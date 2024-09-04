World

    • Lightning damages Rome's ancient Constantine Arch during a violent thunderstorm

    ROME -

    Workers mounted a crane Wednesday to secure Rome's Constantine Arch near the Colosseum after a lightning strike loosened fragments from the ancient structure.

    A violent thunder and lightning storm that felled trees and flooded streets in the Italian capital damaged the honorary arch late Tuesday afternoon.

    Fragments of white marble were gathered and secured by workers for the Colosseum Archeological Park as soon as the storm cleared, officials said. The extent of the damage was being evaluated.

    Workers inspect the 315 A.D Arch of Constantine, near the Colosseum, in Rome, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, after lightning struck it during a storm Tuesday, Sept. 3, loosening fragments from the ancient Roman structure. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

    "The recovery work by technicians was timely. Our workers arrived immediately after the lightning strike. All of the fragments were recovered and secured," the park said in a statement.

    Tourists visiting the site Wednesday found some stray fragments that they turned over to park workers out of concern they might have fallen from the arch.

    "It is kind of surreal that we found pieces," said Jana Renfro, a 69-year-old tourist from the U.S. state of Indiana, who said found the fragments about 12 feet (three metres) from the base of the monument.

    The group's tour guide, Serena Giuliani, praised them for turning over the found pieces, saying it showed "great sensitivity for Roman antiquities."

    The honorary arch, more than 20 metres (nearly 70 feet) in height, was erected in A.D. 315 to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine over Maxentius following the battle at Milvian Bridge.

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

