'Let me get my shoes': What was said on stage in the seconds after Trump was shot

Moments after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Penn., on Saturday, former U.S. president Donald Trump was seen with blood on his ear and cheek as he was rushed off the stage.

Audio reveals how the chaotic scene played out from the view of Trump and those involved in getting him to safety.

Trump was in the middle of speaking when several shots rang out. He clasps his ear and ducks as Secret Service agents surround him. “Get down, get down, get down,” one says. Another shot sounds and a woman screams.

Here’s a transcript of the audio from the shooting and aftermath at the podium with Trump and Secret Service members, starting just after 6 p.m. ET Saturday:

18:11:33: Shots are fired.

18.11:34: Trump touches the right side of his face.

18:11:35: Trump takes cover as agents rush to the podium.

Male agent 1: “Get down, get down, get down.”

More shots heard as Trump surrounded by agents.

18:11:41: Female agent: “What’re we doing, what’re we doing.” “Where are we going…”

Man indistinctly yelling.

18:11.50: Gunshot, then woman screams.

18:11:58: Male agent 2: “Go around to the spare, go around to the spare.”

18:12:00: Male agent 3 says something like: “Move to the spare, hold, hold, when you’re ready, on you.”

(“Spare” refers to a spare limousine.)

18:12:01: Male agent 2: “Ready”

18:12:02: Male agent 3: “Move!”

18:12:03: Male agent 2: “Up!”

18:12:03: Male agent 3: “Move!”

18:12:04: Male agent 4: “Go, go, go.”

18:12:06: Male agent 2: “Hawkeye’s here.”

18:12:06: Female agent 1: “Hawkeye’s here, moving to the spare.”

(“Hawkeye” is the code name for the counter assault team.)

18:12:09: Male agent 4: “Spare get ready, spare get ready.”

18:12:10: Male agent 2: “You ready?”

18:12:16-21: Agents: “Shooter’s down, shooter’s down, are we good to move?”

18:12:21: Male agent: “Shooter’s down. We’re good to move.”

18:12:22: Female agent: “Are we clear?”

18:12:23: Agents: “We’re clear, we’re clear, we’re clear.”

18:12:23: Male agent: “Let’s move, let’s move.”

Agents start to stand up, lifting Trump.

18:12:33: Trump: “Let me get my shoes, let me get my shoes.”

18:12:35: Male agent 2: “I got you sir, I got you sir.”

18:12:36: Trump: “Let me get my shoes on.”

18:12:37: Another male agent: “hold on, your head is bloody.”

18:12:39: Male agent 2: “Sir we’ve got to move to the car sir.”

18:12:42: Trump: Let me get my shoes.”

18:12:43: Female agent: “OK, [inaudible].”

18:12:47: Trump: “Wait, wait, wait” then fist pumps to crowd. He mouths “fight” three times – a move met with cheers by the crowd.

18:12:54: Agent: “We got to move, we got to move.”