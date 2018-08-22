Little damage reported in wake of strong quake in Venezuela
Residents stand outside their apartments in a street near the "Tower of David" skyscraper, which suffered an inclination after a powerful earthquake shook eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in the capital of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Fabiola Sanchez and Scott Smith, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:27AM EDT
CARACAS, Venezuela - Experts say a powerful earthquake that shook Venezuela's northeastern coast and parts of the Caribbean caused little damage besides knocking out power in some places and toppling supermarket shelves because of its depth.
The 7.3 quake Tuesday was the largest to strike Venezuela since 1900, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But at a depth of some 123 kilometres beneath the Earth's surface it appeared to have caused only limited damage even near its epicenter off the Cariaco peninsula stretching into the eastern Caribbean.
"Shaking does die off at a distance," said seismologist Lucy Jones, a research associate with the California Institute of Technology, adding that the earthquake's considerable depth likely prevented a tragedy.
In Cumana, the biggest city near the quake's centre, supermarket shelves came crashing down.
