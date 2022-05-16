Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial

Michael Sussmann arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, on May 16, 2022. (Evan Vucci / AP) Michael Sussmann arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, on May 16, 2022. (Evan Vucci / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers

More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.

A man walks past a McDonald's restaurant closed to visitors in St. Petersburg, Russia, on March 15, 2022. (AP)

White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks

A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.

Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary

Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.

'Hero' guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims

Aaron Salter was one of 10 killed in an attack whose victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, New York. They included a church deacon, a man at the store buying a birthday cake for his grandson and an 86-year-old who had just visited her husband at a nursing home.

Canada

World

  • White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks

    A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.

    At a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 16, 2017. (Steve Helber / AP)

  • Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses

    Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered losses in this weekend's parliamentary elections with preliminary results Monday showing their strongest opponents picking up more seats and some of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature.

  • Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized officials over slow medicine deliveries and mobilized the military to respond to a surge in suspected COVID-19 infections, as his nation struggled to contain a fever that has reportedly killed dozens and sickened nearly a million others in a span of three days.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social