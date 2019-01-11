Leader of child porn ring killed in U.S. prison fight, authorities say
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 7:45AM EST
MILAN, Mich. - Authorities say a man serving a 40-year prison sentence as the leader of a child pornography ring has died following a fight involving seven inmates at a federal detention centre in southeastern Michigan.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Christian Maire was involved in an “altercation” Wednesday at the Milan detention centre, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) southwest of Detroit.
No other details of the fight were released, but Maire's death is being investigated as a homicide. He was from Binghamton, New York. Three other inmates had serious injuries, and two staff members had minor injuries.
The detention centre is part of the Milan prison campus. Inmates in the detention centre are awaiting trial, sentencing or a permanent prison assignment after sentencing. There are 220 men at the detention centre and 1,150 more in the low-security prison .
This story has been corrected to change the day of the fight to Wednesday instead of Tuesday.
