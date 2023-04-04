Live updates as Donald Trump enters not guilty plea to 34 counts of falsifying business records

Former U.S. president Donald Trump appeared in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that marked the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, faces charges related to falsifying business records in a hush-money investigation.

2:51 P.M.: TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Donald Trump, the former president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after an investigation into hush money paid to a porn star, Reuters reported.

2:42 P.M.: TRUMP 'STONE-FACED'

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his defence team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

2:39 P.M.: TRUMP DIDN'T SPEAK BEFORE HEARING

Trump reached the 15th floor courtroom about 70 minutes after he entered the courthouse to surrender and be booked ahead of the hearing. He did not acknowledge a television camera sending live images from the hallway outside the courtroom.

2:33 P.M.: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REACTION

“Look, the president’s going to focus on the American people like he does every day. This is not something that is a focus for him. He is going to focus on things like making sure we continue to lower prices for the American people,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing earlier.

2:29 P.M.: HEARING EXPECTED TO BE BRIEF

"It won't be a long day in court," Joseph Tacopina, one of Trump's lawyers, said on ABC. Trump's attorneys have said he will plead not guilty.

Typically, people facing arraignment are fingerprinted and have mugshot photographs taken before their hearing. Then, in the hearing, the charges will be laid out and a plea is expected to be entered.

2:25 P.M.: INSIDE THE COURTROOM

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has entered the courtroom. According to Associated Press, Trump has not yet been seen on the 15th floor where the hearing is supposed to take place.

Wearing a navy blue suit and a bright red tie, Trump entered the courthouse around 12:20 p.m. to surrender on the charges and be processed before the hearing.

2:17 P.M.: HEARING SCHEDULED TO BEGIN

The hearing is scheduled to begin now.

It will not be broadcast live though, as the judge ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom. Updates to follow soon.

2:14 P.M.: 'SURREAL'

During his journey from Trump Tower to the courthouse, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social: "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL -- WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

2:02 P.M.: ENHANCED SECURITY FOR ARRIVAL

CTV National News' Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon is outside the courthouse and tweeted this video as Trump's motorcade arrived at around 1:30 p.m. EDT.

CTV National News' Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon is outside the courthouse and tweeted this video as Trump's motorcade arrived at around 1:30 p.m. EDT.

1:51 P.M.: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE HEARING?

An arraignment is a hearing in which the indictment will be formally unsealed and the charges will be read aloud, though Trump could request to wave the public reading.

He will be asked how he pleads to the charges and he will answer "guilty" or "not guilty." And Trump's attorneys Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche will work with the judge and the district attorney's office to set a date for the next time he'd be back in court.

The judge has ruled that news photographers would be allowed to take photos of the former U.S. president at the start of his arraignment.

1:45 P.M.: WHO IS THE PROSECUTOR?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is the prosecutor for Trump's arraignment. Bragg became Manhattan's first Black district attorney in 2022, following his election the previous November.

He inherited a yearslong grand jury investigation into hush money paid on Trump's behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign. After taking office, Bragg slowed his office's move toward an indictment of Trump and said he had concerns about the strength of the case. That sparked a public protest by two prosecutors who were leading the investigation and resigned.

But Bragg convened a new grand jury this year after convicting Trump's family company for tax fraud. He called that result a "strong demarcation line" for proceeding with other parts of the probe.

1:33 P.M.: TRUMP ARRIVES AT COURTHOUSE

Trump has arrived at the courthouse, where he is surrendering for arraignment on criminal charges.

A reminder that his court appearance is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EDT.

1:17 P.M.: TRUMP LEAVES TRUMP TOWER

Trump has left Trump Tower and is travelling to the courthouse ahead of booking and arraignment on criminal charges in an alleged hush money investigation.

He pumped his fist and waved while leaving the building. The journey to the courthouse is six kilometres.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

1:15 P.M.: ONE HOUR UNTIL THE HEARING

Outside the Manhattan courthouse, Associated Press' Bobby Caina Calvan and Deepti Hajela report that hundreds of onlookers, protesters, journalists and some politicians are gathered at Collect Pond Park, which sits across the street.

They also report that a couple of blocks away, metal barricades separate Trump and anti-Trump supporters, and how police have been required to step in to break up small skirmishes.

12:58 P.M.: STORMY DANIELS' CLAIMS

Reuters has profiled porn star Stormy Daniels, who is at the centre of the allegations over US$130,000 in hush money she was reportedly paid on the eve of Trump's 2016 election.

She says they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania. Trump says the payment was made to stop her "false and extortionist accusations."

Here's all you need to know about her and their alleged relationship.

12:35 P.M.: WHO IS THE JUDGE?

Acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan will handle Tuesday's hearing -- you can learn a little more about him here.

12:26 P.M.: PROTESTS OUTSIDE COURTHOUSE

CTV National News' Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon is outside the courthouse and tweeted this video of the protests from Trump supporters.

CTV National News' Washington Bureau Chief Joy Malbon is outside the courthouse and tweeted this video of the protests from Trump supporters.

12:20 P.M.: WHAT ARE THE CHARGES AGAINST TRUMP?

The former U.S. president will face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments -- a more detailed look at what the indictment contains here.

After the court appearance, it is expected that Trump will be released because the charges against him don't require that bail be set.

12:10 P.M.: TRUMP ARRIVED IN NEW YORK MONDAY

Trump was photographed arriving at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, a day before the hearing.

Dressed in his customary navy blue suit and red tie, he was seen waving before entering the building.

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

11:55 A.M.: SO, WHAT'S THE PLAN TODAY?

Trump is due in court at 2:15 p.m. EDT. However, the so-called "perp walk" -- where a suspect is taken from a police precinct and driven to the courthouse in handcuffs -- is not going to happen for the former U.S. president.

That's because he arranged a surrender with the district attorney's office, so he will instead head straight to the court.

The hearing before Judge Merchan should be brief. Trump will learn of the charges against him and then he will enter a plea against those charges.

The hearing will not be broadcast live though, as the judge ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

