Lawyers for tech consultant Nima Momeni say he had no reason to kill Cash App founder Bob Lee

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks at a news conference after Nima Momeni's arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks at a news conference after Nima Momeni's arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social