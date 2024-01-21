World

    • Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 44 people

    Map of China
    BEIJING -

    A landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province early Monday buried 44 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more.

    The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. in the village of Liangshui, under the town of Tangfang in Zhenxiong County. The county publicity department said rescue efforts were underway to find victims buried in 18 separate houses.

    There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The cause of the landslide wasn't immediately known, although photos from the scene appeared to show snow on the ground.

