvation
Israel announced Friday that it will allow for the first time "very minimal" daily shipments of fuel into Gaza for use by the UN and communications system.
Aid agencies say the lack of fuel has forced them to call off deliveries of basic necessities in the Gaza Strip. They warned of possible widespread starvation in the besieged enclave because of the lack of fuel, and said most people in Gaza were without adequate food and clean water.
Israel earlier said it found the body of another hostage in a building adjacent to Gaza City's Shifa Hospital. The hospital has been the focus of clashing narratives over who is to blame for the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.
At least 11,470 Palestinians -- two-thirds of them women and minors -- have been killed since the war began, according to Palestinian health authorities, who do not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people are reported missing.
Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas after the militant group launched its Oct. 7 incursion. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial attack, and around 240 were taken captive by militants.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
MILITANTS ATTACK 3 US BASES IN IRAQ AND SYRIA, 1 SOLDIER WOUNDED
WASHINGTON -- Militants attacked U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria on Friday, conducting three strikes on facilities using one-way attack drones that wounded one soldier, two U.S. officials said on the condition of anonymity to provide sensitive details of the strikes.
The attacks have been launched almost daily since Oct. 17, the day a blast at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds and sparked protests across the region. The U.S. has repeatedly warned the groups to desist and avoid escalating the war between Israel and Hamas into a wider conflict.
The three additional attacks on U.S. military facilities in Iraq and Syria on Friday bring the total number of attacks on U.S. and coalition military facilities in Iraq and Syria to at least 60 since Oct. 17. At least 59 service members have been wounded, but the Pentagon has said all were minor injuries and those troops were able to return to duty.
On Friday a one-way drone targeted Al Harir air base in Erbil, with no casualties reported, but a damage assessment was still ongoing. Multiple one-way drones attacked Al Asad air base in Iraq but caused no injuries or infrastructure damage, and another multiple one-way drone attack at Tall Baydar, Syria, resulted in minor injuries to one service member who was able to return to duty, one of the defence officials said.
ROCKETS FIRED FROM GAZA ARE INTERCEPTED OVER TEL AVIV
Israel's missile defence systems were activated over Tel Aviv late Friday to intercept rockets fired by militants in Gaza. The city skyline was lit up as the interceptions occurred that could be heard across the city.
No injuries were reported.
ISRAEL WILL ALLOW 140,000 LITERS OF FUEL INTO GAZA EVERY 48 HOURS, U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS
WASHINGTON -- A U.S. State Department official said Friday that Israel has agreed to allow 140,000 litres (36,984 gallons) of fuel into Gaza every 48 hours through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
The first deliveries are expected Saturday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private diplomatic conversations between the U.S. and Israel.
The fuel will be delivered to the fuel depot on the Gaza side of the border and distributed from there. The official said 120,000 litres (31,700 gallons) will be reserved for UN agency for Palestinian refugees trucks carrying humanitarian aid, as well as water desalinization, well and sewage pumping, solid waste disposal, bakeries and hospitals. The other 20,000 litres will be for generators used by Palestinian telecoms provider Paltel in order to restore communications networks.
On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Israeli Cabinet Minister Ron Dermer and told him that a "major catastrophe" was imminent without Israel following through on the agreement in principle to send fuel to southern Gaza that had been forged during Blinken's last meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet. Dermer told Blinken that the war cabinet would vote shortly.
On Thursday, Blinken called Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's War Cabinet, to repeat the message of urgency.
MARCHERS TREKKING TO NETANYAHU'S OFFICE CARRY IMAGES OF HOSTAGES
JERUSALEM -- Thousands of marchers embarked Friday on their fourth leg of a five-day walk from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, calling on the Israeli government to bring some 240 hostages abducted by Hamas back home.
The marchers, who included relatives of more than 50 hostages, are traversing the 70 kilometres (roughly 45 miles) to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, calling on him and Israel's War Cabinet to do more to rescue their loved ones. They expect to complete the march on Saturday.
The families have called upon the War Cabinet for more information on the whereabouts of their loved ones and to consider a cease-fire deal or a prisoner exchange to free their loved ones.
Hamas has offered to release all the hostages in exchange for some 6,000 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails, but the Cabinet has rejected the proposal. The Cabinet has also been adamantly opposed to any cease-fire agreement.
Four hostages have been released through international diplomacy involving Qatar, while a fifth was rescued by Israeli troops. Israel has confirmed the deaths of two hostages.
ISRAELI OFFICIAL SAYS `VERY MINIMAL' AMOUNT OF FUEL APPROVED FOR GAZA
JERUSALEM -- Israel's national security adviser says the country's War Cabinet has agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel to enter the Gaza Strip each day, a quantity he described as "very minimal."
Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Tzachi Hanegbi said the fuel would be allowed for Gaza's communications system and water and sewage services. He said the deliveries are intended to prevent the spread of disease without disrupting Israel's ability to continue its war against the Hamas militant group.
"We don't want diseases that could harm the civilians who are there and our forces. If there are diseases, the fighting would be halted. We cannot continue fighting in the event of a humanitarian crisis or an international outcry," Hanegbi said.
Hanegbi said the fuel amounted to roughly 2% to 4% of the normal quantities of fuel that entered Gaza before the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7.
The office of Israeli lawmaker and former defence minister Benny Gantz, a member of the three-person War Cabinet, said the agreement would allow 60,000 litres (15,850 gallons) of fuel to enter Gaza over the next 48 hours.
Hanegbit said the War Cabinet "agreed to a special request by the United States to supply two tankers per day" for Gaza.
The War Cabinet says it agreed to the U.S. request on the recommendation of the Shin Bet internal security agency and the army.
ISRAEL'S WAR CABINET APPROVES SMALL FUEL SHIPMENTS INTO GAZA
JERUSALEM -- Israeli officials say the country's War Cabinet has unanimously approved small shipments of fuel for humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.
The officials said they would allow two tanker trucks of diesel fuel each day for the United Nations to support water and sewage infrastructure in the besieged territory.
Israeli officials have all but banned fuel shipments into Gaza since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas that triggered Israel's latest war with the Islamic militant group.
The Israeli officials, speaking on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement, said the decision had come in response to a request from the United States.
A lack of fuel has caused communications systems in Gaza to collapse, forcing aid agencies to halt cross-border deliveries of humanitarian supplies.
Israel says the restrictions are needed to prevent Hamas from using fuel for military purposes.
-- By Joe Federman
BATTLE IN THE WEST BANK LEAVES AT LEAST 3 DEAD AND 15 WOUNDED
JERUSALEM -- Israeli troops and Palestinian militants exchanged fire in the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank during an army raid and at least three Palestinians were killed, the Palestinian health ministry said Friday.
Jenin has long been a flashpoint, and the military has carried out near-nightly operations there since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza six weeks ago.
Gunbattles erupted in several locations, also drawing in fighters from Hamas, the militant group battling Israeli forces in Gaza. At one point, an Israeli aircraft targeted militants who threw explosives toward Israeli forces, the Israeli military said. The military said it killed five militants in the raid and arrested 15 Palestinians.
Airstrikes were once a rare attack mode in the West Bank but have grown increasingly common since the war began.
Israel said its forces unearthed explosives under some streets and confiscated weapons, ammunition and surveillance equipment from a vehicle and two militant command centres.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said that once at the hospital, Israeli forces detained and searched paramedic crews. Videos posted to social media by the organization showed Red Crescent paramedics with their hands raised in surrender, leaving the hospital building and walking slowly to stand in front of several Israeli military trucks lined up outside the hospital.
Palestinian health officials, who do not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths, said that 15 Palestinians were injured in the raid, four of them seriously.
DOZENS ARE KILLED OR INJURED FROM STRIKES OVERNIGHT IN SOUTHERN GAZA
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip -- Israel bombarded two homes in southern Gaza late Thursday and Friday morning, according to survivors accompanying those killed and wounded in the strikes to the main hospital in Khan Younis.
An Associated Press journalist witnessing the arrivals said he saw three dead and dozens injured, including babies and young children, from Friday's strike. The attack late Thursday killed 11 members of a family who had fled the main combat zone in Gaza City in the northern part of Gaza earlier in the war.
The strikes hit Bani Suheila, an area east of Khan Younis, located in the southern half of Gaza. Early in the war, now in its sixth week, Israel told civilians to flee the north and head south for their safety.
On Wednesday, Israel dropped leaflets over Bani Suheila and other nearby areas, calling on residents to leave yet again and seek shelter elsewhere. The leaflets triggered fears that Israel is expanding its offensive, which is currently focused on northern Gaza. The south of Gaza is already crammed with hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians who have nowhere else to go.
The Israeli army rarely comments on individual airstrikes but says the attacks are aimed at Hamas operatives and targets.
Mohammed Zaqout, the head of Gaza's hospitals, said a total of 35 people were killed in airstrikes in Khan Younis and the nearby town of Rafah overnight.
AFGHANISTAN DENOUNCES ISRAEL'S ONGOING STRIKES IN GAZA
ISLAMABAD -- Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration denounced the ongoing Israeli strikes in Gaza, including the raid on Shifa Hospital. In an overnight statement, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Israeli forces were continually breaking all rules of war.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan called on the United Nations and other human rights bodies, saying that "if they genuinely believe in their stated values, they must prevent the ongoing brutalities by adopting an honest, transparent & just position vis-a-vis crimes against humanity carried out by the Zionists against the people of Gaza," the statement read, referring to Jews who seek to regain and retain their biblical homeland.
It also asked Arab and Islamic countries "to respond to the cries of the oppressed Muslims of Gaza, & to fulfil their religious & human responsibility through effective & meaningful positions & steps."
The Taliban-led administration seized power in 2021, and since then the UN and other human rights groups have blamed it for human rights violations.
In September, the UN said it documented more than 1,600 cases of human rights violations committed by authorities in Afghanistan during arrests and detentions of people. At the time, it urged the Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees. The report by the mission's Human Rights Service covered 19 months -- from January 2022 until the end of July 2023 -- with cases documented across 29 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. It said 11% of the cases involved women.
SEVERAL ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES HIT NEAR DAMASCUS, SYRIA'S STATE NEWS AGENCY SAYS
DAMASCUS, Syria -- Syria's state news agency says Israel's military has carried out strikes that hit several posts near the capital, Damascus, causing material damage but no casualties.
SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Syrian air defences shot down most of the missiles before they reached their targets early Friday.
There has been no confirmation from the Israeli military.
In the weeks since the latest war between Israel and Hamas broke out, Syria reported Israeli airstrikes that hit the international airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, damaging their runways and putting them out of service.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.
