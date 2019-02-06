Little girl breaks through security barriers to greet pope
In this image made from video provided by Vatican Media, Pope Francis reaches for a letter from a young girl who broke through police barriers, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Pope Francis has praised the courage of the young girl who dashed out of the crowd so quickly that police couldn't catch her. "This child has a future!" Francis told reporters en route home Tuesday. "I liked that. You have to have courage to do that." (Vatican Media via AP)
Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 4:21PM EST
Pope Francis praised a little girl’s courage after she sprinted through security at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on February 5 to hand-deliver him a letter.
While being driven around in his pope mobile before the first-ever papal Mass in the Arabian Peninsula, the little girl ran towards him so fast, security didn’t notice at first.
Pope Francis ordered the vehicle to stop so that the young child could deliver him the letter.
“That girl has a future, a future!” Francis told reporters in Italian during the plane ride home on Tuesday. “She was courageous, I liked it!”
According to local media, around 180,000 people from all over the United Arab Emirates and neighbouring countries attended the Mass as Pope Francis became the first pontiff to visit the Arabian Peninsula.
Local media described the Mass as a moment of joy and celebration for those who attended, best demonstrated by the little girl.
#PopeFrancisInUAE: This little girl could not hold back her tears when #PopeFrancis blessed her on his visit to #UAE. We would like to get in touch with the girl and her family. Can any of our readers help us identify her? - https://t.co/LAbTbQMezr— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) February 5, 2019
(Vatican Photographers Pic) pic.twitter.com/4PxZDf7N4t
