Libyan navy rescues 263 migrants, recovers 11 bodies
In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 photo, Libyan cost guard cadets train on board the Italian Navy San Giorgio ship, sailing on the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Sicily, part of the European Union's naval force Operation Sophia. (AP Photo/Nicolae Dumitrache)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 3:12PM EDT
CAIRO -- Libya's navy says it has recovered the bodies of 11 migrants and rescued 263 others in two separate operations off Libya's western coast.
Navy spokesman Ayoub Jassem says the migrants, who were found on Sunday, were taken to a navy base in the capital, Tripoli, and a refugee camp in the town of Zawiya.
Libya was plunged into chaos following a 2011 uprising and is now split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by an array of militias.
Libya has since been a frequently used route to Europe for migrants fleeing poverty and conflicts in Africa and the Middle East.
Libya has worked to stem the flow of migrants, with assistance from the European Union.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Armenia protest leader arrested after failed talks with PM
- Libyan navy rescues 263 migrants, recovers 11 bodies
- Florida man gets 330 years for making child porn on sex trips
- White House says Trump has no plans to fire Mueller or Rosenstein
- Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. asks why Mueller hasn't contacted her