TORONTO -- The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Laura has weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 195 km/h a few hours after making landfall.

It's centred about 50 kilometres north-northwest of Lake Charles and moving north at 24 km/h. Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are spreading well inland into parts of eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

The hurricane centre has updated its guidance on the ocean water pushed ashore, saying they expect unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes.

Forecasters predict the highest surge, up to 20 feet, along a stretch of Louisiana coastline.

Forecasters say this surge could penetrate up to 60 kilometres inland from the immediate coastline, and flood waters won't fully recede for days.

