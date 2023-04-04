Live updates as former U.S. president Donald Trump in New York court for arraignment

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that will mark the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, faces charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 2:15 p.m. EDT. CTVNews.ca has live updates below.

1:17 P.M.: TRUMP LEAVES TRUMP TOWER

Trump has left Trump Tower and is travelling to the courthouse ahead of booking and arraignment on criminal charges in an alleged hush money investigation.

He pumped his fist and waved while leaving the building. The journey to the courthouse is six kilometres.

A reminder that his court appearance is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EDT.

1:15 P.M.: ONE HOUR UNTIL THE HEARING

Outside the Manhattan courthouse, Associated Press' Bobby Caina Calvan and Deepti Hajela report that hundreds of onlookers, protesters, journalists and some politicians are gathered at Collect Pond Park, which sits across the street.

They also report that a couple of blocks away, metal barricades separate Trump and anti-Trump supporters, and how police have been required to step in to break up small skirmishes.

12:58 P.M.: STORMY DANIELS' CLAIMS

Reuters has profiled porn star Stormy Daniels, who is at the centre of the allegations over US$130,000 in hush money she was reportedly paid on the eve of Trump's 2016 election.

She says they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania. Trump says the payment was made to stop her "false and extortionist accusations."

Here's all you need to know about her and their alleged relationship.

12:35 P.M.: WHO IS THE JUDGE?

Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan will handle Tuesday's hearing -- you can learn a little more about him here.

12:26 P.M.: PROTESTS OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE

CTV National News' Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon is outside the courthouse and tweeted this video of the protests from Trump supporters.

A little more noise - dueling #Trump protests outside courthouse where the former President faces criminal charges ⁦@CTVNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/jtRWV3jxVt — Joy Malbon (@JoyCTV) April 4, 2023

12:20 P.M.: WHAT ARE THE CHARGES AGAINST TRUMP?

The former U.S. president will face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments -- a more detailed look at what the indictment contains here.

After the court appearance, it is expected that Trump will be released because the charges against him don't require that bail be set.

12:10 P.M.: TRUMP ARRIVED IN NEW YORK MONDAY

Trump was photographed arriving at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, a day before the hearing.

Dressed in his customary navy blue suit and red tie, he was seen waving before entering the building.

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

11:55 A.M.: SO, WHAT'S THE PLAN TODAY?

Trump is due in court at 2:15 p.m. EDT. However, the so-called "perp walk" -- where a suspect is taken from a police precinct and driven to the courthouse in handcuffs -- is not going to happen for the former U.S. president.

That's because he arranged a surrender with the district attorney's office, so he will instead head straight to the court.

The hearing before Judge Merchan should be brief. Trump will learn of the charges against him and then he will enter a plea against those charges.

The hearing will not be broadcast live though, as the judge ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.