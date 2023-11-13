Live updates: Fighting outside Gaza's largest hospital prompts thousands to flee
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a day earlier that the UN agency was in contact with Shifa hospital, which he said had been without electricity and water for three days, and noted that gunfire and bombings outside the compound "have exacerbated the already critical circumstances."
"Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Patients inside the hospital include dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a lack of electricity, health officials at the facility said.
More than two-thirds of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began.
Gaza City, the largest urban area in the territory, is the focus of Israel's campaign to crush Hamas following the militant group's deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that set off the war.
More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.
More than 1,200 people in Israel died, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by Palestinian militants.
Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
UN AGENCY FOR PALESTINIAN REFUGEES SAYS ITS FACILITY HIT IN SOUTHERN GAZA
CAIRO --The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Monday that Israel's navy struck one of its facilities in southern Gaza, despite sharing coordinates with warring parties.
The agency, known as UNRWA, said Sunday's strike caused "significant damage" to its guesthouse in Rafah, adding that no casualties were reported since UN staff left the facility 90 minutes before the attack.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
"This recent attack is yet another indication that nowhere in Gaza is safe. Not the north, not the middle areas and not the south," said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.
UNRWA says it has shared the coordinates of the UN international staff guesthouse twice with the warring parties, including on Nov. 10.
GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER PUSHES FOR 'HUMANITARIAN PAUSES' WHILE REJECTING CALLS FOR CEASEFIRE
BRUSSELS -- Germany's foreign minister is pushing anew for reliable "humanitarian pauses" in the war between Israel and Hamas, but is rejecting calls for a ceasefire that ends the fighting.
Germany has staunchly backed Israel since Hamas' attack on Oct. 7 while also pushing for humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.
Arriving Monday at a meeting with European Union counterparts, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she understands "the impetus for a ceasefire," but questioned how those who seek one can guarantee Israel's security in "this terrible situation" and wondered about the fate of the people Hamas has taken hostage.
Baerbock defended the less far-reaching approach of humanitarian pauses, saying while it "breaks one's heart, is from my point of view the only possible policy to really curb this suffering in this situation."
MANY PALESTINIANS HAVE LEFT GAZA'S LARGEST HOSPITAL, UN SAYS
CAIRO -- Many displaced Palestinians, along with some medical patients, have left Gaza's largest hospital, which is surrounded by Israeli forces, a UN health official said Monday.
About 650 patients, 500 health-care workers and an estimated 2,500 displaced people remain in the sprawling Shifa hospital compound, said Mohammed Zaqout, director of hospitals in Gaza. This would signal a significant departure since the weekend when Gaza health officials had said about 1,500 patients, along with 1,500 medical workers and 15,000 displaced people were at Shifa.
Israeli forces and Hamas gunmen have waged heavy battles outside Shifa, and some hospital officials have said Shifa was under siege, with those inside being pinned down by Israeli fire. Israel has said it had offered safe passage to those wanting to leave.
The situation at Shifa deteriorated over the weekend, with doctors reporting that the last generator had run out of fuel, leading to the deaths of several patients, including premature babies.
The UN official said Monday that many of the displaced fled the compound and that some families took relatives with moderate injuries with them. He said remaining patients require special procedures for evacuation including equipped ambulances to take them to Egyptian hospitals. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to journalists.
Another hospital in Gaza City, Al-Quds, was forced to shut down on Sunday because it ran out of fuel. The Palestinian Red Crescent, which operates the facility, said Israeli forces are stationed nearby and that preparations are being made to evacuate some 6,000 patients, medics and displaced people.
------
Associated Press writer Samy Magdy contributed.
ISRAEL BLOCKS HEZBOLLAH-AFFILIATED, BEIRUT-BASED TV CHANNEL
JERUSALEM --The Israeli government has blocked the Hezbollah-affiliated, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV news channel from broadcasting in Israel.
"Broadcasts that identify with the enemy are harmful to the state's security and should be blocked," Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi wrote in a joint statement with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Last month, the government approved emergency regulations allowing it to block the wartime operations of foreign channels it deems hostile to the state. Karhi had also pressed to shut down the Israeli office of Qatar-based Al Jazeera, but Doha is leading efforts to release hostages captured from southern Israel during Hamas' bloody Oct. 7 incursion, and the Israeli government hasn't moved ahead on his plan.
WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL SAYS SHIFA ‘NOT FUNCTIONING AS A HOSPITAL'
BEIRUT --World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency was in contact with Shifa Hospital late Sunday, which he said had been without electricity and water for three days.
"The constant gunfire and bombings in the area have exacerbated the already critical circumstances," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore."
Several charities and humanitarian agencies that support Shifa have told The Associated Press they were unable to reach the hospital throughout the day.
MORE FOREIGN NATIONALS EVACUATED FROM GAZA
BUCHAREST, Romania --A group of 86 Romanian citizens were evacuated on Sunday from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, Romania's Foreign Ministry said.
The latest group of evacuees left Gaza through the Rafah border crossing and were on their way to Cairo, it said. Earlier Sunday, 41 Romanians were flown to Romania from Egypt after being evacuated from Gaza, bringing the total to 134 since the conflict with Israel started.
Since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, at least five Romanian citizens have been confirmed killed. Six Romanians who hold dual Romanian-Israeli citizenship are also among the hostages held by Hamas.
Meanwhile, Albania's foreign minister said Sunday that the first Albanian citizens, a mother and her four children, were evacuated from Gaza. Igli Hasani posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the five people were safe in Egypt "while we continue the procedures for their return to Albania as soon as possible."
Hasani thanked Israel and Egypt for their cooperation and UN migration and the International Committee of the Red Cross for their support "in this complex operation."
Also Sunday, a group of 32 Brazilians was en route to Cairo after they were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt, according to a statement from Brazil's Foreign Ministry posted on X. From Cairo, the group will fly to Brazil on a plane belonging to the Brazilian armed forces. They are scheduled to arrive Monday evening.
And Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said one Czech national and a relative were evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing. Lipavsky declined to give any further details. The Foreign Ministry said there are nine other Czech people who are seeking evacuation from Gaza.
JORDAN CALLS ON EU TO HOLD ISRAEL TO ACCOUNT
BEIRUT --Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sunday that he asked European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to apply the same "legal, moral grounds" for its support of Ukraine to "define its stand on Israel's war crimes."
"Israel crossed every legal, ethical (and) humanitarian red line in its barbaric war on Gazans," Safadi said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Message to the region: Identity of aggressor & victim determines applicability of Int'l law."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands flee Gaza hospital, health officials say, but many, including babies, still trapped
Thousands of people have fled Gaza's largest hospital as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates, but hundreds of patients, including dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a power blackout, remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Former U.K. PM David Cameron makes shock return to government as foreign secretary
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
U.S. conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and U.S. officials.
Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today
After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn't appear to have any Canadians on it.
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
BC Green Party removes deputy leader for 'unacceptable' social media activity
The deputy leader of the BC Green Party has been removed after liking a social media post that compared Dr. Bonnie Henry to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, a Jewish school in Montreal was hit with bullets for a second time, and Donald Trump outlines his plans for the White House.
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
Canada
-
Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts
Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement.
-
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.
-
Cities look to copy Montreal's ban of right turns on red, but safety data lacking
In an effort to prevent pedestrian and cyclist deaths, more North American cities are contemplating imitating Montreal by banning drivers from turning right on red lights.
-
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
The son of Peter Nygard, a former fashion mogul who had been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, told media on Sunday that he was glad his father had been brought to justice, calling him a 'systematic monster.'
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of a Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
-
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Demonstrators gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday to stage rallies related to the Israel-Hamas war.
World
-
Thousands flee Gaza hospital, health officials say, but many, including babies, still trapped
Thousands of people have fled Gaza's largest hospital as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates, but hundreds of patients, including dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a power blackout, remained inside, health officials said Monday.
-
Biden's initial confidence on Israel gives way to the complexities and casualties of a brutal war
In the early days and hours after the horrific Hamas attack on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, President Joe Biden spoke with stark declarations and unqualified support for the longtime U.S. ally.
-
Former U.K. PM David Cameron makes shock return to government as foreign secretary
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
-
Spain's Parliament to vote on Prime Minister Sanchez's reelection. Catalan amnesty deal causes furor
The investiture debate and vote to reelect acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will take place later this week, Spain's Parliament speaker said Monday.
-
Russia ramps up attacks on key cities in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have ramped up attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to gain ground near two key front line cities, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
-
5 US service members killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
Five U.S. servicepeople were killed when a military helicopter crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, U.S. officials said Sunday.
Politics
-
Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war
The two women appointed to advise the federal government on how to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia say that to counter the rise in hate in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it’s critical to forge a path ahead together through respectful, 'constructive dialogue,' and 'creating space for education.'
-
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
-
INTERACTIVE
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
Health
-
Considering a career in nursing? Here's what one expert says you should know
There were 35,000 nursing job openings in Canada as of the first quarter of 2023. If you're considering a career in nursing, it's important to know what type of training to pursue and how to gain important soft skills, one expert says.
-
Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent, study finds
The popular weight-loss drug Wegovy reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20 per cent in a large, international study that experts say could change the way doctors treat certain heart patients.
-
From a baby pillow to BMW vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW vehicles and a brush mower.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
Entertainment
-
'The Marvels' melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
MCU, the superhero factory, hit a new low with the weekend launch of "The Marvels," which opened with just US$47 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Alec Baldwin makes surprise return to 'Saturday Night Live'
Alec Baldwin made an unexpected return to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, his first time appearing on the program since the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of his film "Rust."
-
Taylor Swift changes lyrics to 'Karma' in nod to 'guy on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift winked at her romance with Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce during her "Eras Tour" concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday when she changed the lyrics to a line in her hit song "Karma," and Kelce was in the audience to catch it.
Business
-
Worried Chinese shoppers scrimp, dimming the appeal of a Singles' Day shopping extravaganza
Shoppers in China have been tightening their purse strings, raising questions over how faltering consumer confidence may affect Saturday's annual Singles' Day online retail extravaganza.
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Lifestyle
-
The best Christmas markets taking place around the world in 2023
Here’s CNN's rundown of some of the top Christmas markets that are taking place around the world this year.
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
-
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Sports
-
Fernandez clinches match as Canada tops Italy to win 1st Billie Jean King Cup
Leylah Fernandez beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first-ever title at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
-
Jay Woodcroft fired as Edmonton Oilers head coach after slow start to season
Jay Woodcroft is out as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene
76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. broke a rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia's Center City, authorities said.
Autos
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.
-
UAW workers at GM's Flint plant narrowly vote against new labour deal
United Auto Workers union members at General Motors' Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the U.S. automaker, the local chapter said.
-
Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs a collective bargaining agreement
Pressure is growing on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in the Scandinavian country have.