Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.

opinion

opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst

After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

    Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.

    TV talk show host Jerry Springer in New York, on April 15, 2010. (Richard Drew / AP)

  • Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story

    An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination Wednesday on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included several new details that were missing from the accounts she gave authorities at the beginning of the investigation.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social