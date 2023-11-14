Latest updates: Thousands more flee northern Gaza as Israeli troops battle Hamas
Fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas in northern Gaza caused another 200,000 people to flee south in the past 10 days, the UN humanitarian office said Tuesday.
The humanitarian office, known as OCHA, said only one hospital in the north is capable of treating patients. Some of the fighting is around hospitals where patients, newborns and medics are stranded with no electricity and dwindling supplies. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters, alleging that Hamas has set up its main command centre in and beneath Shifa Hospital, the largest in the besieged territory. Both Hamas and Shifa hospital staff deny the Israeli allegations.
The southern part of Gaza is not much safer. Israel carries out frequent airstrikes against what it says are militant targets that often kill women and children.
More than two-thirds of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have fled their homes since the war began.
Gaza City, the largest urban area in the territory, is the focus of Israel's campaign to crush Hamas following the militant group's deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that set off the war.
More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.
More than 1,200 people in Israel died, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
AN ISRAELI HOSTAGE HAS DIED IN HAMAS CAPTIVITY, BOTH SIDES SAY
JERUSALEM -- A 19-year-old soldier who was among about 240 people captured by Hamas during its Oct. 7 raid in Israel has died in captivity, both sides said.
Israel's military on Tuesday declared Noa Marciano a fallen soldier without giving a cause of death. She is the first hostage confirmed to have died in captivity.
Hamas released a hostage video late Monday showing Marciano identifying herself. In a statement likely given under duress, she said Israeli strikes were hitting near where she was being held and called on Israel to halt them.
The video then showed images of what appeared to be her dead body. Hamas said she was killed in an Israeli strike, without providing evidence.
The Israeli military did not initially acknowledge her death after the video was released, saying Hamas "continues to exploit psychological terrorism and act inhumanely, through videos and photos of the hostages."
Hamas says dozens of captives have been killed in Israeli strikes but has not provided evidence. Israel has dismissed such claims as psychological warfare.
Families of other hostages who are marching from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem over the next five days to draw attention to their loved ones' plight observed a minute of silence in Marciano's memory.
RIGHTS GROUP ACCUSES ISRAEL OF DISREGARDING CIVILIAN LIVES
BEIRUT -- Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon that killed three children and their grandmother earlier this month showed "reckless disregard for civilian life."
The statement from the rights group comes as Israel and militants from Lebanon's Hezbollah group are continuing to clash along the tense Lebanon-Israel border since Oct. 8. The skirmishes have escalated but remain largely contained to areas near the border. The international community and Lebanese government have been scrambling to prevent the situation from turning into an all-out war in the small Mediterranean country.
On Nov. 5, the Israeli military struck a car on the road between the southern Lebanese towns of Ainata and Aitaroun. Inside the car were the three adolescent girls, their grandmother and their mother. Only the mother survived and is in stable condition in a hospital.
The rights organization said they conducted interviews and analyzed video of the attack. The Israeli military also said after the attack that they were investigating the incident.
"Israeli authorities have long failed to credibly investigate their own serious abuses, even when they acknowledge they carried them out," Human Rights Watch Lebanon researcher Ramzi Kaiss said. "With Israeli authorities continuing to commit abuses with impunity, Israel's allies should insist on accountability for Israel's violations of the laws of war and this apparent war crime."
RESIDENTS OF KIBBUTZ BEGIN TO RETURN AFTER HAMAS ATTACK
KFAR AZA, Israel --Residents of Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel have started to return to pick up what remains of their belongings.
The kibbutz was one of more than 20 towns and villages that were attacked on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants, sparking the war with Israel.
Ayelet Katzir's husband, David Kachko Kazir, was killed by Hamas during the raid.
"I came here to pick plants from my garden and some things that he liked, like he had a special mug, some of his clothes," she said. "I'm very glad that I came here but it's so difficult. It's very difficult."
Before the attack, the kibbutz was a modestly prosperous place with a school, a synagogue and a population of more than 700.
More than 1,200 people in Israel have died, most of them in the Hamas attack, and about 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militants. More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.
113 CITIZENS OF SWEDEN AND DENMARK TO LEAVE GAZA, DIPLOMATS SAY
COPENHAGEN, Denmark --At least 113 citizens of Sweden and Denmark will be able to leave Gaza on Tuesday, Swedish and Danish media said, quoting the foreign ministries of the two countries.
The Aftonbladet daily in Sweden said 100 Swedish nationals will be allowed to leave, while Danish broadcaster DR said 13 people are expected to be able to depart.
Previously, about 60 Swedes were able to cross the border into Egypt, Aftonbladet said, while two people with Danish citizenship have been able to leave Gaza.
CHINA, OTHER NATIONS CONDEMN ISRAELI MINISTER'S STATEMENT ON NUCLEAR OPTION IN GAZA
UNITED NATIONS --China, many Arab nations and Iran condemned an Israeli minister's statement that an option in Israel's war against Hamas could be to drop a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip.
At Monday's opening of a UN conference whose goal is to establish a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East, speaker after speaker said the Israeli statement posed a threat to the region and the wider international community.
The condemnations and criticisms were in response to comments by Israel's Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu on the possible use of nuclear weapons in Gaza in a radio interview on Sunday. His remarks were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who suspended Eliyahu from cabinet meetings.
Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its nuclear capability. It is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, and a former employee at its nuclear reactor served 18 years in Israeli prison for leaking details and pictures of Israel's alleged nuclear weapons program to a British newspaper in 1986.
China's deputy UN ambassador Geng Shuang said Beijing was "shocked" at what "Israeli officials said about the use of nuclear weapons in the Gaza Strip," calling the statements "extremely irresponsible and disturbing" and saying they should be universally condemned.
He stressed that the statements run "counter to the international consensus that a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought." And he urged Israeli officials to retract the statement and become a party to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament, as a non-nuclear weapon state "as soon as possible."
SURVIVORS WHO ESCAPED SHIFA HOSPITAL ARE NOW LIVING IN TENTS WITH LITTLE FOOD
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip --Sitting in a tent next to Nasr Hospital in southern Gaza, 10 members of the al-Tarabish family survive on what little they have: Pieces of days-old flatbread and dried herbs kept in a plastic sandwich bag.
Nermin Abu al-Tarabish says she feels lucky to be alive, having escaped heavy bombardment around Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
"Some were cut to pieces, some fell to the ground, some were screaming and making noises, and I was running while the people were running," she said.
"It was a tragic day," she said. "I had never experienced anything like this day in my life."
As night fell, ambulance vans pulled up to the hospital in Khan Younis, unloading wounded from Israel's relentless bombardment surrounded by distraught relatives -- many looking stunned as medics ran to receive the new patients.
One woman collapsed in grief and was helped to her feet by bystanders, as hospital staff wheeled out bodies wrapped in white sheets from the front entrance.
SEN. BERNIE SANDERS CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION ON GAZA HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
UNITED NATIONS --U.S. senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says the humanitarian situation in Gaza must be addressed immediately "or thousands of people may die," following a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Sanders told reporters before Monday afternoon's meeting that "we have a horrendous situation" where Hamas started a war "by a barbaric attack" against innocent people in Israel, where some 1,200 people were killed. At least 11,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's response, "including many, many children," Sanders said.
"The goal now is to do everything we can to save lives -- get the humanitarian aid in as quickly as possible," he said.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres and Sanders discussed the situation in the Middle East, and the secretary-general briefed the senator on the UN's humanitarian operations in the region. The UN chief has repeatedly called for a humanitarian ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Sanders, who is an independent but caucuses with the Democrats, said he asked for the meeting with Guterres as Vermont's senator, not as a representative of the Biden administration.
UN SAYS FUEL SHORTAGE HAMPERS AID DELIVERY INSIDE GAZA
UNITED NATIONS --The fuel crisis in Gaza is so dramatic that trucks filled with aid arriving through the Rafah crossing from Egypt won't be unloaded starting Tuesday because there is no fuel for the forklifts, or for vehicles to deliver the food, water and medicine they're carrying to those in desperate need, a senior UN humanitarian official says.
Andrea De Domenico, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said "lives in Gaza are hanging by a thread due to the bleeding of fuel and medical supplies." And he said since Israeli troops arrived in Gaza City centre five days ago, it has been too dangerous for the UN to coordinate any operation in the north.
De Domenico said in a video press conference with UN correspondents from east Jerusalem that the intensified fighting over the weekend around Shifa hospital, the biggest in Gaza City, damaged critical infrastructure including water tanks, oxygen stations and the cardiovascular facility in the maternity ward. Three nurses were reported killed, he said.
ISRAEL RELEASES VIDEO ALLEGEDLY SHOWING HAMAS USED HOSPITAL FOR FIGHTERS AND HOSTAGES
JERUSALEM --Israel's military released video Monday from what it said was a children's hospital that its forces moved into over the weekend. The video showed weapons it said were found inside, as well as rooms in the basement where it believes the militants were holding some of the around 240 hostages they abducted during the initial attack.
"Hamas uses hospitals as an instrument of war," said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army's chief spokesman, standing in a room of the Rantisi Children's Hospital decorated with a colourful children's drawing of a tree, with explosive vests, grenades and RPGs displayed on the floor.
He showed another area that he said could have been used to hold hostages. It included what appeared to be a hastily installed toilet and air vent, a baby bottle and a motorcycle. He said forensic experts were examining the scenes.
BIDEN SAYS SHIFA HOSPITAL 'MUST BE PROTECTED' AND CALLS FOR 'LESS INTRUSIVE ACTION' BY ISRAEL
WASHINGTON --President Joe Biden on Monday said that Gaza's largest hospital "must be protected," and called for "less intrusive action" by Israeli forces.
Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas has encircled the sprawling medical facility, prompting thousands to flee.
"It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action," Biden said in the Oval Office.
Shifa hospital has been without electricity and water for three days, and gunfire and bombings outside the compound have made the situation more difficult.
"We do not want to see fire fights in hospitals," said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan at a briefing. "We want to see patients protected. We want to see hospitals protected. We have spoken with the Israeli government about this and they have said they share that view that they do not want to see fire fights in hospitals."
Sullivan said there were no easy answers on how Israel pushes military operations around the hospital, but these were questions for the Israeli military and not the U.S.
GAZA SITUATION IS DESPERATE' AS HOSPITALS AND RESCUERS RUN OUT OF SUPPLIES, GROUP SAYS
GENEVA --The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says a race to find survivors under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza has been thwarted by insufficient access for rescuers, as Israel's military campaign in the enclave continues.
Tommaso Della Longa, spokesman for the Geneva-based humanitarian agency, says the situation in Gaza remains "desperate." The Al-Quds hospital operated by the Palestinian Red Crescent Societies "was simply closed" on Sunday, he said.
While access to bombed-out areas is difficult, even the paramedics who are able to get through have no access to heavy machinery like bulldozers that could help clear ground to access any possible survivors under the rubble.
"Our colleagues are literally trying to save people from the rubble with their hands," Della Longa told the Associated Press.
Israel has allowed scores of aid trucks -- carrying food, water and medical supplies but no fuel -- to enter Gaza as the military campaign goes on. United Nations and other officials say that's a trickle compared to the hundreds of trucks that entered Gaza daily before the conflict.
Della Longa applauded efforts to bring a humanitarian pause or more aid into Gaza, but "we know that is complicated" -- and time is of the essence.
"The problem we have," he said, "is that the people in Gaza don't have time."
