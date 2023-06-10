LGBTQ+ Pride parade returns to Boston after rift over inclusivity
The biggest Pride parade in New England returned to Boston on Saturday after a three-year hiatus, with a fresh focus on social justice and inclusion rather than corporate backing.
Marchers cheered, danced and held signs representing various causes during the two-hour event, while people along the sidelines cheered back. About 10,000 marchers signed up before registration was shut down, according to organizers.
Mason Dunn, 37, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, said the crowd was diverse: "All different gender identities, all different race, ethnicity, age, ability. We're seeing a really great representation."
Some participants memorialized transgender people who died because of bias or hate in the U.S. by carrying signs with one of their names in the parade, Dunn said.
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, one of the nation's first two openly lesbian governors, said ahead of the parade that she was excited to participate.
"This is a particularly special one to be marching in this year and at this time where we see states and some governors going backward, taking away equality, taking away freedoms, demonizing members of the LGBTQ community, hurting them, banning books, banning shows, banning access to even health care," Healey said.
The parade's return came amid growing hostility to LGBTQ+ people in parts of the country. Some states have limited drag shows, restricted gender-affirming medical care and banned school library books for their LGBTQ+ content.
Though Boston's parade happened the second weekend of Pride Month, many other large cities -- including New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Minneapolis -- hold their main marches on the last weekend of June. Some cities host their events throughout the month or even at other times of the year. In Europe, Rome and Athens also held pride parades Saturday, as did Indianapolis; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and several other U.S. and global cities.
In Washington, President Joe Biden welcomed hundreds to the White House for a Pride celebration that had initially been scheduled for Thursday but was postponed because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.
"So today, I want to send a message to the entire community -- especially to transgender children: You are loved. You are heard. You belong," Biden said.
Saturday was Boston's first Pride parade since 2019. The hiatus began with COVID-19 but extended through 2022 because the organization that used to run the event, Boston Pride, dissolved in 2021 under criticism that it excluded racial minorities and transgender people.
Boston Pride for the People, the new group formed to plan Boston's parade, came together last September to create a more inclusive, less corporate festival, said Jo Trigilio, vice president of Boston Pride for the People.
Despite being the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, Massachusetts isn't immune to attacks on LGBTQ+ people, according to Janson Wu, executive director of GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, or GLAD.
He pointed to protests targeting drag shows and harassment against children's hospitals and physicians that provide gender-affirming health care.
"The return of Boston Pride with new and grassroots leadership is incredibly important, especially now with rising attacks against the LGBTQ community," Wu said.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat, welcomed the parade's return, saying it's important for Massachusetts and Boston to be "a bulwark on the frontlines in a moment of rising hate."
Neon Calypso, 30, a Boston drag queen and trans woman of color who performed Tina Turner's "Proud Mary" at a Statehouse raising of the Pride flag Wednesday, said she's baffled by those trying to marginalize drag performers.
"It's unfortunate that there are states and politicians that people empower that see something that's so welcoming and accepting as something that's negative," she said. "A lot of those people who are protesting the shows, if they went, they would actually see that it's not what they say."
One of the oldest Pride events in the country, this year's parade traveled a bit shorter route than in past years, beginning at Copley Square and ending at Boston Common with a festival for families, teens and older community members. A second event for the over-21 crowd was planned at City Hall Plaza with alcohol, a disc jockey and dancing.
Boston Pride for the People focuses on empowerment, celebration, commemoration and education, and seeks to counter Pride parades and celebrations nationwide that have become too commercial and too focused on appealing to people with privilege, said Trigilio, who uses the pronouns they and them.
"The more you have corporations involved, the more they are looking for money and that caters to the privileged," they added. "When you have a Pride that is too commercial, it becomes a party and you lose the social justice aspect to it."
They said Boston Pride for the People reviewed corporate funders using a number of criteria, including whether they donated to anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers.
Employee groups were welcome to march, but corporations weren't.
"We really did start by looking forward to how we could best serve the LGBTQ community in greater Boston and really all across New England," Trigilio said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
Russian cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves U.K. politics reeling
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson left chaos in his wake Saturday after quitting Parliament with a blast at fellow lawmakers he accused of ousting him in a 'witch hunt.'
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
Canada
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
-
Russian cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
-
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
-
Toronto Holocaust Museum opens, shares stories of dozens of survivors
A new museum that features stories from more than 70 Holocaust survivors has opened in Toronto, with the aim of sharing their experiences and combating antisemitism.
-
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
World
-
2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City officer, authorities say
Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night.
-
U.S. confirms China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019
China has been operating a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019, part of a global effort by Beijing to upgrade its intelligence-gathering capabilities, according to a Biden administration official.
-
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by 'provocateur,' WNBA says
Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were confronted by a 'provocateur' at the Dallas airport on Saturday, the WNBA said.
-
Nine people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday night, but police said all were expected to survive.
-
Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation
Former President Donald Trump's indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in a federal court in Florida. But about a thousand miles away, part of Trump's defense is well underway in a different venue -- the halls of Congress, where Republicans have been preparing for months to wage an aggressive counteroffensive against the Justice Department.
-
LGBTQ+ Pride parade returns to Boston after rift over inclusivity
The biggest Pride parade in New England returned to Boston on Saturday after a three-year hiatus, with a fresh focus on social justice and inclusion rather than corporate backing.
Politics
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
-
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
Health
-
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
Sci-Tech
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
James Cameron feels he 'walked into an ambush' in Argentine lithium dispute
Movie director James Cameron says he feels he "walked into an ambush" this week during a visit to Argentina in which he believes there was an attempt to use his image as an environmentalist to give a positive spin to lithium mining operations despite Indigenous opposition.
-
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
-
How 'The Flash,' many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line
There were many stressful things about making "The Flash" and getting it to theaters. It was shot in the middle of a pandemic. There was isolation from friends and family for the 138-day shoot. There were A-list schedules to coordinate for cameos. There was a star in Ezra Miller who, after it wrapped, made headlines for legal run-ins amid a mental health crisis. And behind it all, a studio undergoing leadership changes and rethinking the whole DC Comics strategy.
Business
-
U.S. lawmakers propose to weaken Obama rule requiring airlines to advertise full airfare price
U.S. lawmakers are considering rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total price of a ticket upfront in advertising, while also tweaking training requirements for airline pilots and making other changes in a massive bill covering the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Mexico sets new work-from-home rules, including that employers pay internet
Mexico's Labour Department issued new rules Friday requiring employers to pay for internet and provide ergonomic chairs for employees working from home.
-
What is Temu? Shopping app that didn't exist 4 months ago now a source of privacy concerns
A shopping app that didn’t exist four months ago is making quite the splash for online shoppers. But experts warn of potential data dangers for Canadian customers.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Florida's 'Dr. Deep' resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers resurfaced Friday and raised his face to the sun for the first time since March 1.
Sports
-
Reports: Toronto Raptors hiring Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as new head coach
Toronto is hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as its new head coach, according to multiple reports Saturday.
-
In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida
Game four of the Stanley Cup Finals takes place on Saturday, where the Florida Panthers look to tie the series on home ice against the Vegas Knights.
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
Autos
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.