Lawsuit seeks white woman's arrest in Emmett Till kidnapping
A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the Black teenager's brutal lynching.
The torture and killing of Till in the Mississippi Delta became a catalyst for the civil rights movement after his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago and Jet magazine published photos of his mutilated body.
Last June, a team doing research at the courthouse in Leflore County, Mississippi, found an unserved 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, listed on that document as “Mrs. Roy Bryant.”
Till's cousin Patricia Sterling of Jackson, Mississippi, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the current Leflore County sheriff, Ricky Banks. The suit seeks to compel Banks to serve the warrant on Carolyn Bryant, who has since remarried and is named Carolyn Bryant Donham.
“We are using the available means at our disposal to try to achieve justice on behalf of the Till family,” Sterling's attorney Trent Walker told The Associated Press on Friday.
The AP left a phone message for Banks on Friday, seeking comment. The sheriff did not immediately respond. Court records showed that the lawsuit had not been served on him by Friday.
Till, who was 14, had traveled south from Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippi in August 1955. Donham accused him of making improper advances on her at a grocery store in the small community of Money. A cousin of Till who was there has said Till whistled at the woman, an act that flew in the face of Mississippi's racist social codes of the era.
Evidence indicates a woman, possibly Donham, identified Till to the men who later killed him. The arrest warrant against Donham was publicized in 1955, but the Leflore County sheriff at the time told reporters that he did not want to “bother” the woman since she was raising two young children.
Weeks after Till's body was found in a river, her husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam were tried for murder and acquitted by an all-white jury. Months later, the men confessed in a paid interview with Look magazine.
Now in her late 80s, Donham has lived in North Carolina and Kentucky in recent years. She has not commented publicly on calls for her prosecution.
The U.S. Justice Department announced in December 2021 that it had ended its latest investigation into the lynching of Till, without bringing charges against anyone.
After researchers found the arrest warrant last June, the office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in July there was no new evidence to try to pursue a criminal case against Donham. In August, a district attorney said a Leflore County grand jury had declined to indict Donham.
Walker, the attorney for Till's cousin, said Friday that the South has a history of cases of violence that were not brought to justice until decades later - including the 1963 assassination of Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers, for which white supremacist Byron de la Beckwith was convicted of murder in 1994.
“But for Carolyn Bryant falsely claiming to her husband that Emmett Till assaulted her Emmett would not have been murdered,” Sterling's lawsuit says. “It was Carolyn Bryant's lie that sent Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam into a rage, which resulted in the mutilation of Emmett Till's body into (an) unrecognizable condition.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer after funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of "significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
Canada
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
-
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
-
Toronto police officer charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Brampton teen
A Toronto police officer has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 19-year-old Brampton teen in 2021.
-
Rocky Mountains blasted by Parks Canada to control avalanche risk
Parks Canada launched avalanche control operations in the eastern Rocky Mountains between Banff and Jasper national parks Thursday, using explosives to shift massive amounts of snow.
World
-
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
-
Texas state police won't punish more officers over Uvalde
Texas state police will not discipline any more of its officers over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead as heavily armed agents hesitated to confront the lone gunman, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.
-
Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings
Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper testified Friday at his double murder trial that she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths.
-
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment
Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states.
-
FBI searches Pence's Indiana home in classified docs probe
The FBI searched former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence 's Indiana home on Friday for possible classified records, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there, according to two people familiar with the action.
-
Two dead including child after car rams people at Jerusalem bus stop
A car drove into several people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police have described as a "ramming terror attack."
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
-
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
-
Trade minister says she hopes public sees her 'sincerity' since admitting ethics error
International Trade Minister Mary Ng said Friday she hopes Canadians will see the 'sincerity' in her efforts to make amends after breaking federal ethics rules, while sidestepping demands that she resign or refund taxpayers.
Health
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
-
'Next wave' of cancer treatments trains immune system to target illness: doctor
Multiple provinces are investing in a form of T-cell therapy that could offer hope for cancer patients who are running out of treatment options, according to an Ontario physician.
-
What causes ADHD? New study links potential risk genes to disorder
A new study has linked potential risk genes to ADHD, potentially furthering research on what causes one of Canada's most common and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink probed over material shipments
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink is being probed over its shipping methods after an animal rights group contacted the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. officials said.
-
Sextortion warning: How to protect yourself from scammers seeking nude photos, money
Law enforcement agencies including the RCMP warn that financial sextortion is increasing in Canada, and that everybody is at risk amid what they're calling a “public safety crisis.”
Entertainment
-
Evangeline Lilly has 'intense' visit with Jeremy Renner
Evangeline Lilly has offered an update on her Marvel colleague Jeremy Renner's recovery.
-
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film "Rust."
-
British press regulator to investigate Clarkson column on Meghan
Britain's press regulator said on Thursday it would investigate a column by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun newspaper in which he hoped Prince Harry's wife Meghan would one day be forced to parade naked through the streets.
Business
-
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
-
Indigo offers fresh details on cyberattack on bookstore's website, payment system
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is offering fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack affecting the bookstore chain's website and electronic payment system.
-
Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes
A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
Lifestyle
-
It took 33 years for this book to be returned to the library
A copy of J. D. Salinger's 1951 classic 'Catcher in the Rye' has been returned to a Winnipeg library – three decades after its original return date.
-
A fire table sold at Home Depot is being recalled -- due to fire hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning people about the fire hazard posed by a fire table sold at a popular hardware store.
-
3 cheers for near-beer! No and low-alcohol options are a growing trend
Some Canadians have been drinking less alcohol lately as part of Dry January or Dry February. As it turns out, low alcohol and no-alcohol options are gaining popularity.
Sports
-
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer after funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of "significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
-
Canada Soccer names Quebec Soccer boss Mathieu Chamberland as its new COO
Canada Soccer has named Mathieu Chamberland its new chief operating officer. Chamberland has spent the last five years as general director at Soccer Quebec (Federation de soccer du Quebec).
-
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 4 goals in Saudi Pro League game
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for his new Saudi Arabian team Thursday, bringing his career tally in domestic leagues to 503.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.