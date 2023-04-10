Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of U.S. intelligence on allies and foes
Highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks have provided a rare window into how the U.S. spies on allies and foes alike, deeply rattling U.S. officials, who fear the revelations could jeopardize sensitive sources and compromise important foreign relationships.
Some of the documents, which U.S. officials say are authentic, expose the extent of U.S. eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine.
Others reveal the degree to which the U.S. has penetrated the Russian Ministry of Defence and the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group, largely through intercepted communications and human sources, which could now be cut off or put in danger.
Still others divulge key weaknesses in Ukrainian weaponry, air defence, and battalion sizes and readiness at a critical point in the war, as Ukrainian forces gear up to launch a counteroffensive against the Russians -- and just as the U.S. and Ukraine have begun to develop a more mutually trusting relationship over intelligence-sharing.
Ukraine has already altered some of its military plans because of the leak, a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN.
The Pentagon has stood up an "interagency effort" to assess the impact of the leak, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said Sunday.
"The Department of Defence continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material," Singh said in a statement. "An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on U.S. national security and on our Allies and partners."
Singh added that U.S. officials spoke with allies and partners over the weekend regarding the leak, and informed "relevant congressional committees."
The leak has also led the Pentagon to take steps to tighten the flow of such highly sensitive documents, officials said, which are normally available on any given day to hundreds of people across the government.
The Joint Staff, which comprises the Defence Department's most senior uniformed leadership that advises the president, is examining its distribution lists to look at who gets these reports, a Defence official said. Many of the documents had markings indicating that they had been produced by the Joint Staff's intelligence arm, known as J2, and appear to be briefing documents.
Singh said Friday that the department is continuing to review the matter and had made a referral to the Justice Department, which separately confirmed to CNN that it has launched an investigation into the source of the leak.
DIPLOMATS FRUSTRATED
The documents appeared online last month on the social media platform Discord, according to screenshots of the posts reviewed by CNN. The posts are photos of crumpled documents laid on top of magazines and surrounded by other random objects, such as zip-close bags and Gorilla Glue. It is as if they had been hastily folded up and shoved into a pocket before being removed from a secure location, a source familiar with these kinds of documents told CNN.
A Discord spokesperson confirmed in a statement Sunday that they are cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.
While spying is an inevitable part of how the U.S. intelligence community collects information globally, diplomats from some of the countries mentioned told CNN it was frustrating -- and harmful to the U.S. reputation -- to see that information exposed publicly.
U.S. allies are doing damage assessments, scrambling to determine whether any of their own sources and methods have been compromised by the leak.
"We expect the U.S. to share a damage assessment with us in the coming days, but we cannot wait for their assessment. Right now we are doing our own," said an official from a country that is part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement with the US, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
"We are poring over these documents to figure out if any of the intelligence originated from our collection," the official said.
A second Five Eyes nation official expressed concern about the leaked Ukraine war information handicapping the country on the battlefield.
The official also pointed out that it was alarming to see one of the documents from February titled "Russia-Ukraine: Battle for the Donbas Region Likely Heading for a Stalemate Throughout 2023." The document notes the challenges with assessing the "endurance of Ukraine's operations."
"Gains for Ukraine will be hard to accomplish, but it does not help to have the private U.S. assessment pointing to a likely yearlong stalemate revealed publicly," the official said.
SPYING ON FRIENDS
CNN has reviewed 53 leaked documents, all of which appear to have been produced between mid-February and early March.
One document reveals that the U.S. has been spying on Zelenskyy. That is unsurprising, said the source close to Zelenskyy, but Ukrainian officials are deeply frustrated about the leak.
The U.S. intelligence report, which is sourced to signals intelligence, says that Zelenskyy in late February "suggested striking Russian deployment locations in Russia's Rostov Oblast" using unmanned aerial vehicles, since Ukraine does not have long-range weapons capable of reaching that far.
Signals intelligence includes intercepted communications and is broadly defined by the National Security Agency as "intelligence derived from electronic signals and systems used by foreign targets, such as communications systems, radars, and weapons systems."
The intelligence could explain public US comments about not wanting to give Ukraine long-range missile systems over fears that Kyiv will use them to strike inside Russia. But Ukraine has pledged not to use US-provided weapons to do so.
Relatedly, another intelligence report says that China could use Ukrainian strikes on targets deep inside Russia "as an opportunity to cast NATO as the aggressor, and may increase its aid to Russia if it deems the attacks were significant."
Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel Friday that he believes the documents that have been disseminated are inauthentic, have "nothing to do with Ukraine's real plans" and are based on "a large amount of fictitious information" disseminated by Russia.
Yet another document describes, in remarkable detail, a conversation between two senior South Korean national security officials about concerns by the country's National Security Council over a US request for ammunition.
The officials worried that supplying the ammunition, which the US would then send to Ukraine, would violate South Korea's policy of not supplying lethal aid to countries at war. According to the document, one of the officials then suggested a way of getting around the policy without actually changing it -- by selling the ammunition to Poland.
The document has already sparked controversy in Seoul, with South Korean officials telling reporters that they plan to raise the issue with Washington.
Officials from other countries also plan to raise the matter with Washington, but they have not had those conversations yet as they wait to see what the Biden administration says about the leaked documents in the coming days, multiple diplomats said.
An intelligence report about Israel, meanwhile, has sparked outrage in Jerusalem. The report, produced by the CIA and sourced to signals intelligence, says that Israel's main intelligence agency, the Mossad, had been encouraging protests against the country's new government -- "including several explicit calls to action," the report alleges.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office responded on the Mossad's behalf Sunday morning, calling the report "mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever."
"The Mossad and its senior officials did not -- and do not -- encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government, political demonstrations or any political activity," the statement said. "The Mossad and its serving senior personnel have not engaged in the issue of the demonstrations at all and are dedicated to the value of service to the state that has guided the Mossad since its founding."
Another classified document, also sourced to signals intelligence, offers a window into how the US assesses its allies' policies -- and how the US can exert its influence to change them.
The document, titled "Israel: Pathways to Providing Lethal Aid to Ukraine," says Jerusalem "likely will consider providing lethal aid under increased US pressure or a perceived degradation" in its relationship with Russia.
Another document reveals what the US thin ks about some European countries' intentions to donate fighter jets to Ukraine, which has been asking for the planes for over a year.
On February 23, the report says, Bulgaria expressed willingness to donate its fleet of MiG-29 jets to Ukraine -- a "challenge," the report assesses, because it will leave Bulgaria without fighter aircraft to fulfill its air policing missions until US-made F-16s are delivered, "which is at least a year away."
SPYING ON FOES
The massive leak also reveals that US penetration of Russia's Defense Ministry and the mercenary organization Wagner Group goes deeper than previously understood.
Much of the information about Russia was gathered via intercepted communications, raising concerns that the Russians might now change their method of communication to better conceal their planning.
Human sources could be at risk too. Maps of Russian troop movements and capabilities included in the trove of documents are sourced in part to human confidential sources, prompting fears among U.S. officials that those assets could now be in danger.
The documents show that the U.S. has been able to intercept Russian targeting plans, down to which exact thermoelectric power plants, electric substations and railroad and vehicle bridges Russian forces planned to attack inside Ukraine and when.
The U.S. was also able to intercept the Russian strategy for combating NATO tanks due to enter Ukraine beginning in April. The plan "called for establishing three fire zones based on range -- long, medium, and short -- with each zone covered by specific weaponry and unit types," the U.S. intelligence report says.
Highlighting U.S. concerns about the Wagner Group, which has thousands of personnel operating in Ukraine, the documents discuss Wagner's renewed recruitment of Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine -- underscoring its leader's "continued influence with Putin," one report says -- and the group's plans to strengthen its presence across Africa and in Haiti.
The documents also provide a window into casualty figures on both sides, numbers that are notoriously difficult to estimate accurately and that the U.S. has been reluctant to share publicly in detail.
According to one of the documents, Russian forces had suffered 189,500 to 223,000 casualties as of February, including as many as 43,000 troops killed in action. Ukraine, meanwhile, had suffered 124,500 to 131,000 casualties, with up to 17,500 killed in action, the report says.
Bad actors are already using the leaked documents to spread disinformation, analysts say. The document with casualty numbers, for example, was altered in recent weeks to more than halve the number of Russian deaths, before being spread on pro-Russian Telegram channels.
Asked about the images circulating on Twitter and Telegram, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Friday that "we don't have the slightest doubt about direct or indirect involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."
"This level of involvement is rising, is rising gradually," he said. "We keep our eye on this process. Well, of course, it makes the whole story more complicated, but it cannot influence the final outcome of the special operation."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power as Hydro-Quebec works to finish repairs
Hydro-Quebec is warning that some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
More than 40 per cent of Canadian farm operators to retire by 2033: report
A new report says more than 40 per cent of farm operators will retire over the next decade, leaving Canada with a shortage.
opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said.
Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of U.S. intelligence on allies and foes
Highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks have provided a rare window into how the US spies on allies and foes alike, deeply rattling US officials, who fear the revelations could jeopardize sensitive sources and compromise important foreign relationships.
Trump's response to criminal charges revives election lies
After his initial court appearance in the New York case, the first of several in which he is in legal jeopardy, Trump ticked through the varied investigations he was facing and branded them as 'massive' attempts to interfere with the 2024 election.
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Canada
-
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power as Hydro-Quebec works to finish repairs
Hydro-Quebec is warning that some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
-
Man charged after allegedly driving toward worshipper at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto-area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
-
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigating after head-on collision on provincial highway
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a driver travelling the wrong way on a provincial highway while being chased by police struck another vehicle Friday night, killing its occupant.
-
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
-
Parts of Ontario could hit 25 C this week in potentially record-breaking forecast
Southern Ontario is expected to get its first taste of warm weather this week as the forecast calls for temperatures that could set new records in the province.
World
-
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
-
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
Romanian prosecutors have carried out forensic searches of electronic devices in the case of Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who is under house arrest on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, his lawyer says.
-
Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of U.S. intelligence on allies and foes
Highly classified Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks have provided a rare window into how the US spies on allies and foes alike, deeply rattling US officials, who fear the revelations could jeopardize sensitive sources and compromise important foreign relationships.
-
Rights group: China sentences 2 lawyers on 'farcical' charge
Two prominent Chinese human rights lawyers have been sentenced to more than a decade in prison, Human Rights Watch said Monday, the latest in a crackdown by the ruling Communist Party on its critics.
-
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has appointed a new finance minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle that left other major roles unchanged, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.
-
In mass rally, Israeli settlers march to West Bank outpost
Thousands of Israelis led by at least seven Cabinet ministers marched Monday to an evacuated West Bank settlement, in a defiant signal that Israel's most right-wing government in history is determined to accelerate settlement building on occupied lands despite international opposition.
Politics
-
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate this week, even as economy keeps some steam
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady this week as inflation continues to slow, despite other data suggesting the economy is still running hot.
-
Review of democratic processes needed as ministerial responsibility changes: experts
One of the longest House of Commons committee filibusters in the last 10 years was the recent marathon attempt by the Liberals to prevent the prime minister's chief of staff from testifying about foreign interference.
Health
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
-
U.S. health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America'
The top U.S. health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was 'not America' and he did not rule out defying the judge's order if necessary.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
-
Twitter brands BBC a 'government funded media' organization
The BBC is seeking a swift resolution after Twitter branded it as 'government funded media.'
Entertainment
-
Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' actor, dead at 81
Michael Lerner, a veteran character actor who received an Oscar nomination for his performance as an overbearing studio head in the 1991 film "Barton Fink," has died, his nephew, actor Sam Lerner, announced in a post on social media. He was 81.
-
Hilary Swank has given birth to twins
Actress HIlary Swank has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider.
-
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
Business
-
Asian shares higher after report shows resilience in U.S. jobs
Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday after a report Friday showed resilience in the U.S. jobs market.
-
Sleep Country to buy Casper's Canadian operations for $20.6 million
Sleep County Canada Holdings Inc. says it will acquire Casper Sleep Inc.'s Canadian operations.
-
BoC expected to hold interest rate this week, even as economy keeps some steam
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady this week as inflation continues to slow, despite other data suggesting the economy is still running hot.
Lifestyle
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
Alberta teen with limited vision among all-star Canadians heading to international archery competition
An Alberta teenager with limited vision will display her skills in archery at an upcoming competition this summer in South Africa.
-
opinion
opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
Sports
-
Bruins break NHL single-season wins record by beating Flyers
It's not the Boston Bruins' biggest goal, but they now own the NHL single-season wins record thanks to their best player putting on a show.
-
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Jon Rahm turned the longest day into his sweetest victory, starting Sunday with a four-shot deficit in the morning chill and finishing in fading sunlight as the fourth Spaniard to become a Masters champion.
-
Brooks Koepka collapses as Jon Rahm rolls to Masters win
Jon Rahm closed with a 69 to finish at 12 under. By the time Brooks Koepka slid a birdie putt past on his 72nd hole, he was left at 8 under and tied for second with LIV Golf compatriot Phil Mickelson, whose finishing 65 had sent him shooting up the leaderboard.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.