Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is accused of sexual assault in documents tabled in Superior Court Tuesday related to a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec. The allegations against Ouellet are part of a series of claims made against clergy members that are included in two class-action lawsuits against the church that have been authorized by a judge.

Pope Francis, left, and Cardinal Marc Ouellet arrive at the opening of a 3-day Symposium on Vocations in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

  • Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

    Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.

    A man cleans an apartment destroyed after Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

  • Reports: Israel carried out Gaza strike that killed 5 minors

    A Palestinian human rights group and an Israeli newspaper reported Tuesday that an explosion in a cemetery that killed five Palestinian children during the latest flare-up in Gaza was caused by an Israeli airstrike and not an errant Palestinian rocket.

  • Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday in Lviv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to review the deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets to help alleviate the global grain crisis and discuss diplomatic ways to end the six-month-old war.

