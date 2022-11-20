Leader of Argentina's Mothers of the Plaza dies at 93

Mothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group leader Hebe De Bonafini talks in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2016. Hebe de Bonafini, who became a famed human rights campaigner after her two children were arrested and disappeared under Argentina's military dictatorship, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, her family and authorities reported. She was 93. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, file) Mothers of Plaza de Mayo human rights group leader Hebe De Bonafini talks in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2016. Hebe de Bonafini, who became a famed human rights campaigner after her two children were arrested and disappeared under Argentina's military dictatorship, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, her family and authorities reported. She was 93. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz, file)

