Lincoln library WWII exhibit to open on D-Day anniversary
An onlooker waves an American flag as World War II military vehicles are displayed on the beach of Arromanches, France, Friday, June 6, 2014, as part of D-Day commemorations. (AP / Claude Paris)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 9:16AM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An exhibit focusing on World War II is to open on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
Museum officials say "In This Great Struggle: The Greatest Generation Remembers World War II" opens Thursday at the Springfield institution. The exhibit includes short videos that feature interviews with men and women who served and fought in World War II. There also are artifacts from the war, including Gen. Dwight Eisenhower's helmet, a doll carried by a girl in a Japanese prison camp and propaganda posters from the presidential library's collection.
Visitors will enter the exhibit through a replica of a D-Day landing craft. Inside the craft are videos documents the war through Illinoisans' stories. The museum's Oral History Program conducted the interviews.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into 5 U.S. states
- Canadian naval forces to help enforce sanctions against North Korea
- U.S. embassy in Seoul faces backlash for flying Pride flag
- Lincoln library WWII exhibit to open on D-Day anniversary
- Fighter jets drew another penis in the sky, U.S. Air Force insists nothing 'nefarious'