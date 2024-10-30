Lebanon's Hezbollah will continue its war plan, new chief says

BEIRUT -

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, in his first remarks since being elected on Oct. 29, said on Wednesday the armed Lebanese group would continue on its path of war with Israel.

"We will continue our war plan within the outlined political frameworks, we will remain on the path of war," he said, adding that he planned to follow the agenda set by his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital in September.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam, Timour Azhari and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, Editing by Maya Gebeily and Timothy Heritage)