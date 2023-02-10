Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser's dress
Donald Trump's lawyer said Friday that the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who accused him of raping her over a quarter century ago in a department store dressing room.
Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge in a letter that Trump will turn over the sample as long as lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first.
According to a court filing Thursday, Trump and Carroll are both listed as their lawyers' first possible witnesses at a trial scheduled to start April 24.
Carroll has sued Trump for defamation and for rape, saying Trump turned a friendly encounter at a luxury Manhattan department store in late 1995 or early 1996 into a violent rape.
She did not speak publicly about it until releasing a book in 2019: “What Do We need Men For?”
Trump has insisted the meeting never happened, including during an October deposition, and his lawyer said the same in his latest court filing.
Tacopina claimed that Carroll and her lawyers were trying to gain a publicity advantage by claiming Trump's DNA is on the dress she wore the night she said she was raped.
“Mr. Trump's DNA is either on the dress or it is not,” he said.
Tacopina said Carroll's lawyers have declined to produce a dozen pages of the DNA report they obtained because “she knows his DNA is not on the dress because the alleged sexual assault never occurred.”
Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, did not immediately comment, though she was expected to file a response to Tacopina's letter to the judge.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
DEVELOPING | Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
Canada
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
-
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
-
Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Brampton teen
A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old Brampton teen in 2021.
-
Rocky Mountains blasted by Parks Canada to control avalanche risk
Parks Canada launched avalanche control operations in the eastern Rocky Mountains between Banff and Jasper national parks Thursday, using explosives to shift massive amounts of snow.
World
-
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
-
Texas state police won't punish more officers over Uvalde
Texas state police will not discipline any more of its officers over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead as heavily armed agents hesitated to confront the lone gunman, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.
-
Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings
Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper testified Friday at his double murder trial that she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths.
-
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment
Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states.
-
FBI searches Pence's Indiana home in classified docs probe
The FBI searched former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence 's Indiana home on Friday for possible classified records, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there, according to two people familiar with the action.
-
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at the Shelby County jail.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
-
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
-
Trade minister says she hopes public sees her 'sincerity' since admitting ethics error
International Trade Minister Mary Ng said Friday she hopes Canadians will see the 'sincerity' in her efforts to make amends after breaking federal ethics rules, while sidestepping demands that she resign or refund taxpayers.
Health
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
-
'Next wave' of cancer treatments trains immune system to target illness: doctor
Multiple provinces are investing in a form of T-cell therapy that could offer hope for cancer patients who are running out of treatment options, according to an Ontario physician.
-
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink probed over material shipments
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink is being probed over its shipping methods after an animal rights group contacted the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. officials said.
-
Sextortion warning: How to protect yourself from scammers seeking nude photos, money
Law enforcement agencies including the RCMP warn that financial sextortion is increasing in Canada, and that everybody is at risk amid what they're calling a “public safety crisis.”
Entertainment
-
Evangeline Lilly has 'intense' visit with Jeremy Renner
Evangeline Lilly has offered an update on her Marvel colleague Jeremy Renner's recovery.
-
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film "Rust."
-
British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan
Britain's press regulator said on Thursday it would investigate a column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun newspaper in which he hoped Prince Harry's wife Meghan would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets.
Business
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
-
Indigo offers fresh details on cyberattack on bookstore's website, payment system
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is offering fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack affecting the bookstore chain's website and electronic payment system.
-
Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes
A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
Lifestyle
-
It took 33 years for this book to be returned to the library
A copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic 'Catcher in the Rye' has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
-
3 cheers for near-beer! No and low-alcohol options are a growing trend
Some Canadians have been drinking less alcohol lately as part of Dry January or Dry February. As it turns out, low alcohol and no-alcohol options are gaining popularity.
-
Dog-gone winter? Expert tips for a happy pet when the weather's not great
When the Canadian winter sets in, some dogs and their owners find it difficult to be outside as much as they are the rest of the year. One expert who says your pet needs just as much exercise now as ever, shares some tips to keep your dog active, healthy, and happy in the wintry months.
Sports
-
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer after funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of "significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
-
Canada Soccer names Quebec Soccer boss Mathieu Chamberland as its new COO
Canada Soccer has named Mathieu Chamberland its new chief operating officer. Chamberland has spent the last five years as general director at Soccer Quebec (Federation de soccer du Quebec).
-
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 4 goals in Saudi Pro League game
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.