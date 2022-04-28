Leaders blast cutoff of Russian gas as 'blackmail'

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Leaders blast cutoff of Russian gas as 'blackmail'

European leaders blasted Russia's decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as 'blackmail,' saying the cutoff and the Kremlin's warning that it might cease shipments to other countries is a failed attempt to divide the West over its support for Ukraine.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social