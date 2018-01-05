Leaning tower of...San Francisco? Tilting high-rise prompts fire safety concerns
This Sept. 26, 2016 file photo shows the Millennium Tower in San Francisco. San Francisco city building inspectors have issued a citation against the tilting 58-story tower for an apparent fire safety risk. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 3:54PM EST
San Francisco city building inspectors have issued a citation against a tilting 58-story residential tower for an apparent fire safety risk.
KNTV of San Jose reports the Department of Building Inspection issued the violation notice last month for the Millennium Tower after consultants found the tilting building was exacerbating gaps between the facade its concrete and steel core.
Experts say smoke and flames can shoot through such gaps, making it easier for a fire to jump to a higher floor.
The fire safety hazard warning was part of a December 2016 report commissioned by the Millennium Homeowners Association after a condo owner complained of a mysterious odour.
City officials issued the notice a week after the TV station reported on the warning.
