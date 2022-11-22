Lawyers seek to block Idaho execution of terminally ill man

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2011, file photo, shows the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution as Security Institution Warden Randy Blades look on in Boise, Idaho. One of Idaho's death row inmates is nearing the end of his legal appeals, and that could prompt prison officials to prepare for his execution before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Jessie L. Bonner, File) FILE - This Oct. 20, 2011, file photo, shows the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution as Security Institution Warden Randy Blades look on in Boise, Idaho. One of Idaho's death row inmates is nearing the end of his legal appeals, and that could prompt prison officials to prepare for his execution before the end of the year. (AP Photo/Jessie L. Bonner, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social