YANGON, MYANMAR -- Myanmar government says a landslide at a jade mine in the country's north has killed 50 people.

The Ministry of Information cited the local fire service at the site of Thursday's landslide in Hpakant in Kachin state.

The area is 950 kilometres (600 miles) north of Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, and is the centre of the world's biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry.

The website of 7Day News Journal reported earlier that 200 people were unaccounted for.

Other details of the accident were not immediately available.