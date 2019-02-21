Las Vegas sees first measurable snowfall since record-keeping began
Snow falls outside of Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 9:46AM EST
Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in the first event of its kind since record-keeping started back in 1937.
The National Weather Service reported that there was 1 inch (2.5 centimetres) of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4 a.m. Thursday.
The weather service said Las Vegas' half an inch (1.3 centimetres) of snow late Wednesday was the first measurable snow since the record-keeping started.
Las Vegas schools were open Thursday and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.
Forecasters say the snow accumulation could reach to 3 inches on the city's western and southern outskirts by Friday morning but that rain could reduce snow accumulations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Fire guts ancient part of Bangladesh's capital, killing 81
- Armed group caught in Haiti returned to U.S.
- More than 150 ISIS militants handed over to Iraq from Syria
- Caught on camera: Criminal attacks lawyer seconds after receiving 47-year sentence
- Las Vegas sees first measurable snowfall since record-keeping began