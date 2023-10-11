Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Residents in Gaza are facing an imminent loss of electricity as fuel supplies run dangerously low in the sealed-off territory. Israeli airstrikes left entire neighbourhoods demolished Wednesday, and hospitals in the Gaza Strip are struggling to treat the injured with dwindling medical supplies.
The war, which has claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. The weekend attack that Hamas said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation has inflamed Israel's determination to crush the group's hold in Gaza.
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured. The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency says 250,000 people have been displaced in Gaza.
Here's what's happening on Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war:
KING OF JORDAN CALLS AGAIN FOR ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN TALKS
BEIRUT -- The King of Jordan renewed calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks as the ongoing war between Gaza and Israel continues, as it threatens regional security.
"There will be no security, no peace, no stability without just and total peace that comes through a two-state solution," King Abdullah II said in an address to Jordanian parliament Wednesday, calling for a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital based along Israel based on its pre-1967 borders.
Abdullah II Tuesday called to dispatch medical and humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip through Egypt.
FATE OF RUSSIAN CITIZENS AND OPEN DIALOGUE WITH BOTH SIDES ARE TOP PRIORITIES, KREMLIN SAYS
MOSCOW -- The Kremlin said that Russia needs to maintain a dialogue with both sides amid the Israeli-Palestinian war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that "it's important for us to maintain a balanced approach and remain in contact with both parties to the conflict."
He said that Russia has "long historic ties" with both Israel and the Palestinians, adding that millions of Russians have moved to live in Israel and Moscow is concerned about their security.
"The fate of Russian citizens is our No. 1 priority," Peskov said. "We need to maintain an equal distance -- only that will give us the right to participate in a settlement process."
-
In pictures: Aftermath of unprecedented attack by Hamas
In pictures: Israel mobilizes after unprecedented, wide-ranging incursion
Peskov added that "acts that can only be described as terrorist must be undoubtedly condemned, but the roots of the situation mustn't be forgotten."
A PROMINENT MILITIA THREATENS TO ATTACK US BASES IF THE COUNTRY INTERVENES IN THE LATEST GAZA WAR
BAGHDAD -- The leader of a prominent Iranian-backed militia in Iraq threatened Wednesday to attack American bases in retaliation if the United States intervenes in the latest war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.
"Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to direct qualitative strikes at the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle," Ahmad "Abu Hussein" al-Hamidawi, head of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, said in a statement. He also threatened to launch missiles at Israeli targets.
Al-Hamidawi called on Iraqis to demonstrate and collect donations in support of the Hamas military campaign.
9 UN STAFFERS ARE KILLED IN AIRSTRIKES IN GAZA SINCE SATURDAY
JERUSALEM -- The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees told the AP on Wednesday that nine of its staffers have been killed in airstrikes since the start of the Israeli bombardment on Gaza on Saturday, with several killed late Tuesday.
"The protection of civilians is paramount, including in times of conflict," said Juliette Touma, director of communications of the agency, known as UNRWA. "They should be protected in accordance with the laws of war."
Touma said the strikes killed the UN staffers at their homes across the territory. She also said that 18 UNRWA schools-turned-shelters were damaged in the bombing, and that its headquarters in Gaza City was also damaged, without causing casualties.
POPE FRANCIS CALLS ON HAMAS TO RELEASE HOSTAGES IMMEDIATELY
VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis on Wednesday called for the immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas fighters in the most serious assault on Israel in half a century.
Francis said during a weekly audience that he is following events in Israel and the occupied territories with "pain and apprehension," with "many dead and injured," and said he is praying for those who saw "a day of celebration transformed into a day of mourning."
The pope said that "whoever is attacked has the right to defend himself. But I am very worried about the total siege under which the Palestinians in Gaza are living, where there are also many innocent victims."
GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER OFFERS HIS ISRAELI COUNTERPART SUPPORT
BERLIN -- Germany's defence minister has offered his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant, support from Germany following the major attack by Hamas.
The German government made that offer also to the Israeli military attaché in Berlin, Boris Pistorius told reporters on Wednesday. "Both have said so far that they do not need support of a military or technical nature. It is about political support," the German defence minister said, adding that Germany's political support for Israel was self-evident.
Pistorius also said that "as soon as we can help in a humanitarian way, the offer is there, too, but so far it has not been asked for."
RAFAH BORDER CROSSING IS STILL CLOSED, EGYPT SAYS
CAIRO -- The Rafah border crossing remains closed on both sides as of Wednesday morning, according to an Egyptian security official.
The official told The Associated Press that a number of Egyptian aid convoys loaded with fuel, construction materials and food were unable to enter the Gaza Strip through Rafah on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian families remain stranded in the Sinai city of el-Arish. No other details were immediately available. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not briefed to speak.
YELLEN SAYS THE LATEST GAZA WAR PRESENTS CONCERNS, BUT INFLATION CAN STILL BE CONTAINED
MARRAKECH, Morocco -- United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the war between Israel and Hamas militants poses "additional concerns" to the American economy, but she still expects inflation can be contained without causing a recession.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, Yellen said the Biden administration's focus was on people "affected by these barbaric attacks on Israel" and reiterated support for Israel.
A day earlier, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said it was "too early" to assess the impact on global economic growth from the days-old war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. He did note that oil prices have risen by about 4% in the past several days.
CATHAY PACIFIC CANCELS WEEKS OF TEL AVIV FLIGHTS
HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said all its flights flying between the city and Tel Aviv from Wednesday to Oct. 29 will be cancelled "in view of the latest situation in Israel."
ISRAEL STRIKES THE ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY OF GAZA, IDF SAYS
Aircraft struck the Islamic University of Gaza on Wednesday, Israel Defence Forces said.
According to Israel, the university was being used as a Hamas training camp for military intelligence operatives, as well as for the development and production of weapons. The IDF also said Hamas used university conferences to raise funds for terrorism, and that the university maintained close ties with the senior leadership of Hamas.
HEZBOLLAH FIRES MISSILES AT AN ISRAELI MILITARY POSITION
BEIRUT -- Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired missiles at an Israeli military position in a northern border town of Aramsha. The group claimed in a statement Wednesday that the attack led to a "large number" of wounded as well as some killed troops, without specifying any numbers.
The Israeli military said that anti-tank missiles were fired at a position in the northern border town of Aramsha, but did not mention anything about casualties. The Israeli army shelled the Lebanese border town of Duhaira and the surroundings where the missile attack came from.
Hezbollah said the attack was in response to Israeli shelling Sunday that killed three Hezbollah militants. The Iran-backed group, a key ally of Hamas, has endorsed the Palestinian groups' attacks on Israel, but has not officially joined the war.
SPAIN RECEIVES 200 PEOPLE EVACUATED FROM ISRAEL IN A MILITARY PLANE
MADRID -- Spain's defence ministry says its first military plane arrived early Wednesday carrying 200 people evacuated from Israel. It says the passengers included Spaniards, other citizens of European Union countries, and foreigners with residences established in Spain who had been visiting Israel. The ministry added that a second military plane was heading to Tel Aviv to evacuate more Spaniards whose commercial flights were cancelled.
GAZA IS SET TO RUN OUT OF ELECTRICITY WITHIN HOURS
Gaza's power authority says its sole power plant will run out of fuel within hours, leaving the territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies.
Israel said it would cut off all electricity to the territory after Hamas' bloody rampage over the weekend.
All of Gaza's crossings are closed, making it impossible to bring in fuel for the power plant or the generators on which residents and hospitals have long relied.
The power authority said Wednesday that the plant would shut down in the afternoon.
AT LEAST 30 KILLED IN AN AIRSTRIKE ON A LAW EXPERT'S HOUSE, HAMAS SAYS
A respected expert in international law was visiting family in Gaza when an Israeli airstrike struck his home in central Gaza City late Tuesday and killed everyone inside, authorities said. Saeed al-Dahshan was on his way to Cairo, where he primarily lives.
Health officials did not immediately give a number of those killed but al-Dahshan's friends said that his entire immediate family along with his brother and his family were killed, with Hamas official Bassem Naim estimating the death toll to be at least 30 people.
"This level of death and destruction is unprecedented," said Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad, whose house was razed by airstrikes late Tuesday along with the homes many other members of the Hamas political bureau.
HAMAS OFFICIAL SAYS ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES KILLED FAMILY MEMBERS OF LEADER MOHAMMAD DEIF
Hamas officials say Israeli airstrikes late Tuesday struck the family house of Mohammad Deif, the shadowy leader of Hamas's military wing. The attack killed his father, brother and at least two other relatives in the southern town of Khan Younis, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim confirmed to The Associated Press. The whereabouts of Deif himself have long been unknown.
SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES OFFER EVACUATION FOR THEIR CITIZENS CAUGHT IN THE CONFLICT AREA
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- The three Scandinavian countries said Wednesday that they will offer to evacuate citizens permanently living in Norway, Sweden and Denmark via the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, stressing that those who want to be evacuated must pay for themselves.
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Swedish news agency TT that they have been "following the situation in Israel and Palestine hour by hour, together with the other Nordic countries."
"Last night a decision was made that assisted exit should be carried out, in cooperation with other countries," Billstrom said according to TT. The foreign ministry in Oslo called it "an offer in addition to the scheduled flights that still depart from Israel."
In Copenhagen, the foreign ministry said that the opportunities to leave "are still present, but are dwindling."
HOSPITALS IN GAZA ARE RUNNING DANGEROUSLY LOW ON FUEL AND SUPPLIES
CAIRO -- Aid group Doctors Without Borders said Wednesday that fuel and medical supplies in the enclave are running dangerously low.
"In the Al Awda Hospital, we consumed three weeks' worth of emergency stock in three days, partly due to 50 patients coming in at once from Jabalia camp after it was struck," said Matthias Kannes, MSF Head of Mission in Gaza. Meanwhile, Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, only has enough fuel for three days, he said.
GAZA CAN'T REACH PEOPLE WHO ARE TRAPPED UNDER RUBBLE, OFFICIALS SAY
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- As airstrikes are reported nonstop in the Karama district north of Gaza city, many dead and injured are stuck under rubble that Gaza lacks the equipment to handle, officials said Wednesday.
With streets badly damaged and the ongoing and intense nature of the airstrikes, ambulances and civil defence teams are unable to approach areas where people were reported trapped under crumbled infrastructure, Eyad Bozum, the Interior Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.
Bozum said that heavy airstrikes were also reported in the southern town of Khan Younis and in an area east of the Jebaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know on the fifth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fifth day on Wednesday, as Israeli warplanes hammered neighbourhood after neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip. Here are some key takeaways from the war.
DEVELOPING Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
War crimes inquiry research sheds fresh light on Canadian screening, policies
Alti Rodal's archival research and case analysis -- including the once-hidden elements -- are finding new relevance amid a push for greater transparency about how Canada has dealt with suspected Nazi war criminals and collaborators.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest Territories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with local leaders in Hay River and visit sites affected by recent wildfires.
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Canada
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest Territories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with local leaders in Hay River and visit sites affected by recent wildfires.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
Judge to decide if Ottawa locals can testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
The criminal trial of two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to resume today with a ruling on whether the court will hear testimony from local Ottawa residents.
-
War crimes inquiry research sheds fresh light on Canadian screening, policies
Alti Rodal's archival research and case analysis -- including the once-hidden elements -- are finding new relevance amid a push for greater transparency about how Canada has dealt with suspected Nazi war criminals and collaborators.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
World
-
Some Israelis abroad desperately try to head home -- to join reserve military units, or just to help
At the most harrowing of times, some Israeli citizens living overseas aren't running from the war at home, but to it.
-
2 Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in critical condition after fire in mobile gun range trailer
Two veteran Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were seriously hurt Tuesday when a fire broke out inside a trailer serving as a mobile shooting range north of Los Angeles, authorities said.
-
6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000
Another strong earthquake shook part of western Afghanistan on Wednesday morning after an earlier quake killed more than 2,000 and flattened whole villages. The latest magnitude 6.3 earthquake was about 28 kilometres outside Herat, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as sealed-off territory faces imminent blackout
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
-
Star witness Caroline Ellison says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to be U.S. president someday
Caroline Ellison, the tech executive who ran Sam Bankman-Fried 's hedge fund while sometimes dating him, testified Tuesday that he directed her to commit crimes before his cryptocurrency empire collapsed last November. She also revealed that her former boss thought he might be U.S. president someday.
-
Lidia becomes Category 4 hurricane with 225 km/h winds, takes aim at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort
Lidia became an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 hurricane Tuesday with winds of 225 km/h (140 mph) as it took aim at Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Puerto Vallarta.
Politics
-
'We will help you': Canada to send military aircraft to evacuate citizens from Israel in 'coming days'
The Canadian government is 'planning' to assist Canadians and their families departing from Tel Aviv 'in the coming days,' using Canadian Armed Forces aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Tuesday. Federal officials are also working on other options for those who cannot reach the airport amid the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Canada to continue sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, insists no money will go to Hamas
The Canadian government plans to continue delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, but insists it will ensure none of the funds end up with Hamas, which it has designated a terrorist organization.
-
'All options are on the table': IDF not ruling out ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas
Israel is not ruling out a ground offensive into Gaza against Hamas, an international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces tells CTV News.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
Utah became the latest state Tuesday to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company is "baiting" children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits.
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
-
X promises 'highest level' response on posts about Israel-Hamas war. Misinformation still flourishes
The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the war between Israel and Hamas.
Entertainment
-
Scientists winkle a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the "Mona Lisa" early in the 16th century.
-
Michael Chiarello, Food Network chef, dead at 61
Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on 'Top Chef,' has died. He was 61.
-
Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Business
-
Dozens of flights are cancelled after a fire rips through a parking garage at London's Luton Airport
Thousands of travellers faced disruption as all flights were suspended on Wednesday at London's Luton airport after a fire tore through a newly built parking garage, destroying vehicles and partially collapsing the structure.
-
Birkenstock prices its initial public offering of stock valuing the sandal maker at $8.64 billion
Birkenstock has set a price for its initial public offering of stock that values the 249-year-old German maker of upmarket sandals at $8.64 billion.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
Lifestyle
-
How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating Israel-Hamas war, as well as tips for parents on how to talk about it.
-
Powerball jackpot grows to US$1.55 billion for Monday; cash option worth US$679.8 million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion for Monday night's drawing after no one matched the game's six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.
-
104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after making a skydive that could put her in the record books
Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old Chicago woman whose recent skydive could see her certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to ever jump from a plane, has died.
Sports
-
NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice
The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.
-
Raptors' first-ever head coach Brendan Malone dead at 81
The Toronto Raptors' first-ever head coach Brendan Malone has died. He was 81.
-
Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
Lionel Messi is again a doubtful starter for Argentina in the next World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay.
Autos
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.