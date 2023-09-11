Lava spews from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano after eruption

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted for the third time this year on Sunday.

Webcam footage from a company that offers tours around Hawaiian Volcano Natural Park showed lava spewing into the air, a little more than an hour after the eruption started.

Various fountains of lava are visible bursting from the cracks on the Halemaumau crater floor.

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the lava was "confined to the summit and does not pose a lava threat to communities."

Located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island, Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. The volcano also erupted in January and June this year.

Watch lava spewing from the summit of the Kilauea in the video at the top of this article.



With files from Reuters.