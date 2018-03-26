List of countries expelling Russian diplomats
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 11:28AM EDT
LONDON -- The United States and more than a dozen European countries on Monday made co-ordinated announcements to expel Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent attack of a former Russian spy in England.
A look at the countries that have announced the measures, and the number of Russians they have ordered to leave:
UNITED STATES: 60 Russian diplomats expelled; Russian consulate in Seattle ordered closed.
BRITAIN: 23 Russian diplomats expelled.
CANADA: Four Russians expelled; 3 applications for additional diplomatic staff being denied.
UKRAINE: 13 Russian diplomats expelled.
GERMANY, FRANCE, POLAND: Four Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
CZECH REPUBLIC, LITHUANIA: Three Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
NETHERLANDS, DENMARK, ITALY, ALBANIA: Two Russian diplomats expelled from each country.
SWEDEN, CROATIA, ROMANIA, FINLAND, ESTONIA: One Russian diplomat expelled from each country.
LATVIA: One Russian diplomat expelled, plus one Russian representative of a Russian company blacklisted.
