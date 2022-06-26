Live updates: Germany's leader commends unity on Ukraine
Live updates: Germany's leader commends unity on Ukraine
The latest on the G7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in Germany's Bavarian Alps.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says attacks by Russia on residential buildings in Kyiv show the importance of international unity in supporting Ukraine.
Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings. Associated Press journalists in the city saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians
Scholz emphasized the unity so far of the Group of Seven industrial powers, the European Union and NATO in organizing support for Ukraine.
He said Sunday after hosting the first session of the G-7 summit: "We can say for sure that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin did not reckon with this and it is still giving him a headache -- the great international support for Ukraine but of course also the Ukrainians' courage and bravery in defending their own country."
He added: "That this is a brutal war that Putin is waging, we have now once again seen with rocket attacks on houses in Kyiv -- that shows it is right that we stand together and support Ukrainians to defend their country, their democracy, their freedom of self-determination."
Scholz said that he and U.S. President Joe Biden were of one mind about what needs to be done.
Scholz, who has faced criticism at home and abroad for perceived reluctance to send Ukraine heavy weapons, said that "Germany and the U.S. will always act together when it comes to questions of Ukraine's security."
------
Leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Germany have joked about what would make them look tougher than Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As the G7 leaders sat down for the opening session of the summit on Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be heard asking whether he should keep his jacket on.
Johnson then said: "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin." And Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added: "A bare-chested horseback ride."
Russia's president has over the years relished appearing with animals in stage-managed media events. Putin has ridden a horse bare-chested, petted a polar bear, flown a motorized hang glider with cranes and shot a tiger with a tranquilizer gun to tag it with a GPS collar.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its consequences are a focus of this year's G7 summit.
------
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany -- Activists dressed as leaders of the Group of Seven countries have staged a protest in a town square in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, near the G7 summit venue.
Wearing traditional Bavarian garb and oversized heads resembling those of U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other leaders, the activists pretended to 'roast' a planet Earth over a grill Sunday as the summit began.
"We are expecting a clear signal that they are going to fulfill their commitments of the Paris agreement and make clear improvements when it comes to climate protection," said Charlotte Becker of the campaign group Oxfam.
The NGO also demands a tax on excess profits earned during the coronavirus pandemic that it says would generate hundreds of billions of dollars. The money should be used to fight poverty and hunger worldwide, it said.
Police have deployed thousands of officers around the summit venue in the Bavarian village of Elmau, in nearby Garmisch-Partenkirchen and in Munich.
A police spokeswoman, Carolin Englert, told German news agency dpa that so far the protests had been peaceful.
------
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany -- Organizers of a planned rally against the G7 summit in Elmau, Germany, say they are taking legal action to overturn restrictions that limit their right to peaceful protest.
German news agency dpa reported Sunday that the group, called Stop G7 Elmau, has been told it can stage a protest Monday with up to 50 registered participants, who will be escorted through the high-security cordon to a site 500 meters (about 550 yards) from the venue.
Dpa quoted protest organizer Franz Haslbeck saying the location of the protest doesn't conform with a court ruling issued in connection with the last G7 at Elmau in 2015 that stipulated protesters must be allowed within "eye- and earshot" of the venue.
A series of larger rallies by left-wing groups is due to take place Monday much farther from where the G7 leaders are meeting.
------
The head of the European Union's council of governments says the 27-nation bloc maintains "unwavering unity" in backing Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
European Council President Charles Michel says the EU is providing Kyiv with money and political support, adding that "Ukraine needs more and we are committed to providing more."
The EU has slapped six packages of sanctions on Russia, the latest one being a ban on 90% of Russian crude oil imports by the end of the year. The measure is aimed at Russia's oil and gas revenues, which are a pillar of the Kremlin's finances.
Michel said at the annual Group of Seven summit Sunday that U.S. proposals for a price cap on Russian oil imports was under discussion.
But he cautioned that "we want to go into the details, we want to fine-tune ... to make sure we have a clear understanding of what are the direct effects" if such a step were taken.
------
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's wife is hosting a reduced gathering of Group of Seven leaders' spouses in her first major appearance as first lady.
The German government said Sunday that Britta Ernst will be joined by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson; France's first lady, Brigitte Macron; and the wife of European Council President Charles Michel, Amelie Derbaudrenghien.
Ernst -- a politician in her own right who is the education minister of the eastern German state of Brandenburg, where she and her husband live --- plans to take her guests on a Nordic walk with former professional skiers Christian Neureuther and Miriam Neureuther.
Sessions with researchers on climate change and with a master craftswoman in violin-making from nearby Mittenwald also are planned.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden plans to join President Joe Biden in Madrid, where he will attend a NATO summit that starts on Tuesday.
------
U.S. President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped the West would "splinter" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on.
But Biden praised the allies who have stuck together and stood up to the Kremlin during the four months of war, applying sanctions on Russia while sending weaponry to Ukraine.
Greeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday, Biden praised his counterpart for helping to sustain the pressure on Russia and exhorted him to keep at it -- a central message of Biden's five-day trip to meet allies at summits in Germany and Spain.
"We have to stay together, because Putin has been counting on from the beginning that somehow NATO and the G7 would splinter," Biden said. "But we haven't and we're not going to."
Biden added: "We can't let this aggression take the form it has and get away with it."
Scholz, who is hosting the annual Group of Seven summit in the Bavarian alps, greeted Biden on a balcony overlooking what the U.S. leader called a "magnificent" view of lush greenery and towering peaks.
Biden credited Scholz for helping to lead the European in standing up to Russia, saying his tough response "had a great impact on the rest of Europe to move."
------
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging fellow Group of Seven leaders not to give in to "fatigue" over the war in Ukraine.
Johnson has expressed concern that divisions may emerge in the pro-Ukraine alliance as the four-month-old war grinds on. He says allies should not pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to concede territory in exchange for a cease fire.
The British leader said at a G7 summit in Germany on Sunday that it was a principle that "a free, independent sovereign country like Ukraine should not be violently invaded and should not have its boundaries changed by force."
Asked whether he thought France and Germany were doing enough, Johnson praised the "huge strides" made by Germany to arm Ukraine and cut imports of Russian gas.
He did not mention France.
------
U.S. President Joe Biden says that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies intend to announce a ban on imports of gold from Russia.
They hope that measure will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine.
Biden announced the step Sunday at the start of the G7 annual summit, which this year is being held in Germany.
Senior Biden administration officials said gold is Moscow's second largest export after energy, and that banning imports would make it more difficult for Russia to participate in global markets.
Biden's Twitter feed said Russia "rakes in tens of billions of dollars" from the sale of its gold, its second largest export after energy.
Britain says gold exports were worth about $15.5 billion to the Russian economy in 2021 and that gold's value for the Russian elite has increased since the war began, as wealthy Russians seek to skirt Western sanctions.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a ban by G7 countries on Russian gold will "directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war machine."
------
Germany wants countries to join together in a `climate club' to tackle global warming.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will push his plan at this year's G7 summit, which he is hosting from Sunday.
The `climate club' idea was first floated by Yale economist William Nordhaus, who said the voluntary nature of existing climate agreements hasn't brought sufficient progress.
Members of the club would agree on ambitious emissions targets and exempt each other from climate-related trade tariffs.
Experts say success depends on getting a critical mass of countries to join that would include major economies from Europe, North America and Asia.
That could put pressure on major polluters in the developing world, such as China and India, to step up their efforts or see their exports slapped with tariffs.
------
U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany's Bavarian alps for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, with the war in Ukraine and its consequences taking center stage.
Biden and his Group of Seven allies plan discussions on how to ensure energy supplies and tackle inflation against the backdrop of Russia's invasion.
The G7 summit also aims to make sure that the global coalition working to punish the Kremlin for the four-month-old war holds firm.
Biden was to begin his visit Sunday with a bilateral meeting with the summit's host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
In the afternoon Biden was to meet in both formal and informal settings with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.
NEW | Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
Climate goals may be at odds with G7 response to fallout from Russian invasion
G7 leaders opened their summit Sunday with a discussion about shaping the global economy at a time when conflict and unrest are driving up prices and access to key goods around the world.
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
NEW | Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
From closures to near-normal routines, students look back on COVID-warped school year
The final bell is about to ring at the end of a topsy-turvy school year warped by the COVID-19 crisis and students are reflecting on how the pandemic shaped things.
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
'I landed in a safe haven': Uganda refugees celebrate LGBTQ2S+ community for first time
As Pride festivities kick off around the world, many refugees are celebrating the LGBTQ2S+ community for the first time.
