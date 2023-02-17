Lawsuit alleges Jeffrey Epstein sent JPMorgan Chase exec photos of young women

Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley allegedly exchanged sexually suggestive emails with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Staley is seen here in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images) Former Barclays CEO Jes Staley allegedly exchanged sexually suggestive emails with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Staley is seen here in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social