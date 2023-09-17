Libyan flood survivors weigh water shortages against landmine risk
People whose homes were swept away by flooding in Libya's eastern city of Derna a week ago faced the dilemma on Sunday of whether to stay and risk infection or flee through areas where landmines have been displaced by the torrents.
Thousands of people were killed after two dams above Derna broke on Sept. 10 during a powerful storm, bringing down residential blocks lining a usually dry river bed as people slept. Many bodies have been washed out to sea.
The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said approximately 11,300 people had died - more than double the figure given by the International Organization for Migration on Friday.
Latest updates
- Search for survivors goes on a week after disaster
- Report warns of twin risks of water shortages and mines
- UN agency reports death toll jump to 11,300
- Volunteers from west of divided Libya bring aid to east
-----------------------------------------
The Libyan Red Crescent, which OCHA cited for the data, distanced itself from the report but OCHA stood by it.
More than 1,000 have already been buried in mass graves, according to the United Nations, and aid groups have warned against the practice. Libyan authorities have confirmed that 150 people have been poisoned by polluted water in the flood-hit areas.
Mohamed Wanis Tajouri said he had come to Derna from Benghazi down the coast with fellow medical students to carry out disinfection and sterilization work.
"After floods epidemics occur," he said.
Sunrise on Sunday revealed a scene of quiet devastation, with piles of rubble cleared to the sides of empty roads along with tangled metal including pieces of wrecked cars.
Hamad Awad sat on a blanket on an empty street with a bottle of water and bedding alongside him.
"I am staying in our area trying to clean it and trying to verify who is missing," he said. "Thank God for giving us patience."
Entire districts of Derna, with an estimated population of at least 120,000, were swept away or buried in mud. State media said at least 891 buildings had been destroyed in the city, whose mayor has said 20,000 people may have died.
Mohamed Alnaji Bushertila, a government employee, said 48 members of his wider family were missing. Another resident said survivors were at a loss over what to do next.
"We still do not know anything, we are hearing rumors, some are trying to reassure us, others are saying you need to leave the city or stay here. We have no water and no resources," said the man, who gave just one name, Wasfi.
OCHA said the homeless were surviving in makeshift shelters, schools or packed into the houses of relatives or friends.
Floodwaters had shifted landmines and other ordnance left over from years of conflict, posing an extra risk to the thousands of displaced people on the move, it said.
CLINGING ON
Aid organizations have flown in emergency aid and some countries have sent supplies, although international officials say much more help is needed. A French field hospital was being prepared in footage aired by Libya's Al Masar television.
"People came with aid from all over, and this made it easier on us, and we felt that we are not alone," said Derna resident Hassan Awad as civil protection workers from Algeria searched the rubble of multistorey buildings in the city for survivors.
Awad pointed to a rusty pole between two buildings and said clinging to it was how his family had survived the flood which tore through their home, covering everything in mud.
"We found dead bodies, of neighbors, friends and loved ones," he said. On the seafront, an excavator moved smashed furniture and cars to try to find victims underneath. Another excavator cleared rubble from buildings as rescue workers paused and knelt nearby to pray.
In al Badya, a coastal settlement west of Derna, the hospital was treating victims from Derna as well as its own. Doctors built makeshift dams in the street when the flooding hit to try to hold back the water, but it rose within the building.
"This affected machinery and the infrastructure of the lower level of the hospital," the hospital's head, Abdel Rahim Mazek, said.
Elsewhere in the town, volunteers handed out clothing and food.
"People left their houses with nothing, they didn't even have their underwear," said one of the initiative's supervisors, Mohammad Shaheen.
Volunteer Abdulnabi said the team came from Ajaylat, around 800 miles (1,200 kilometres) away in western Libya, divided from the east by more than a decade of on and off conflict.
"People are coming together to help those impacted," he said.
The country of 7 million people has lacked a strong central government since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and its oil wealth is dispersed among competing groups.
Analysts said the disaster had brought some coordination between the internationally-backed administration in Tripoli in the west and the rival administration in the east but that reconstruction efforts would likely reopen faultlines.
The OCHA report on Saturday said alongside 11,300 dead more than 10,000 people were missing in Derna after Storm Daniel swept over the Mediterranean and into the city and other coastal settlements.
A spokesman for the Libyan Red Crescent cited by the report referred Reuters to the authorities, saying "figures are changing and the Red Crescent is not responsible for this."
An official from the administration that runs eastern Libya, Dr. Osama Al-Fakhry said: "The number of dead so far is 3,252, and they are those who were buried."
OCHA spokesperson Eri Kaneko stood by its report, noting that the World Health Organisation had confirmed 3,922 deaths.
More than 40,000 people had been displaced, OCHA said, cautioning that the figure was likely much higher since access had been restricted to the worst-affected areas such as Derna.
(Additional reporting by Abdelaziz Boumzar, Ayman Sahly and Essam ElFatori in Derna, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations, Adam Makary, Thomas Perry and Maya Gebeily; writing by Philippa Fletcher; editing by Christina Fincher and Susan Fenton)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Bees 'mummified' over 3,000 years ago discovered in southwest Portugal
Bees that existed during the time of the pharaohs that were found 'mummified' inside cocoons in Portugal could hold some clues to combatting climate change, researchers say.
Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Canada sending $33 million in air defence missiles to Ukraine
Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
Canada
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
Magnitude 5.5 quake recorded off B.C. coast following earlier tremor near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
-
Post-tropical storm Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee has hit the Maritimes, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes Saturday.
-
Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues through the Maritimes.
-
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
-
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
World
-
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
-
Libyan flood survivors weigh water shortages against landmine risk
People whose homes were swept away by flooding in Libya's eastern city of Derna a week ago faced the dilemma on Sunday of whether to stay and risk infection or flee through areas where landmines have been displaced by the torrents.
-
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
-
Trump refuses to say how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the U.S. Capitol
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, saying he would 'tell people later at an appropriate time.'
-
Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland
Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.
-
World Court to hear Russian objections to Ukraine genocide case
Russia and Ukraine will square off before the International Court of Justice on Monday in a case that centres around claims by Moscow that its invasion of Ukraine was done to prevent genocide.
Politics
-
'High drama' possible when Zelenskyy speaks at UN with Russian delegation present: Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
-
Canada sending $33 million in air defence missiles to Ukraine
Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.
-
Debate over pronouns pits parental rights against the rights of children, experts say
Those who support policies that would require parental permission for teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns at school say they are about including parents in the lives of their children. But those opposed say the issue is instead about the protection of children. According to experts, the answer to what 'parental rights' mean in the context the ongoing debate lies somewhere in the middle.
Health
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
-
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
-
Drew Barrymore, 'The Talk' postpone daytime shows until after Hollywood strikes
Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labour issues are resolved. Hours later CBS' 'The Talk' did the same.
Business
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
-
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
-
Supply problems and insurance issues make popular weight-loss drugs hard to get in the U.S.
Supply problems and insurance complications have made it difficult for people to start -- and stay on -- Wegovy and similar medications that are transforming obesity treatment, according to doctors and patients around the U.S.
Lifestyle
-
UNESCO names Erfurt's medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
A UN committee on Sunday named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.
-
Heat waves, wildfires, air chaos and overcrowding. How this year's summer vacations fell apart
Environmental disasters, aviation industry mishaps and strikes, dirty beaches, soaring temperatures, deluges, price hikes and overcrowding all seem to have conspired to ruin getaways for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people this year. Here's a roundup of some of the adversity that vacationers have faced over the past few months.
-
Quebec woman who had same cancer as Terry Fox runs for a cure
Taking part in her local Terry Fox Run this year, 20-year-old Cassandra Harding shared her story with CTV National News about being diagnosed with the same cancer as the Canadian icon.
Sports
-
Sainz wins thrilling Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull's streaks end
Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday as Max Verstappen and Red Bull's historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end.
-
Sore Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after heavy crash in qualifying
Aston Martin said Sunday that Lance Stroll will sit out the Singapore Grand Prix after a heavy crash in qualifying left the Canadian driver sore.
-
Wildfires abate for NHL rookie camp to go ahead in Penticton, B.C.
A rookie tournament for four of Canada's NHL teams appeared in jeopardy a short time ago.
Autos
-
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Nearly one in 10 of America's unionized autoworkers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit's three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.
-
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits."
-
Unifor auto talks press on as U.S. auto strike could affect Canadian suppliers
A strike by Unifor autoworkers could still be averted as the union says contract talks with Ford Motor Co. haven't stalled, but experts say the Canadian auto sector could soon take a hit anyway after U.S. autoworkers walked off the job.