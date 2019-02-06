

Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca





Pope Francis praised a little girl’s courage after she sprinted through security at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on February 5 to hand-deliver him a letter.

While being driven around in his pope mobile before the first-ever papal Mass in the Arabian Peninsula, the little girl ran towards him so fast, security didn’t notice at first.

Pope Francis ordered the vehicle to stop so that the young child could deliver him the letter.

“That girl has a future, a future!” Francis told reporters in Italian during the plane ride home on Tuesday. “She was courageous, I liked it!”

According to local media, around 180,000 people from all over the United Arab Emirates and neighbouring countries attended the Mass as Pope Francis became the first pontiff to visit the Arabian Peninsula.

Local media described the Mass as a moment of joy and celebration for those who attended, best demonstrated by the little girl.