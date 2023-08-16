Lithuania to temporarily close two checkpoints with Belarus amid tensions on border
Lithuania on Wednesday decided to temporarily close two of its six checkpoints with Belarus later this week amid growing tensions with its eastern neighbour, an ally of Russia.
The Lithuanian government has said that the crossings at Tverecius and Sumskas will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to the Medininkai border checkpoint, which is the largest of Lithuania's six checkpoints.
The decision came as Lithuanians grow increasingly worried about the presence of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries in Belarus.
"The main goal is to temporarily suspend operations at these two points from Aug. 18," Deputy Minister of Transport Agn─ù Vaiciukevici┼½te said, adding that the move offered the possibility of directing officers performing border control checks to other points.
Lithuania, a Baltic nation that declared its independence from the Soviet Union 33 years ago, is a democracy that belongs to NATO and the European Union. It has been a strong backer of Ukraine and a place of refuge in recent years for many who have fled an authoritarian crackdown in neighbouring Belarus and increased repression in Russia.
Rustamas Liubajevas, commander of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, said that there could be up to 4,500 of Wagner fighters in Belarus, with some of them stationed close to the Lithuanian and Polish borders.
In neighbouring Latvia, the State Border Guard Service said Tuesday it was mobilizing additional border guards to strengthen the protection of the external state border, the LETA news agency said.
This decision was taken due to the sharp increase in the hybrid threat at the Latvian-Belarusian border over the past days, when 96 attempts by people to cross the state border were detected, as well as the increased involvement of the Belarusian authorities in organizing the flow of illegal immigrants.
Latvian authorities consider attempts by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime to push migrants across borders to be methods of hybrid warfare targeting these countries.
LETA said that the annual leave of State Border Guard officers had been suspended. The State Border Guard has also requested additional support from the National Armed Forces and the State Police.
Countries bordering Belarus have increased border security since thousands of Wagner fighters arrived in Russian-allied Belarus under a deal that ended their armed rebellion in late June and allowed them and their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to avoid criminal charges.
In recent days, Poland, which sits south of Lithuania, has been deploying thousands of troops to its border with Belarus, calling it a deterrent move as tensions between the two neighbours ratchet up.
------
Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians paid more for some groceries in July. Here are the items that cost extra
Overall grocery prices saw a slowdown from June to July, the newest Consumer Price Index report shows, but some products were still more expensive than they were earlier this year.
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106 as county begins identifying victims
Federal officials sent a mobile morgue with coroners, pathologists and technicians to Hawaii to help identify the dead, as Maui County released the first names of people killed in the wildfire that all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina a week ago and killed at least 106 people.
Alberta-N.W.T. wildfires burn area almost 4 times the size of P.E.I.; firefighters hope for rain
Firefighters will be watching the skies over the next couple of days hoping for help from Mother Nature as wildfires along the Alberta-Northwest Territories boundary continue to force evacuations.
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
Young girl mauled by 3 dogs while viewing puppies for sale in Newmarket, Ont.
A nine-year-old was severely injured after police say she was mauled by three dogs while viewing puppies for sale at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. last month.
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
COVID-19 activity in Canada showing early signs that it may be increasing: data
COVID-19 infections may be slowly starting to rise again in Canada, new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) suggests.
Canada among 10 countries reporting highest cumulative mpox cases, WHO reports
As an mpox outbreak continues to spread globally, the World Health Organization says Canada is among the top 10 countries reporting the highest cumulative cases to date.
Canada
-
Northwest Territories declares territorial state of emergency amid wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories officially declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday in response to out-of-control wildfires in the territory.
-
Court clears way for Sask. man's extradition to Northern Ireland to face decades-old sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has lost a bid to avoid extradition to the United Kingdom to face historical sexual abuse charges.
-
COVID-19 activity in Canada showing early signs that it may be increasing: data
COVID-19 infections may be slowly starting to rise again in Canada, new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) suggests.
-
As inflation jumps to 3.3 per cent in July, economists say uptick is bad news for BoC
Canada's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, as economists warn the latest consumer price index report spells bad news for the Bank of Canada. The uptick in price growth comes after inflation tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, falling within the Bank of Canada's target range.
-
14 temperature records broken across B.C. as heat wave continues
More than a dozen daily temperature records fell across B.C. Monday amid an ongoing heat wave that has prompted weather warnings for much of the province.
-
Young girl mauled by 3 dogs while viewing puppies for sale in Newmarket, Ont.
A nine-year-old was severely injured after police say she was mauled by three dogs while viewing puppies for sale at a residence in Newmarket, Ont. last month.
World
-
Lithuania to temporarily close two checkpoints with Belarus amid tensions on border
Lithuania on Wednesday decided to temporarily close two of its six checkpoints with Belarus later this week amid growing tensions with its eastern neighbour, an ally of Russia.
-
Czechs ratify defence treaty with US that makes it easier to deploy US troops in Czech territory
The Czech Republic on Wednesday completed the ratification of a defence treaty with the United States that deepens military cooperation and makes it easier to deploy U.S. troops in Czech territory.
-
The Taliban believe their rule is open-ended and don't plan to lift the ban on female education
The Taliban view their rule of Afghanistan as open-ended, drawing legitimacy from Islamic law and facing no significant threat, their chief spokesman said in an interview marking the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of the country. He also indicated a ban on female education will remain in place.
-
North Korea asserts U.S. soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned with American society
North Korea asserted Wednesday that a U.S. soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean border last month did so after being disillusioned with the inequality of American society and racial discrimination in its Army.
-
Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots again as a foreign ship tries out Kyiv's new Black Sea corridor
Russia resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odessa region, local officials said Wednesday, using drones in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River that Kyiv has increasingly used for grain transport to Europe.
-
Nigeriens call for mass recruitment of volunteers as the junta faces possible regional invasion
Nigeriens are preparing for a possible invasion by countries in the region, three weeks after mutinous soldiers ousted the nation's democratically elected president.
Politics
-
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
-
Federal officials blamed AFN for delays on First Nations policing bill, documents show
Federal officials worried long-promised legislation declaring First Nations policing an essential service was being delayed by Assembly of First Nations hesitations about the bill, newly released internal documents show.
-
Ottawa poised to offer update on response to Emergencies Act inquiry recommendations
The Liberal government says it will soon provide an update on how it plans to address recommendations that stemmed from a public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" protests.
Health
-
Quebecers no longer seeing doctor-assisted deaths as exceptional, says oversight body
As the frequency of medical aid in dying continues to rise in Quebec, the head of the independent body that monitors the practice in the province says he worries doctor-assisted deaths are no longer being seen as a last resort.
-
Canada among 10 countries reporting highest cumulative mpox cases, WHO reports
As an mpox outbreak continues to spread globally, the World Health Organization says Canada is among the top 10 countries reporting the highest cumulative cases to date.
-
Climate change could make migraines 'rougher' for some. Here's how
A changing climate is having impacts on Canadians' health. For some, it means more, or worse, migraines.
Sci-Tech
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
-
Could AI help predict the next pandemic?
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
Entertainment
-
Madonna to perform in Canada in January and February after hospital delay
Madonna is set to celebrate her comeback in Canada in the new year.
-
Avril Lavigne, Tantoo Cardinal among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
Avril Lavigne is among the five newly announced inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame. The Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and says the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'Sk8er Boi' will be one of the notable Canadians it honours.
-
Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin
Prosecutors have received a second expert analysis of the revolver fired in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film in New Mexico, as they weigh whether to refile charges against the actor.
Business
-
Intel calls off US$5.4b Tower deal after failing to obtain regulatory approvals
Intel will terminate a US$5.4 billion deal to acquire Israeli chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor after China failed to sign off on the deal amid rising tensions with the United States.
-
Metro says union refused request to meet amid ongoing grocery strike in the GTA
Amid an ongoing strike by Metro workers in Toronto, the grocery giant says Unifor refused its request to meet with the bargaining committee.
-
Offshore drilling rig arrives in Lebanese waters ahead of work near Israel border
An offshore drilling rig arrived at its location in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon's coast and will start operations in the coming weeks to search for gas, Lebanese Cabinet ministers said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
2 in 3 Canadians are satisfied with how much leisure time they had: StatCan
Nearly two-thirds of Canadians say they’re satisfied with the amount of leisure time they had at their disposal, according to a recent report from Statistics Canada.
-
Winnipegger cracks 75-year-old bookstore safe
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
Sports
-
Elks say, 'confidence remains in Chris Jones' as team parts ways with president Victor Cui
The Edmonton Elks organization is parting ways with president Victor Cui, the board announced on Tuesday.
-
Getting used to some rule differences is part of the World Cup learning process for USA Basketball
USA Basketball team and coaches adjust to the rule difference in World Cup games versus NBA games.
-
Umpire Angel Hernandez loses again in lawsuit vs MLB when appeals court refuses to reinstate case
Umpire Angel Hernandez lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
-
10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.