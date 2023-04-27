Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Attorney Anthony Hudson said emails from the Duke of Sussex to the Royal Family's chief spokesperson indicated he was well enough aware of allegations against the publisher that he could have brought a lawsuit in a timely manner.
Harry first became aware that one of his voicemails had been intercepted in 2006 and knew he had a claim to bring in 2012, Hudson said.
But the prince only began pushing Buckingham Palace in late 2017 and early 2018 to pressure the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire to apologize for hacking his phone.
"There needs to be an ultimatum otherwise this institution and everything it stands for becomes a laughingstock," the Duke of Sussex emailed the chief spokesperson for the royal family in February 2018, according to court records.
After a three day hearing in the High Court, Hudson asked a judge to throw out the hacking suits brought by Harry and actor Hugh Grant, arguing they had ample knowledge to file claims within a six-year time limit.
"It is utterly hopeless, unreal and fanciful to suggest they could not have embarked on the ... claims they have since brought," Hudson said.
Justice Timothy Fancourt said he would rule at a later date.
Attorney David Sherborne argued that the two were aware of hacking by a rogue reporter at the former News Of The World, which Murdoch owned, but didn't realize how widespread the interceptions were until a much bigger scandal erupted in 2011 that drove the paper out of business.
They were prevented from learning about snooping by The Sun, another Murdoch newspaper, because News Group Newspapers executives concealed evidence and lied, Sherborne said. He argued that the cover-up created an exception to the time limit for filing the lawsuit.
Sherborne also argued that Harry was prevented from bringing a case because of a "secret agreement" the royal family had with Murdoch's company. The alleged agreement was intended to shield the royals from having to testify in court and be confronted with embarrassing evidence, Harry said.
Harry said he was told he couldn't file suit because the agreement -- approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II -- called for News Group to reach a settlement and issue an apology to the royal family after settling its other litigation in the voicemail hacking scandal.
Fancourt said he was troubled by what appeared to be a "factual inconsistency" between Harry's claim that he didn't have knowledge before 2019 to bring a lawsuit and the prince's saying that he would have brought a case in 2012 if not for the secret agreement.
But Sherborne said he did not have enough knowledge in 2012 to bring the claim he eventually filed because he only knew about one instance of hacking.
When it appeared News Group was stalling, Harry got fed up and filed suit against the company in 2019. It's one of three phone hacking cases he has pending against Britain's tabloid publishers.
News Group denied the existence of a secret agreement and said The Sun "does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegations."
Buckingham Palace did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the alleged agreement.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
BREAKING | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP is releasing a preliminary timeline of the 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
Senate to hold final vote on Bill C-11, online streaming legislation expected to pass
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the final vote to pass the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 is slated to take place in the Senate on Thursday evening.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Canada
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Israeli flag burned outside school; Montreal police hate crimes unit investigating
The Montreal police hate crimes unit is investigating after Israeli flags were ripped down outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Rising temperatures prompt special avalanche warning for Western Canada
Backcountry users across Western Canada are being warned to expect dangerous avalanche conditions, as winter transitions to spring and temperatures dramatically rise.
World
-
Tense face-off: Philippines confronts China over sea claims
A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan appears via video link after health scare
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated a nuclear power plant via video Thursday in his first public appearance since falling ill on live TV and cancelling campaign stops, as he sought to dispel concerns about his health weeks before a crucial election.
-
102-year-old convicted Nazi camp guard dies awaiting appeal
A 102-year-old man who was convicted last year on more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War has died, German news agency dpa reported Wednesday.
-
Dutch celebrate King's Day as confidence in monarchy diminishes
Millions of Dutch revellers took to the streets on Thursday to celebrate King's Day festivities, dressing in orange and enjoying open-air markets - even as trust in the man at the centre of the nationwide party sinks to a low ebb.
-
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
-
Fighters rampage in Darfur city despite Sudan truce
Armed fighters rampaged through a main city in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur on Thursday, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said. The violence came despite a fragile three-day truce between Sudan's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
Politics
-
Senate to hold final vote on Bill C-11, online streaming legislation expected to pass
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the final vote to pass the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 is slated to take place in the Senate on Thursday evening.
-
Foreign-interference office coming 'soon' but not yet ready to launch: Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Liberals are not ready to launch the foreign-interference office they promised in last month's federal budget, amid ongoing scrutiny of allegations that Beijing interfered in recent federal elections.
-
Liberals fund women's rights abroad as Trudeau to raise abortion politics in New York
The Liberal government is spending more money on women's rights abroad -- an effort to showcase Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bona fides on gender equality in a country where access to abortion seems to be slipping away.
Health
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole
Expanding upon the historic first images of black holes, scientists on Wednesday unveiled the first picture showing the violent events unfolding around one of these ravenous cosmic behemoths, including the launching point of a colossal jet of high-energy particles shooting outward into space.
Entertainment
-
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage
Spotify Technology said on Thursday it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.
-
Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story
An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination Wednesday on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included several new details that were missing from the accounts she gave authorities at the beginning of the investigation.
Business
-
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
-
TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1B
French company TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion.
-
Gap to lay off about 1,800 employees in second round of job cuts
Gap Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 1,800 jobs in a second round of layoffs, joining a set of big U.S. companies that are downsizing in earnest as high inflation eats into consumer wallets.
Lifestyle
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
Sports
-
Nearly half fail new FIFA test to get player agent license
Nearly half the candidates failed a new FIFA exam to work as a player agent in soccer, the governing body said Thursday.
-
Former Pirates great Dick Groat, a 2-sport star, dies at 92
Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92.
-
Anthony Edwards' lawyer: Assault charges baseless; chair was in way
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the team's season-ending loss to the Nuggets, after he allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time at Ball Arena.
Autos
-
Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six F1 events this season with a sprint race, with a new twist. There's a second qualifying session as part of rule changes to discourage teams and drivers from playing it safe, and practice time has been cut to a single session.
-
Lyft to lay off more than 1,000 employees in cost-cut push
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1 per cent on Thursday.
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.