World

    • Live hurricane tracker: follow Helene's path on this interactive map

    Share

    Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane and reached sustained winds of 220 km/h in the Big Bend region of Florida.

    Since then, Helene has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane in intensity as of Friday afternoon, but it did considerable damage – including bringing “significant flooding” to Florida’s Clearwater coast, according to the city’s mayor, Bruce Rector.

    Meanwhile, six states are under states of emergency and storm watches and warnings are in place for about 60 million people in 12 states, as Helene continues to batter the southeastern U.S. with heavy winds and torrential rain.

    Below is a live hurricane tracker on Esri’s ArcGIS mapping platform, using live data from the NOAA National Hurricane Center (NHC) tracking Helene’s observed and forecasted paths.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News