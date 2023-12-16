Latino Democrats shift from quiet concern to open opposition to Biden's concessions in border talks
Prominent Latinos in Congress looked on quietly, at first, privately raising concerns with the Biden administration over the direction of border security talks.
Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California was on the phone constantly with administration officials questioning why the Senate negotiations did not include any meaningful consideration of providing pathways to citizenship for longtime immigrants lacking the proper legal documents.
New Mexico Democrat Sen. Ben Ray Lujan made similar arguments as he tried to get meetings with top-level White House officials.
But when the talks didn't seem to make enough difference, the influential lawmakers started leading the open opposition.
"A return to Trump-era policies is not the fix," Padilla said. "In fact, it will make the problem worse."
Padilla even pulled U.S. President Joe Biden aside at a fundraiser last weekend in California to warn him "to be careful" of being dragged into "harmful policy."
The Latino senators have found themselves on shifting ground in the debate over immigration as the Democratic president, who is reaching for a border deal as part of his $110 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs, has tried to reduce the historic numbers of people arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico.
The negotiations, which are expected to continue this weekend at the U.S. Capitol, come as the Biden administration has increasingly endured criticism over its handling of border and immigration issues -- not just from Republicans, but from members of the president's own party as well. Democratic cities and states have been vocal about the financial toll that they say migrants have been taking on their resources.
But left off the table in the talks are pro-immigration changes, such as granting permanent legal status to thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, often referred to as "Dreamers," based on the DREAM Act that would have provided similar protections for young immigrants but was never approved.
A few days after his conversation with the president, Padilla, Lujan and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., aired their concerns prominently at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus news conference in front of the Capitol.
They slammed Senate Republicans for demanding the border policy changes in exchange for Ukraine aid, and they criticized Biden for making concessions that they say ultimately undermine the United States' standing as a country that welcomes immigrants.
Padilla said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised him and several other senators to allow them to see proposals before there is a final agreement. But Latino lawmakers have largely been left outside the core negotiating group, even as they consistently proposed progressive fixes to the U.S. immigration system.
Biden is facing pressure from all sides. He has been criticized about the record numbers of migrants at the border and he is also trying to address the political weakness before a potential campaign rematch next year with Donald Trump, the former Republican president, who has promised to enact far-right immigration measures.
And the issue is now tied to a top Biden foreign policy goal: providing robust support for Ukraine's defense against Russia.
The White House and Senate leaders are pushing for a framework of the border deal by Sunday, according to one person granted anonymity to discuss the situation. But others cautioned it may take longer.
Recently during the negotiations, the White House has pushed to include provisions that would legalize young immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children, according to two people with knowledge of the closed-door talks.
Republicans have demanded several asylum restrictions that Democrats have so far resisted, but the protections for "Dreamers" would be one way for Democrats to secure one of their long-standing immigration priorities.
"There's still disagreements and we continue to work at them," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters after a round of talks Friday.
The bipartisan group negotiating the package has acknowledged that it expects to lose votes from both the left and right wings of either party.
"Regardless of people's political persuasions, this is a crisis," said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona independent who is part of the core negotiating group. "There is nothing that is humane about having thousands of individuals sitting in the desert without access to restrooms or food or water, no shade, just waiting for days to interact with a Border Patrol agent. That's what's happening in southern Arizona."
But immigration advocates have been rallying opposition to the proposed changes -- often comparing them to Trump-era measures.
Using words like "draconian" and "betrayal," advocates argued during a Friday call with reporters that the proposals would undermine U.S. commitments to accepting people fleeing persecution and do little to stop people from making the long, dangerous journey to the border.
One of the policies under consideration would allow border officials to easily send migrants back to Mexico without letting them seek asylum in America, but advocates argue it could just place them into the hands of dangerous cartels that prey on migrants in northern Mexico.
Advocates also say that when the Trump and Biden administrations previously used the expulsion authority on public health grounds during the pandemic, migrants sent back to Mexico didn't return home. Instead they tried over and over again to enter the U.S. because there were no repercussions.
Greg Chen, senior director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said it would just make the border region "more chaotic, more dangerous."
The policies under consideration would also be difficult to implement. Detaining migrants or families would lead to hundreds of thousands of people in custody -- at a huge cost -- and could force the Department of Homeland Security to divert staff from other duties to the border.
"These are all things that are extremely, extremely worrying," said Jason Houser, the former chief of staff at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
If the legislation comes to a vote, Padilla and other prominent House Democrats, such as Reps. Nanette Barragan of California, the chair of the Hispanic Caucus, and Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, chair of the Progressive Caucus, will likely lead opposition from the left.
Immigration advocates were also heartened to see support from prominent House members like Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, who is a co-chair of Biden's reelection campaign, and Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, at the Hispanic Caucus news conference in front of the Capitol this past week.
Padilla warned that Biden's concessions on border restrictions could have lasting impact on his support from Latino voters.
"To think that concessions are going to be made without benefiting a single Dreamer, a single farm worker, a single undocumented essential worker is unconscionable," he said.
----
Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Israeli military mistakenly kills 3 hostages, U.S. envoy meets Palestinian president
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Is now the right time to buy a vehicle, or is it wiser to wait until the market cools?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, an Israeli military official said Saturday.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairments
U.S. and Britain say their navies shot down 15 attack drones over the Red Sea
A U.S. warship shot down 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea on Saturday, and a Royal Navy destroyer downed another drone that was targeting commercial ships, the British and American militaries said
Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86
Kuwait's ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died Saturday after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation's internal political disputes.
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
Canada
-
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
-
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
The Vancouver Art Gallery spent years confirming 10 of its paintings are fakes. That process is now an exhibit.
The Vancouver Art Gallery has determined 10 paintings in its collection are, in fact, fakes – and is showcasing the years-long investigative process that led to that conclusion in a new exhibit.
-
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairments
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
World
-
Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86
Kuwait's ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died Saturday after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation's internal political disputes.
-
Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks after EU funding stalled
Russia and Ukraine each reported dozens of attempted drone attacks in the past day, just hours after Hungary vetoed 50 billion euros (US$54.5 billion) of EU funding to Ukraine.
-
Latino Democrats shift from quiet concern to open opposition to Biden's concessions in border talks
Latino Democratic senators have found themselves on shifting ground in the debate over immigration as the Democratic president, who is reaching for a border deal as part of his $110 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs, has tried to reduce the historic numbers of people arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico
-
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination
Quaker Oats on Friday recalled several of its granola products, including granola bars and cereals, saying the foods could be contaminated with salmonella.
-
Putin supporters formally nominate him as independent candidate in Russian presidential election
Russian President Vladimir Putin 's supporters on Saturday formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, state news agencies reported.
-
Politics
-
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: regulations
The Liberal government has put a cap on how much money CBC and other broadcasters can get from Google after the tech company agreed last month to pay $100 million annually to compensate Canadian news companies.
-
House of Commons rises after tumultuous fall sitting, begins six-week winter break
The House of Commons has wrapped up its work for 2023 after an intense fall sitting, with MPs returning to their ridings for a six-week holiday break.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
Health
-
Mexico closes melon-packing plant implicated in cantaloupe Salmonella outbreak that killed 8 people
Mexico's Health Department on Friday ordered the temporary closure of a melon-packing plant implicated in salmonella infections that killed five people in Canada and three in the United States.
-
New research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Sci-Tech
-
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts Earth's radio signals
Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting centre.
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Entertainment
-
'General Hospital' dominates 50th annual Daytime Emmys with 6 trophies, Susan Lucci honoured
Thorsten Kaye and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of "The Bold and the Beautiful" won lead acting honours at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night, when "General Hospital" collected six trophies, including four for acting.
-
Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine, autopsy report says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old 'Friends' actor released Friday.
-
Mayim Bialik says she's out as a host of TV quiz show 'Jeopardy!'
'The Big Bang Theory' actor Mayim Bialik says she will no longer host the TV quiz show.
Business
-
Bank of Canada governor says 2024 likely to be 'transition' year as economy slows, inflation falls
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he expects 2024 to be a transition year as higher interest rates slow down the economy, making way for lower inflation.
-
Activision to pay US$50M to settle workplace discrimination lawsuit
Activision Blizzard will pay roughly US$50 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit by a California regulator that alleged the video game maker discriminated against women employees, including denying them promotion opportunities and underpaying them.
-
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in Canada down 22% in November
The annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 22 per cent in November as work began on fewer multi-unit projects, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
Sports
-
Dodgers, Ohtani got creative with US$700 million deal, but both sides still have some risk
Once the initial shock wore off on the price tag of Shohei Ohtani's record-shattering US$700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, details about the contract emerged that were nearly as stunning.
-
Donald Trump says LIV Golf is headed back to his Doral course in April
Donald Trump is getting another LIV Golf event at one of his courses.
-
Maritime fans cheer Q-league name change
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is now known as the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, a change supported by some fans in the Maritimes.
Autos
-
Is now the right time to buy a vehicle, or is it wiser to wait until the market cools?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.