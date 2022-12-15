Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 18, leaves 15 missing

BATANG KALI ,Malaysia -

A thunderous crush of soil and debris has killed 18 people at an informal campground in Malaysia. Rescuers are digging through the mud for another 15 who are feared buried in the landslide.

More than 90 people were sleeping on an organic farm when the dirt tumbled from a road about 30 meters above the site and covered about 1 hectare. A fire chief said two of the dead were found locked in an embrace.

Authorities told local media that the landowners did not have a license to run a campground. The district police chief said at least seven people were hospitalized and dozens more were rescued unharmed. It is currently the season for monsoon rains in Malaysia, though one witness said there had been no heavy rain in the area recently