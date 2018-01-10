

The Associated Press





BEIRUT -- A Lebanese prosecutor has begun questioning an Uber driver suspected in the murder of a British woman who worked at the U.K. Embassy in Beirut.

Rebecca Dykes was found dead on Dec. 16 on the side of a road, strangled and reportedly showing signs of sexual assault. The suspect, Tarek Houshi, was arrested days later.

Lawyer Antoine Abu Deeb, who is representing Dykes' family, declined to provide details about the questioning.

Abu Deeb told reporters outside the courthouse Wednesday that the questioning lasted about two hours. He says the suspect answered questions.

Abu Deeb said the family is awaiting a possible indictment after Wednesday's hearing before the investigative judge.

Houshi has a court-appointed attorney, who has not been publicly identified.