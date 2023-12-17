LeBron James-produced special wins Daytime Emmy award

World

    LOS ANGELES -

    A show produced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has won a Daytime Emmy.

    "Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism" won for outstanding daytime special at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles.

    The YouTube Originals special was executive produced by James and his business partner Maverick Carter as well as three others. It was hosted by Ilana Glazer, Moshe Kasher and Idina Menzel.

    James has previously won three Sports Emmy awards, including one this year for "The Redeem Team" about the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

