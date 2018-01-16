Liberia president rejects her expulsion from political party
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at the Egmont Palace in Brussels on March 3, 2015. (AP / Virginia Mayo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 11:00AM EST
MONROVIA, Liberia -- Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has rejected her expulsion from the governing party as illegal, saying she will appeal the decision.
The Unity Party's executive committee voted Saturday to expel the 79-year-old president, accusing her of violating the party's constitution by refusing to support Vice-President Joseph Boakai in elections. Boakai lost to soccer star George Weah in a Dec. 26 runoff vote.
Sirleaf has denied accusations she supported Weah.
Information Minister Eugene Nagbe, speaking for the president, on Tuesday said her expulsion from the party was illegal. He said a small fraction of the party's executive committee instituted the action and didn't follow the party constitution.
He said Sirleaf will urge the party to reverse its decision to expel her after Weah's inauguration on Jan. 22.
