Live coverage: CTV News in the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON -

Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, died on Sept. 8. She was 96.

As a long-serving and well-travelled monarch, and the head of the Commonwealth, she was widely considered the most famous person in the world.

