Leaked U.S. intel: Russia operatives claimed new ties with UAE

Luxury towers dominate the skyline in the Marina district, center, and the new Dubai Harbour development, right, are seen from the observation deck of "The View at The Palm Jumeirah" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 6, 2021. (Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo, File) Luxury towers dominate the skyline in the Marina district, center, and the new Dubai Harbour development, right, are seen from the observation deck of "The View at The Palm Jumeirah" in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 6, 2021. (Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social