LAX flights grounded, cancelled because of power outage
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 12:49AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- A power surge at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted flight delays and cancellations and some passengers found themselves stuck in their planes.
LAX says a power "bump" caused the airport to automatically switch to emergency generators shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Three terminals remain without power more than three hours later.
Some passengers were stuck on planes on the ground because jetways weren't working, although video showed others disembarking by stairs.
Southwest Airlines has cancelled all remaining outbound flights. About a half-dozen United Airlines flights reportedly were diverted. Others are being kept on the ground.
The outage affects several terminals and parking structures and everything from lights to cash registers at airport restaurants. The airport's signature colored pylons are also dark.
There's no word on what caused the problem.
