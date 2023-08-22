Libya's stability at greater risk after deadly militia clashes, turmoil in Niger and Sudan, UN says
Libya's stability is at greater risk following recent militia clashes and amid turmoil in neighbouring Sudan and Niger that could spill over into the oil-rich North African nation, the country's U.N. special envoy said Tuesday.
Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council that political divisions in Libya "are fraught with risks of violence and disintegration for countries." He urged the country's rival factions to resolve all election-related issues so that long-delayed voting can take place.
"It is fundamental to restore Libya's stability, to preserve regional security," he said. "Without an inclusive political agreement that paves the way for peaceful, inclusive and transparent elections across Libya, the situation will worsen and cause further suffering to the Libyan people."
Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country split in the chaos that followed, with rival administrations in the east and west backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.
The country's current political crisis stems from the failure to hold elections as scheduled on Dec. 24, 2021, and the refusal of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah -- who led a transitional government in the capital of Tripoli -- to step down. In response, Libya's east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, but suspended him in May. The powerful commander Khalifa Hifter continues to hold sway in the east.
Bathily expressed hope that discussions on amending draft election laws to tackle loopholes, inconsistencies and technical difficulties can be concluded in the coming weeks. The U.N. is working with all parties to also have a comprehensive political agreement on issues related to a new government and to ensure security and a level playing field for all candidates in the elections.
"I am optimistic," Bathily told reporters afterward. "I cannot at this stage put a date. Of course, we have envisioned the election to take place in 2023 but what is important is that this agreement can become a reality."
He told the council that the fragile stability in Tripoli was shattered Aug. 14 and 15 by fierce armed clashes between rival militias in the city, which reportedly killed at least 55 people and injured more than 100, including an unspecified number of civilians.
He also pointed to fighting this month between "armed elements" based in southern Libya and government troops in Chad's neighbouring Tibesti region as another reason that political divisions in Libya "are fraught with risks of violence and disintegration for countries."
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned the fighting between militias in Tripoli and said instability in Sudan and Niger could spiral into wider violence. She said the Libyan people are ready for compromise and stability.
She also said the United States will continue to "shine a spotlight on the Wagner Group's pernicious impact in Libya and across Africa."
Noting the Russian mercenary group operates in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Sudan, she said its leadership "has made no secret of its ambition to gain a further foothold in Africa, and its disregard for Libya's territorial integrity."
Bathily confirmed that Wagner mercenaries are in Libya but said the U.N. has no information on the size of its presence or equipment.
In late March, he said, after visiting visited Sudan, Chad and Niger he was optimistic they would withdraw their fighters and mercenaries from Libya. But two weeks later, he noted, fighting erupted between rival generals in Sudan and last month the head of Niger's presidential guard outsted the presidentd.
Bathily said Libya's border with Sudan has been open to armed groups, mercenaries and gang leaders dealing in illegal migration, illegal mining, drug trafficking and other criminal activities. But so far, he said, there hasn't been a big influx of Sudanese refugees to Libya.
As for Niger, Bathily said, like other countries in Africa's Sahel region, it has been affected by the crisis in Libya. Some Nigeriens have joined mercenaries in Libya, and armed elements in Niger are active along the border.
If the Niger army breaks up, Bathily said, "the destabilization of Niger will undoubtedly have consequences on Libya, and vice versa."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
13 per cent of Canadians consider moving because of wildfires: survey
About one in eight Canadians say they would consider moving elsewhere after the rise of wildfires and smoke in the past five years, according to a recent Angus Reid survey
B.C. woman looking for lone firefighter she says saved her home with garden hose
A British Columbia fire evacuee is looking for a solo firefighter she says saved her home from flames with a garden hose.
LIVE | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
Canada
-
Kelowna-area evacuees providing encouragement to firefighters through doorbell cams, chief says
Hundreds of firefighters from dozens of departments around B.C. have been battling wildfires in the Okanagan over the last few days, and it turns out much of their work has been caught on camera.
-
3 injured, 1 critically after explosion in downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Authorities are investigating an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and left three people hospitalized, one of whom suffered critical injuries.
-
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
-
Canada must explore links between immigration, housing crunch: Marc Miller
The federal government is examining its approach to immigration as part of a wider look at what is driving Canada's housing crunch and what it can do about it. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday that at present he has no intention of adjusting immigration targets, but that population growth fuelled by new arrivals cannot be ignored.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
-
Saskatchewan says parental consent needed for name, pronoun change of students
Saskatchewan's education minister says teachers must start seeking parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns, a move that has triggered a review and been panned as harmful to LGBTQ students.
World
-
Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm's wake
A succession of power outages at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of 28 patients in critical condition to other hospitals early Tuesday, while 213 other patients were moved to another building in the medical center, and a baby was delivered by flashlight, authorities said.
-
OPINION
OPINION | With mandatory minimum sentences, charges faced by Trump in Georgia 'raise the stakes': analyst
While political watchers may be fixated on Donald Trump's expected no-show at a Republican presidential debate in Wisconsin, the former U.S. president seems focused on Georgia. In a column for CTVNews.ca, political analyst Eric Ham looks at the criminal charges Trump faces in the Peach State, and why they're different from those levied in other jurisdictions.
-
Libya's stability at greater risk after deadly militia clashes, turmoil in Niger and Sudan, UN says
Libya's stability is at greater risk following recent militia clashes and amid turmoil in neighbouring Sudan and Niger that could spill over into the oil-rich North African nation, the country's U.N. special envoy said Tuesday.
-
1-year-old dies in hot day care van as scorching weather hits central U.S.
Scorching weather hitting nearly 100 million people across a huge swath of the U.S. forced schools and outdoor workers to scramble to adjust Tuesday -- and claimed the life of a 1-year-old girl left in a Nebraska day care center's van on one of the hottest days of the year.
-
Suspect who killed U.S. store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says
A 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff's deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot a store owner had ripped down an LGBTQ2S+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman, authorities said Monday.
-
After a month at sea, 37 Senegalese survivours of a deadly migration attempt to Spain return home
A few dozen survivours of a deadly sea attempt to migrate to Europe reunited with their tearful families in Senegal, a week after they were found adrift off the Atlantic archipelago of Cape Verde.
Politics
-
Ministers 'receptive' to cutting $15B in spending Anand says, Hajdu calls it 'an exercise in thoughtfulness'
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
-
Chief of staff for Ontario housing minister resigns amid Greenbelt report
The chief of staff for Ontario’s housing minister has resigned following a scathing Greenbelt report that alleges he and the government favoured certain developers when opening up the protected land.
-
Canada must explore links between immigration, housing crunch: Marc Miller
The federal government is examining its approach to immigration as part of a wider look at what is driving Canada's housing crunch and what it can do about it. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday that at present he has no intention of adjusting immigration targets, but that population growth fuelled by new arrivals cannot be ignored.
Health
-
COVID-19 cases in Ontario on the rise as new highly-mutated variant emerges
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
-
Canada monitoring new COVID-19 variant: officials
Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
-
Long COVID symptoms create a greater burden of disability than heart disease or cancer, new study shows
People who survived COVID-19 early in the pandemic, before there were vaccines, continued to be at higher risk for a slew of health problems for up to two years after they got over their initial infections, a new study finds, and that was especially true if they were hospitalized.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's X plans to remove headlines from links to news articles
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
-
Meta rolls out web version of Threads
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
-
Microsoft budges on game streaming rights in push for U.K. approval on Activision Blizzard deal
British competition regulators opened a new investigation Tuesday into Microsoft's revamped bid to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard, representing the last major hurdle to closing one of the biggest deals in tech history.
Entertainment
-
Behind 'Bottoms,' the wild, queer and bloody high school sex comedy coming to theaters
Gay High School Fight Club" was the working title of the script that Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott sent off to a producer a few years ago.
-
Kerry Washington, Martin Sheen shout for solidarity between Hollywood strikers and other workers
Kerry Washington and Martin Sheen, a pair of fictional former politicos, turned Hollywood's strikes into a rousing campaign rally Tuesday with speeches celebrating unity across the industry and with labour at large.
-
Free Disney World passes are latest front in war between Disney and DeSantis appointees
Already involved in two lawsuits with Disney, Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to a board that oversees Disney World's governing district on Monday launched a battle against the company on a new front -- free passes and discounts for district employees.
Business
-
opinion
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
-
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
-
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24
An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
Lifestyle
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Sports
-
New York Red Bull tickets usually cost $46. Here’s what they cost now that Messi is playing
Seeing superstar soccer player Leo Messi’s debut in the New York area could cost you as much as a steak dinner at Peter Luger.
-
Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as 'mole' to steal scouting secrets
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
-
Already breaking Usain Bolt's youth records, teen sprinter Erriyon Knighton on fast track to success
From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.