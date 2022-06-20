Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a 'seismic event'

Prince William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a balding father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the Royal Family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne.

OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?

With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins

Canadians will need to find alternatives for plastic straws and grocery bags by the end of the year as the federal government puts the final motions in place to ban some single-use plastics. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and a number of other ministers and Liberal MPs will lay out the plastics ban in a series of events across the country today.

    World swimming's governing body has effectively banned transgender women from competing in women's events, starting Monday. FINA members widely adopted a new 'gender inclusion policy' on Sunday that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women's events.

    University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500-metre freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. World swimming's governing body has adopted new rules for transgender athletes, only permitting swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women's events. FINA members voted 71.5 per cent in favour of the new "gender inclusion policy" at the organization's extraordinary general congress on June 19, 2022. Thomas made history in the United States as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

    When the gender equity legislation known as Title IX became law in 1972, the politics of transgender sports was not even a blip in the national conversation in the U.S. Today, it is one of the sharpest dividing points in American culture.

    Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

