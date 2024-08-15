World

    • Lions filmed playing with camera hidden in enclosure

    Share

    A pride of lions at the Oregon Zoo in Portland wasted no time finding a camera hidden in their enclosure last month and it looks like they had a great time playing around with it.

    The camera was meant to give fans on the zoo's YouTube channel a look inside the animal care program.

    But viewers instead got to look at the animals flipping the camera and even trying to eat it, giving the public another kind of "inside view."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News